Sony's crowdfunded wrist sensor modulates instruments with gestures

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You can already find keyboards and other instruments that warp sounds based on your movement, but what if you could apply that to virtually any digital instrument? Sony might have a solution. It's crowdfunding a Motion Sonic wristband that warps the sounds of practically any instrument with a 3.5mm or USB audio interface. You can raise your hand to add delay to a DJ mix, roll to bend the pitch on a keyboard or shake to add a filter effect to your electric guitar.

You'll need an iOS or iPadOS device to host the requisite app (sorry, even Sony's Xperia phones won't work here), and you'll likely need a Lightning or USB-C adapter. The Bluetooth-based band lasts for up to six hours of jamming, or 2.5 hours if you turn on an LED to add a splash of color to your performance. You can also put the band on the back of your hand if its usual wrist position won't achieve the intended results.

The crowdfunding campaign lasts until June 28th, and the first bands should ship by March 2022 to American and Japanese backers if the effort is successful. You might want to act quickly if you like the concept. The Motion Sonic is available for a roughly $219 pledge to the first 400 supporters, but will climb to around $249 if you wait too long. Yes, that's a lot to spend on a motion sensor, but it might do the trick if you want to add a clever twist to your music — even when your hands aren't free.

    The group behind the massive SolarWinds hacks has also been running a sophisticated email-based spear-phishing campaign, according to Microsoft.

    An under-desk bike and the perfect pair of black leggings can be yours at a heavy discount.

    New Tesla EVs are ready to use their in-car camera while Autopilot is active to make sure the driver is paying attention.

    CHAPELLE-SUR-ERDRE, France (Reuters) -A man stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre in western France on Friday, and he later died following a shoot-out with officers, the national gendarmerie force said. The assailant was cornered after a manhunt that involved two police helicopters and more than 200 officers, it said. The stabbed policewoman was in a critical condition, BFM TV reported.

    NASA's Ingenuity copter wobbled didn't fall down during its sixth flight tour of Mars.

    Save $260 on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale.

    Taking a page from its Galaxy S10 and S20 playbooks, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, two more affordable versions of the Tab S7 and Tab A7 tablets it released last year.

    Sony gave us our first gameplay preview of the new 'Horizon' game and NASA's Mars copter survived a scare during its sixth flight.

    CBA, Australia's largest bank, said its move came under the country's Consumer Data Right (CDR) law that will soon be extended to energy and other sectors. The bank said it would invest A$50 million ($38.68 million) in two startups, picking up a 23% stake in online shopping platform Little Birdie and 25% in Amber, which provides access to wholesale electricity prices. Amber offers a subscription service to users to get access to wholesale electricity prices, which have nearly halved over the past three years and tend to be lower than retail prices.

    May.26 -- JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon predicts a strong economy ahead which may raise inflation that "hopefully" the Federal Reserve will be able to control. He speaks at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

  • Web Doctor Babylon Is Said to Near $3.5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Babylon, the medical startup that connects patients and doctors via an app, is close to agreeing a deal to go public in a merger with blank-check company Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Talks between Babylon and Alkuri, which is run by former Groupon Inc. executives, are in the advanced stages and a deal could be announced as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.The deal could value Babylon at about $3.5 billion, the people said. Alkuri has lined up investors to provide about $270 million of private investment in public equity to support the deal, the people said. It’s going ahead even as those financing PIPE deals begin writing smaller checks, which has delayed some transactions.Shares of Alkuri rose 1.1% to $9.82 at 10:25 a.m. Friday in New York, hitting their highest intraday level in more than a month.Talks are ongoing and could still be delayed or fall apart, according to the people. Representatives for Alkuri and Babylon declined to comment.Alkuri is led by Groupon’s ex-chief executive officer Rich Williams and former chief operating officer Steve Krenzer, who left those roles last year after turnaround plans for the online discount provider faltered. Sultan Almaadeed, a former executive at the Qatar Investment Authority, is Alkuri’s chairman.Founded in 2013, Babylon’s app lets users schedule a video chat with a doctor, check symptoms or book time with specialists, such as therapists. It can be used to seek advice and treatment for conditions ranging from hair loss to chronic kidney disease, according to its website.The company earlier explored a merger with a SPAC backed by financier Alec Gores before talks fell apart, Bloomberg News reported in April. It also attracted interest from Freedom Acquisition I Corp., the SPAC raised by former Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Tidjane Thiam, as well as a vehicle from Klaus Kleinfeld, the former head of Arconic.(Updates with share movement in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • TD Earnings Rise as Reserves Released for Loans That Didn’t Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank is benefiting from its sizable presence in the U.S., where the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the company to release $173 million in set-asides for loans that never ended up souring.Fiscal second-quarter profit in Toronto-Dominion’s U.S. retail-banking business rose more than four-fold to $1.05 billion, helped by the release in provisions for credit losses. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.Key InsightsToronto-Dominion has been the most cautious among Canada’s banks in setting aside capital to cushion itself from loan losses, and the company has hinted that it may put some of that money to work on expanding its U.S. footprint. The bank released a total of C$377 million ($312 million) in provisions for loan losses. Analysts estimated it would set aside C$457.8 million.The lender, Canada’s largest by total assets, has benefited from a strong housing market in its home country that has made up for low credit-card spending. Profit in the Canadian retail segment rose 86% to C$2.18 billion, helped by growth in mortgages.Among Canada’s six largest banks, Toronto-Dominion gets the highest proportion of its revenue from net interest income -- a reliance that restrained results last quarter. Net interest income fell 5.9% to $5.84 billion.Market ReactionToronto-Dominion shares have climbed 23% this year, similar to the gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, or C$1.99 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.04 a share. Analysts estimated C$1.76 a share.Click here for more on Toronto-Dominion’s second-quarter results.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    U.S. stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check. Stocks such as Tesla and Alphabet, which have struggled in recent weeks as bond yields advanced due to rising inflation worries, were among the top boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note holding below the 1.6% level.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.