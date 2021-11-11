U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,651.50
    +9.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,026.00
    +34.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,029.50
    +49.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,395.30
    +6.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.23
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.10
    +14.80 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.28 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.19
    +0.41 (+2.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0380
    +0.1680 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,287.97
    -1,471.62 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,615.59
    -18.10 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,367.32
    +27.17 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     
Sony reportedly cuts PS5 production again as chip shortages and shipment issues bite

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Sony's PlayStation 5 may not be able to beat the PS4's first year sales record due to an ongoing component shortage, according to Bloomberg. The company has reportedly cut its previous production forecast of 16 million down to 15 million, putting its target of 14.8 million PS5 sales by March in jeopardy, if the report is accurate. It also makes a bad situation worse in terms of consumers being able to pick up a PS5 over the holidays. 

Sony is supposedly having trouble with not just parts supply but shipping logistics as well, according to Bloomberg's sources. The problems are due in part to uneven vaccine rollouts in nations where Sony builds chips, and shortages of essential parts like power chips.

The situation has affected other console makers like Nintendo and even affected the launch of an entirely new console, Valve's Steam Deck — pushing the date back until some time in 2022. It's got to the point that publishers are reportedly saying that sales are gradually shifting over to PC versions of games due to a lack of consoles.

March is still a long ways off, so Sony might still be able to pull off the sales record goal. But it's rather ominous that this report is arriving just ahead of Christmas, so if you're looking for a PS5 as a gift and see an opportunity to get one, better snap it up quick. 

