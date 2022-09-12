U.S. markets closed

Sony's next State of Play will highlight 10 PS4, PS5 and PS VR2 titles

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Joosep Martinson - FIFA via Getty Images

Sony's next State of Play preview event is going down on Tuesday, September 13th at 6pm ET, the company announced via Twitter Monday. "We’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners and developers all around the world," Sony noted in a subsequent tweet. "Expect about ~20 minutes covering 10 upcoming games."

Further details regarding which games will be showcased were not provided, however Sony has repeatedly focused on PS VR2 titles during the past two events, seemingly intent on teasing all of the nearly two dozen "major" titles — including from the Among Us and Horizon franchises — which are scheduled to launch alongside the next generation headset.

The State of Play will live stream through PlayStation's Twitch and YouTube channels. Gaming fans will be in for a treat tomorrow, as this afternoon event follows Nintendo's next Direct stream, which is happening Tuesday morning, at 10am ET.

