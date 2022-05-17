Sony's latest PlayStation 5 console covers arrive next month

The wait is over. Next month, Sony will release three new PlayStation 5 console covers. As you may recall, the company announced at the end of last year it would begin producing PS5 plates in five additional colors. At the time, Sony said the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red plates would go on sale at the start of 2022, with the three remaining colors – Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple – to follow during the first half of the year.

A vivid range of PS5 Console Covers in Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink will be available in select regions starting June 2022: https://t.co/u4yqM3VA2x pic.twitter.com/CKcn2bS2Su — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2022