Amazon one-day sale knocks up to 43 percent off Sony TVs

If you're on the market for a new TV, it's not too early to check out the sales already available online ahead of Black Friday next month. We'll only see more pop up as the day gets closer, but those who want to jump on an opportunity now need look no further than Amazon's one-day Sony sale. The online retailer has discounted a bunch of Sony tech today — including some of our favorite headphones — and a couple of Sony 4K smart TVs are on sale, too. Key among them are the 65-inch Sony A9G Master Series Bravia OLED smart TV, which is 43 percent off and down to a record low of $1,700. Sony's X950H LED 4K smart TVs are also up to 25 percent off, so you can get one for as low as $950.

Buy 65-inch Sony A9G OLED at Amazon - $1,700 Buy 55-inch Sony X950H LED at Amazon - $950 Buy 65-inch Sony X950H LED at Amazon - $1,200

While the Bravia set is from 2019, it remains a solid OLED TV with a lot of high-end perks. First and foremost, you're getting all of the benefits of OLED, which means better colors, great contrast and deep blacks. It plays 4K HDR content, supports Dolby Vision and it includes the company's Acoustic Surface Audio+ speaker built-in, giving you more immersive sound quality. The set runs on Android TV, which means you can call upon the Google Assistant to play content and otherwise control the system — but it also supports Alexa voice commands too, if you prefer to use that. On top of all that, it has a dedicated Game Mode for smoother gaming sessions and it supports AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Those not set on OLED for their next TV should consider the 2020 Sony X950H sets on sale — the 55-inch model is down to $950 while the 65-inch set is on sale for $1,200. While the picture quality won't be the same as the OLED set, these TVs do have local dimming LED backlighting as well as many of the advanced features present in the A9G. You'll get the Android TV operating system, Google Assistant and Alexa support, Game Mode, plus AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility.

