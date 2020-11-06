U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,489.00
    -15.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,214.00
    -83.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,990.00
    -86.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,655.30
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    37.98
    -0.81 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.50
    +12.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.81
    +0.62 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0056 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7970
    +0.0210 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    28.30
    -1.27 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3139
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.3380
    -0.2620 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,629.92
    -40.82 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    302.15
    +26.13 (+9.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,914.26
    +8.08 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,325.23
    +219.95 (+0.91%)
     
BREAKING:

U.S. employers added 638,000 jobs in October, beating expectations

Unemployment rate tumbled to 6.9%.

Sony PlayStation 5 review: Wild look, wilder new controller, and big performance boost

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·7 mins read

Sony’s (SNE) PlayStation 5 is nearly upon us. The company’s first completely new console since it launched the PlayStation 4 in 2013, the PlayStation 5, or PS5, which launches Nov. 12, is just about as impressive of an upgrade you can ask for.

It features an unorthodox design, impressive new DualSense controllers, and oodles of technology upgrades and additions including ray tracing for improved lighting in games, and a solid-state drive for faster load and startup speeds.

Like Microsoft’s (MSFT) the Xbox Series X, the PS5 starts at $499. A digital-only version, which lacks a disc drive, starts at $399, making it more expensive than the less powerful, $299 Xbox Series S. But for PlayStation fans, what matters is how games play. And the answer to that, in a word, is: fantastic.

A wild design and even wilder controller

I can’t talk about the PS5 without first discussing its design. It’s nothing like prior generation consoles, or anything you’ve really seen before. To be blunt, the PS5 looks like the love child of an alien and VCR.

Its outer shell is made of two large white panels and features a dramatic swooping, clam-like design. Between the shells is the actual heart of the system wrapped in a black casing with massive fan grills on either side. I don’t want to undersell the size of the cooling system for the PS5, either.

In a recent teardown video, Sony showed off the PS5’s gargantuan heatsink and fan meant to pull heat away from its internal components, and they looked as though they made up 25% of the entire system. All of that is meant to keep the console’s custom AMD CPU and GPU nice and cool.

Those cooling solutions also add to the PS5’s ridiculous footprint. At more than 15 inches long, the PS5 dwarfs any modern console on the market including the new 11.8-inch Xbox Series X. This doesn’t so much make a statement, as scream “I’m here!” directly into your ear.

All of that bulk needs to sit somewhere, and for most people, that’ll likely be in their entertainment center. You can stand the PS5 up straight in the air using its included stand, but chances are it’s not going to fit your space. I set up my review unit so that it’s seated on its side, which certainly helps make it more manageable. You will, however, have to use that included stand in that orientation as well, as the system itself doesn’t have a flat base to sit on.

To match the white and black futuristic aesthetic of the PS5 console, Sony has redesigned its controllers, as well. I love the PS4 controller, and was a bit nervous when I saw the PS5’s, but after using them, I can confirm those fears were unfounded.

Yes, the PS5’s DualSense controller is chunkier and heavier than the PS4’s DualShock 4, but there’s a reason for that. See, Sony has added improved haptic feedback to the DualSense, as well as all-new adaptive trigger buttons.

You’ll notice the upgraded haptic feedback when doing things like running across certain surfaces in games or bumping into objects. Rather than a heavy buzz, the controller can now vary the kind of feedback more granularly, making each sensation feel different than the last and adding the gameplay realism.

The new DualSense controller is chunkier than the DualShock 4, but features innovative adaptive triggers that add tension to button presses. (Image: Sony)
The new DualSense controller is chunkier than the DualShock 4, but features innovative adaptive triggers that add tension to button presses. (Image: Sony)

But it’s the adaptive triggers that will blow you away. The triggers work by changing the amount of pressure required to press them, making it feel like you’re pushing against an object. So, say you’re playing “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” using your web shooters to zip around the city. Each time you fire off a new well, you’ll feel a small amount of resistance. Or say you’re playing “Astro’s Playroom,” and need to pull something out of the ground. As you strain to pull, the tension in the trigger will increase until you finally grab what you wanted.

It’s a feature that I can see panning out well for racing and fighting games, as well as horror titles. I just hope developers adopt it quickly.

The PS5 interface

I loved the PS4’s interface. It was simple, with a horizontal row of my most used games and apps, and a series of menus available if I wanted to dive deeper into the system’s settings. The PS5 largely builds on that design with the same kind of horizontal row look, but separates games and media into two sections.

I found the separation to be a welcome change, since I frequently have to scroll past Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, to get to my games on my PS4. There’s also a new quick action menu at the bottom of the screen accessible by pressing the PS button on the DualSense controller.

Rather than taking you back to the PlayStation Home screen, the quick action menu will provide you with a series of options ranging from switching between recently used apps and games to checking to see if your friends are online, or turning off the system entirely. Overall, it feels like a more streamlined interface that can only get better with time.

What about the games?

Right, right. The games. Well, I’ve been playing “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “Astro’s Playroom” for several days now and can confirm that both look absolutely spectacular.

“Spider-Man” in particular seems to benefit from the PS4’s enhanced capabilities by allowing more on-screen action at once. In a game where you’re swinging around Marvel’s version of New York City, the more pedestrians and cars on the sidewalks and streets, the more alive everything feels. Add to that the enhanced lighting effects thanks to the PS5’s ray tracing capabilities, and New York has never looked better on a console.

'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' helps the PS5's new capabilities shine including its ray tracing and incredibly fast load times. (Image: Sony)
'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' helps the PS5's new capabilities shine including its ray tracing and incredibly fast load times. (Image: Sony)

“Astro’s Playroom” meanwhile is more of a lighthearted platform, and as such doesn’t require much realism in terms of looks, but the amount of on-screen animations, whether that be flowers blowing or non-player characters moving in the background, is truly impressive.

I also fired up some of my PS4 games on the PS5 including “Tony Hawk Pro Skater: 1+2” and “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about time,” and overall performance jumped considerably. I mean, it takes a while for “THPS” to load on the PS4, but with the PS5 it felt like I was able to jump into games in an instant.

Speaking of speeds, the PS5’s start up is worlds faster than the PS5, and with the ability to quickly jump between games, you can get to playing without much downtime.

Should you get it?

The PS5 is not cheap, and it’s not small, and its design certainly won’t be for everyone. But as someone who has owned every Sony console since the original PlayStation, I can safely say, you’re going to want to get the PS5.

The graphics and quality of life improvements such as its high-speed hard drive, along with the new DualSense controller, make it worthwhile, and that’s before you take into account Sony’s enviable stable of first-party franchises that you can only play on its consoles.

In other words, the PS5 is big in every way. And more than worth it.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Latest Stories

  • The Second Breakup of AT&T

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. has been called many things over its 135-year history: Ma Bell, monopoly, media conglomerate. The company, which traces its roots to the patent rights of telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell, was the dominant phone company for much of the 20th century. So dominant, in fact, that it was broken up in 1982 as part of an agreement with antitrust authorities. But those businesses eventually began to merge, culminating with SBC Communications — one of the so-called Baby Bells — acquiring AT&T in 2005 and taking the name.That wasn’t the end of it. What followed was a streak of deal-making that turned AT&T into a new behemoth spanning television, media and advertising. After a failed attempt to acquire T-Mobile, the company bought satellite-TV provider DirecTV in 2015 for $49 billion, becoming the biggest provider of pay television. It purchased Time Warner in 2018 for $85 billion, making Ma Bell the improbable parent company of HBO, CNN, Warner Bros. and DC Comics. The carrier also made smaller deals, such as the 2018 acquisition of AppNexus, an online ad platform.And once again, AT&T was too big.This time around, it isn’t the government pushing to slim down the company — though the Justice Department did unsuccessfully oppose the Time Warner deal — but its own investors and Chief Executive Officer John Stankey.Stankey took the helm in July, putting him in charge of a company with heavy debt and a media business that was ravaged by the pandemic. AT&T also was shunted to No. 3 in the wireless-phone business this year, following T-Mobile US Inc.’s acquisition of Sprint Corp. The company had just launched HBO Max, an attempt to take on Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. in streaming, but perhaps the most urgent matter was undoing some of the work of his predecessor.The last CEO, Randall Stephenson, had spent much of his 13-year tenure obsessed with deals. He kept a color-coded roster of potential companies he wanted AT&T to buy, leading to 43 acquisitions. Now Stankey has his own to-do list: things he wants to sell.“It’s going to keep us busy for a little bit of time.”Critics such as activist investor Elliott Management Corp. have urged AT&T to focus on its subscriber services and walk back its go-big-or-go-home M&A strategy by divesting acquisitions, including DirecTV.“When you look at what’s worked or hasn’t worked in telecom, you see that conglomerates and empire building has not been rewarded by the marketplace,” said Todd Lowenstein, chief equity strategist with the Private Bank at Union Bank.Stankey, who has spent his entire 35-year career at AT&T, may be an unlikely person to dismantle AT&T’s acquisition empire. He rode shotgun as a top captain during Stephenson’s decade of agglomeration. The executive had a hand in creating some of the current problems and he calls them out directly: Last month, he acknowledged that pay-TV providers like DirecTV will probably face years of cord cutting before they hit bottom.Now, more than 100 days into the job, he says his plan of attack is to focus on three key growth areas: wireless — particularly 5G — where there’s hope for new consumer and business applications; fiber-optic network connections to accommodate surging data traffic; and HBO Max, the online streaming future of AT&T’s video ambitions.As for new acquisitions, don’t expect much beyond opportunistic purchases, Stankey said in an interview in September. “Right now this management team is focused on getting execution right and moving the distractions elsewhere,” he said. “It’s going to keep us busy for a little bit of time.”Last month, AT&T got $1.1 billion for its stake in Central European Media Enterprises. The company has already sold office buildings and a stake in Disney’s streaming service Hulu. It also got nearly $2 billion from the sale of its Puerto Rico phone business earlier this month.The company is aiming to pay down debt and cut $6 billion in annual costs, partly through slashing thousands of jobs.But AT&T still has plenty of potential businesses to sell or scale back. The question now is how big an asset sale it wants to have — and who may be interested in buying.DirecTVThe biggest priority is DirecTV and AT&T’s other pay-TV operations, which have been hemorrhaging customers.  AT&T has been exploring options for DirecTV for more than a year, but finding a buyer for the whole business seems unlikely.A combination with Dish Network Corp., the nation’s other satellite-TV provider, is one scenario. But reducing the industry to a single player would draw antitrust scrutiny, especially since rural customers have few other options. A proposed combination of the two businesses was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department in 2002.Instead, AT&T is trying to sell a stake — and possibly control of the business — to outside investors. a move that could take some of the drag off AT&T’s performance. But the ice cube is melting fast: Pay-TV revenue fell by more than $1 billion, or 10%, in the third quarter.Apollo Global Management Inc. has been in discussions about such a transaction. And Bloomberg News reported this week that former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein could do a deal through his blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp. IV. Ideally, an agreement would let AT&T remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow.But a deal is expected to value DirecTV at only about $15 billion when final bids are accepted next month. That's less than a third of the price AT&T paid five years ago.VrioAT&T’s DirecTV Latin America business suffers some of the same problems as the U.S. operations, only with an even more erratic political backdrop. The 2015 acquisition of DirecTV included satellite businesses in South America and the Caribbean — an entity that was renamed Vrio. The unit’s biggest problem was its Venezuela pay-TV business. During the country’s political turmoil, the service was shut down after getting caught between U.S. restrictions and the local government.AT&T tried but failed to spin off part of Vrio in an initial public offering. Then, after reducing the size and price of the offer, AT&T abandoned the move. For the past two years, the falling value of the satellite-TV business has made prospects of unloading the business even dimmer.Warner Bros. Interactive EntertainmentUnlike some of its businesses, AT&T’s video-game division would be a prized asset for a number of potential buyers. The company has reportedly explored a sale of the operations, which are estimated to be worth $4 billion. But AT&T recently pulled the business off a list of noncore assets that it's willing to part with.The unit, whose video games include titles like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Mortal Kombat 11, attracted interest from several major companies. But with the gaming industry booming during the pandemic — and AT&T facing the complications of wanting to retain licensing rights — the company may have decided the division was worth keeping for itself.CrunchyrollThe animation video service was the first step in AT&T’s massive pivot to media six years ago. Crunchyroll was acquired through the company’s newly formed joint venture with the Chernin Group, called Otter Media. The name is derived from the abbreviation OTT, for content delivered via the internet “over the top” of a traditional platform. Since then, just “streaming” has become the more popular term.AT&T bought out the remaining stake in Otter Media from the Chernin Group in 2018. More recently, the telecom giant has had second thoughts. Last week, the Nikkei business daily reported that Sony Corp. was in final talks to acquire the service in a deal worth close to $1 billion.CNNCNN is one of the more controversial businesses that AT&T acquired when it absorbed WarnerMedia in 2018, with the president regularly assailing the cable-news network on social media. It's also been the source of takeover speculation, with Jeff Bezos seen as a potential buyer. But Stankey said in September that CNN was one of the pieces of the WarnerMedia structure that are “more tightly wound together than they were before.” In other words, selling it would seem less likely. XandrAT&T had high hopes for the AppNexus digital advertising unit it acquired for $1.6 billion in 2018. Named in a nod to Alexander Graham Bell, Xandr was going to be an advertising network that all pay-TV providers could use. Ad-industry veteran Brian Lesser was hired to run the operation, and Stephenson told investors that the business would bring in $2 billion in new revenue by using customer data to deliver targeted ads.Those fortunes didn’t materialize. Lesser left, and now it’s up for sale as new WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar brings in another ad team.Regional Sports NetworksAT&T has four regional sports networks, or RSNs, which include rights to teams such as hockey’s Pittsburgh Penguins, basketball’s Houston Rockets and baseball’s Seattle Mariners.Though live sports are still the closest thing to must-see TV these days, owning RSNs has increasingly become a headache. Sports leagues have sought ever-increasing sums for rights to their games, and subscribers aren’t as reliable as they once were. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. just wrote down its RSNs by $4.23 billion, an admission that it overpaid for the cable channels, which it only acquired last year.Looking for cash to pay down debts, AT&T had hoped to sell its RSNs and cash in on their $1 billion in estimated value. The company sought bids last year, but a buyer didn’t materialize. This year, with sports still trying to bounce back from Covid-19, a sale seems even less likely.Digital LifeIn a bold attempt to take on home-security giant ADT Inc., AT&T launched its own “smart home” security and monitoring venture in 2013. While the effort was intended to explore opportunities beyond its wireless service, the timing and model may have been wrong. Homeowners were already moving away from expensive security services and buying do-it-yourself systems or products like Ring from Amazon.com Inc. or Nest from Alphabet Inc. Four years into the venture, AT&T started looking for ways to get out.AT&T MexicoStephenson crossed borders and ended a decadeslong friendship with his onetime mentor Carlos Slim by becoming a direct competitor for mobile customers in Mexico. AT&T bought wireless carrier Grupo Iusacell SA for $2.5 billion in 2015 and expanded the service to cover most of Mexico by 2018. But Covid-19, foreign-exchange rates and the dominance of rival America Movil in Mexico has kept the investment unprofitable and difficult to justify.“It’s going to keep us busy for a little bit of time.”So what does Stankey do now? Holding out to get top dollar for some of these assets might not be the right approach, said Colby Synesael, an analyst at Cowen.Stankey just needs to “rip the Band-Aid off and move on,” Synesael said. In other words, take what he can get. “I think it has become obvious to him that he needs to do it. And the sooner he does it the better,” Synesael said. “He doesn’t want to spend his entire CEO tenure undoing what he and Randall did in the past. Get it done now so he can concentrate on other initiatives.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Forget Biden Vs. Trump: The Incumbent Is Winning in Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A strange thing happened on the way to the biggest post-election surge in modern stock-market history. On Wednesday, while the S&P 500 was tacking on $600 billion of fresh value, most of its members fell.How the index still managed to gain so much altitude is the story of the week and of the year: a reigning oligarchy of market behemoths, soaring past everything else.Yesterday, as the big American equity benchmark rallied 2.2%, some 270 of its constituents were nursing losses. Some lost a lot. Three big financial firms slid more than 10%, while utilities tumbled to one of the worst days in three months. While a measure of equilibrium was restored Thursday, at the top, the leader board looked the same.It’s a trend that will surprise no one who has been paying attention to markets in 2020: gains concentrating in companies that have circled like buzzards over virtually every rally of the pandemic age: the Faang bloc. Somehow, some way, even before the votes are counted, megacap technology is coming out on top. Again.“It looks like we’re back with the winners of Covid are going to win,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer of Bokeh Capital Partners.The S&P 500 surged 1.95% Thursday, bringing its two-day surge to 4.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 again outperformed, adding 2.6% for a gain of 7.1% over the pair of days.Investors are reverting to what works, a yearlong trend in which the very heft of companies like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. schleps the whole market past a damaging pandemic and deep economic downturn. Cherished for their balance sheets, beloved by consumers for their online and automated products, the Fangs have been insulated from the coronavirus fallout. Total third-quarter profits for the group rose 2.6%, compared with an expected 11% drop for the rest of the S&P 500, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.It’s true that they briefly fell out of favor in the weeks leading up to the election as investors calculated that Democratic control of Washington could spur spending and a jolt to flagging economic growth. Now those views are being frantically retooled. With stimulus less of a certainty, bets are being placed on havens against sputtering growth.Other forces have coalesced in the Faangs’ favor. Overhanging concerns about higher tax rates and increased regulation from a Joe Biden administration have dwindled. With a potentially split Congress, many strategists are seeing this week’s rotation as a reflection of the removal of potentially higher capital gains taxes. Some may have sold out of tech, the thinking goes, to avoid paying those higher levies next year.“Some investors may have been sidelined before the election to avoid a tax-sale stock drop, or perhaps to buy the dip,” wrote Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. “Either way, the strategy is irrelevant now and they piled back in.”With inflation-fueling stimulus in doubt, bond yields have also moved lower since the Nov. 3 vote. That’s a boon to tech stocks, too, as investors gravitate to high-growth assets with long duration cash flows. The Federal Reserve signaled Thursday that it will hold rates near zero for a long time still.“In a very low interest environment, you want to own companies that are growing. Those companies have put up the best growth, the best free cash flow on the market and, in my opinion, they’re going to keep growing,” said Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas. “If you don’t have a government that’s going to be riding them and breaking them up and taxing them into oblivion or taxing shareholders that own them, megacap tech’s going to keep rolling.”It was just last week that solid quarterly earnings reports from a majority of the Fang stocks failed to inspire share-price gains. An index that includes Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Apple dropped 4% last week. The group is now up close to 10% in three days, the most in five years.Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist for Crossmark Global Investments, says their adverse post-earnings reactions were due to election uncertainty. Removal of that ambivalence paves the way for tech shares to resume their upward trend again.“As we hopefully get past that over the next couple of days, we can see tech settle in and continue to have that climb higher,” she said in a phone interview. “It’s difficult to not have any tech in your portfolio.”This week, the winner-take-all mentality in markets is back. On Wednesday, when the Nasdaq 100 surged more than 4%, both the small-cap Russell 2000 gauge and an equal-weight version of the S&P 500 barely budged. Using Russell 1000 indexes, value suffered its worst day versus growth since 2001. Relative to the S&P 500, it was the worst day for regional banks on record, including the financial crisis.And in another showing of how lopsided Wednesday’s rally was, it was the first time in at least six decades that the S&P 500 jumped more than 2% as more volume flowed into declining securities than advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange, according to SentimenTrader.Meantime, exchange-traded fund investors rushed into Invesco’s QQQ -- which tracks the tech-concentrated gauge -- adding close to $2.7 billion in the biggest one-day inflow in nearly a month. The fund is on pace for its best year of inflows in two decades.Still, not everyone is convinced the massive tech rally is substantiated. Max Gokhman, Pacific Life Fund Advisors’ head of asset allocation, still sees antitrust concerns over big technology firms persisting, no matter the final election outcome.“The Nasdaq rally is I think a little over-enthusiastic,” he said by phone. “The Nasdaq rally is something I would be fading at this point.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 9 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

    A better strategy is to look at long-term consistency and dividend growth -- even if that means today's payout isn't huge. Growing dividends signal investors will be paid more over time, and these increases are an important indicator that a company is doing well and committed to sharing its success with stockholders. A "dividend aristocrat" is an elite class of dividend stock that has increased its payout at least once a year for the last 25 years or more.

  • Tesla unveils 'Tesla Tequila' for $250, product sold-out on website

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk finally made good on his promise to sell "Tesla Tequila" - two years after teasing the effort in a tweet, and the $250 bottle quickly flew off the virtual shelf. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila. Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the "name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word."

  • The Justice Department just seized a record $1 billion in bitcoin

    A whopping 69,369 bitcoins was recently moved from the fourth richest wallet in the world.

  • Wall Street strategists are already telling clients what to expect in 2021: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, November 6, 2020.

  • The Day Jack Ma Became Ray Dalio's Nightmare

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Nov. 3 was a sad, sad day for China. Not because America’s election changes anything about its hawkish stance toward Beijing — that’s bipartisan — but because China lost a golden investment opportunity by shooting itself in the foot. Looking purely at the numbers, China is in a sweet spot right now. Its bonds are attractive, as the yield differential with U.S. Treasuries hovers near a five-year high. Beijing’s virus-containment strategy is working, and the economy has bounced back. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping’s latest five-year economic blueprint, which favors innovation and domestic consumption, is a win for tech companies — exactly the kind of growth stocks investors love. Foreigners have been buying the China story this year, even as President Donald Trump threatened to sanction and delist mainland companies. They are crowding into Beijing’s sovereign issues at a record pace, promising to overtake domestic city commercial banks as the second largest purchasing bloc. Global investors need to have “a significant portion” of their portfolios in Chinese assets, both for diversification and short-term tactical gains, said Bridgewater Associates LP founder Ray Dalio. (Dalio says as he understands it, events were progressing faster than regulators were comfortable with, which led to their actions.  “So I assure you that Chinese regulators’ move to curtail Ma’s IPO was not my worst nightmare, and I certainly do not believe that it will have any notable effect on the evolution of China and its markets.” To read his full statement, click here.)The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s surprise suspension of Ant Group’s record-breaking initial public offering Tuesday night changed the landscape entirely. Two weeks earlier, the company’s billionaire founder Jack Ma made a sensational speech, saying China’s financial system and regulatory framework are broken. On Monday, Beijing’s top financial watchdogs summoned Ma and dressed him down. Then they issued new draft rules to rein in Ant’s lucrative consumer loan business.  It’s episodes like this that remind us how capricious and thin-skinned Beijing’s policy makers can be. Regulators have been debating whether to allow online microlenders to act as simple matchmakers (rather than traditional lenders, which require capital buffers), for a good two years. Why the sudden change of heart two days before Ant’s much-anticipated trading debut? The fintech giant had already raised at least $34.5 billion from its dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Now, it has to return billions of dollars to its IPO subscribers. Somehow, Beijing has proved Ma’s point: China’s bureaucrats don’t know what they’re doing. To govern well, you can’t pick and choose when and how hard to regulate; the secret sauce is consistency. Beijing is looking as childish and moody as Trump on the day of the U.S. election. While Jack Ma’s botched IPO is the big story, there are plenty of obscure examples that also matter to long-term investors. Consider instead the so-called  keepwell clause. This “gentlemen’s agreement” is a common feature of China’s $790 billion dollar bond market, and in theory protects investors in the event of default. In September, a Beijing court rejected the recognition of the keepwell deed for a conglomerate’s dollar bond. Two months later, a court in Shanghai ruled to accept this provision for an energy trader. China’s stance on keepwell is anyone’s guess. This is the problem with investing in China. First, assumed rules can be broken at whim, especially when policy makers fear they are losing face. Second, after Ma’s troubles, what billionaire executive will want to speak up? It’s much better to be supplicant, keep quiet and busy yourself making money.  Sure, China has many attractive traits, but you’d better be prepared to stay in perpetual crisis mode. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. She previously wrote on markets for Barron's, following a career as an investment banker, and is a CFA charterholder.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Oracle, AT&T And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) is way too speculative for him. In the power management, he prefers Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) on the power side and Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) on the management side.Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) is a pure spec, said Cramer. He would rather buy a fraction of the share in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is fine, thinks Cramer. He prefers salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) because it has a faster growth and it is doing better.Cramer is concerned about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) balance sheet, but the company is doing things to alleviate the pressure so he would give it one more quarter and then he will consider buying.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 4 * Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In SPY(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Shell to Shut Louisiana Refinery After Failing to Find a Buyer

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc will begin shutting its Convent refinery in south Louisiana mid-month while it continues to seek a buyer for the facility, part of a plan to reduce its global sites and focus on combined oil refining and chemical plants.With global demand and profits stung by the spread of Covid-19, the shutdown of 53-year-old Convent, which has about 675 employees, is part of Shell’s larger strategy to shrink its portfolio to six facilities from 14 by 2025, Shell said in a statement. The remaining sites will have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants.Shell plans to “invest in a core set of uniquely integrated manufacturing sites that are also strategically positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future,” according to a statement Thursday. “A key advantage of these core sites will also come from further integration with Shell trading hubs, and from producing more chemicals and other products that are resilient in a low-carbon future.”The decision to shut the 211,100 barrel-a-day Convent facility comes amid a spate of refinery closures in the U.S. from operators including Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Phillips 66, with some sites permanently shutting and others being converted into renewable diesel plants. Shell is trying to sell operations in Puget Sound in Washington and Saraland, Alabama. The company completed a sale of its Martinez refinery in the San Francisco Bay area to PBF Energy earlier this year.In September, Shell said it would retain six facilities that have both an oil refinery and chemical operations, including Norco in Louisiana and Deer Park in Texas, Rheinland in Germany, Pernis in the Netherlands, Pulau Bukom in Singapore and Scotford in Canada.In Louisiana, Shell will retain its refinery and chemical sites in Norco and Geismar, its midstream infrastructure assets, branded retail presence, Gulf of Mexico operations and offices in New Orleans.The so-called crack spread, which measures the difference between gasoline and diesel over West Texas Intermediate, was trading around $8.75 a barrel Thursday, down from $14.67 at the same time last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Beijing Strangles Hong Kong Even Tighter

    A new proposal would destroy any semblance of the city’s autonomy and its residents’ freedom.

  • Nio, other Chinese EV makers add to gains after Citi's calls

    American depositary receipts of China's electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. extended their rally on Thursday, also lifting ADRs of competitors Li Auto Inc. and XPeng Inc. a day after analysts at Citi raised their price target on Nio and started coverage of Li and XPeng. The Citi analysts lifted their target on Nio's ADR price to $46.40, from $33.20, "to factor in our increasingly positive sector outlook, and the higher upside prospects from the (Nio's) autonomous driving subscription business model," they said in a note this week. The target implies an upside around 17% from Nio's Thursday prices. The analysts rated Li Auto at the equivalent of hold, saying that the company will break even in 2022 thanks to sales volume growth and margins improvement. Citi rated XPeng at buy, expecting the company to post 57% sales volume growth in the next five years and break even in 2024. Nio's ADRs have gained 900% this year, compared with gains around 9% for the S&P 500 index. XPeng's BEV market share to double to 6% by 22E We expect XPeng's market share to surge to 6% of China's BEV sales in 22E, from 3% in 20E, given its 1) competitive products with highest NEDC range in the market (P7: 706m/charge), 2) rapid autonomous driving technology development (Current: L2, 1Q21: L3) with more frequent upgrades providing higher visibility, 3) its position as one of the few suppliers with FOTA upgrade capability (delivering best-in

  • 5 Stocks to Sell or Stay Away From in November

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a third "no sail" order for all cruise ships on Sept. 30 to take preventative measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. In RCL's latest third-quarter earnings results, the company reported a net loss of $1.3 billion, or $6.29 per share, compared with net income of $883.2 million, or $4.20 per share, in the prior year. Monthly cash burn is estimated to be between $250 million and $290 million, and management is focusing on securing its cash position.

  • AbbVie Joins The Coronavirus Drug Hunt — Is AbbVie Stock A Buy?

    AbbVie stock slipped when a House committee looking at drug prices said it would issue a subpoena, but the Allergan owner is working on coronavirus treatments. Is AbbVie stock a buy now?

  • CVS Health Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2020 Outlook: CEO Larry Merlo To Retire

    CVS lifted its 2020 profit outlook after a solid third quarter and said longtime CEO Larry Merlo will retire early next year, with Aetna President Karen Lynch taking over in February.

  • Apple must face shareholder lawsuit over CEO Cook's China sales comments

    In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said shareholders led by a UK pension fund can sue over Cook's comment on a Nov. 1, 2018, analyst call that while Apple was facing sales pressure in some emerging markets, "I would not put China in that category." Apple told suppliers to curb production a few days after Cook spoke, and on Jan. 2, 2019, unexpectedly cut its quarterly revenue forecast by up to $9 billion, which Cook blamed in part on pressure on China's economy from U.S.-China trade tensions.

  • Coronavirus Stocks Are Up Big This Year, But Which Ones Should You Buy?

    Coronavirus stocks and other biotechs are rallying as the stock market returns to a confirmed uptrend after the U.S. presidential election.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Huge Post-Election Stock Market Rally; Roku, Square Key Earnings Movers

    Apple, Microsoft are flashing buy signals as the stock market rally fuels a breakout wave. Square leads earnings movers late.

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough 2020. But the stock does have some perks. Is it a buy?

  • Berkshire Hathaway to Show Investors If Adventurous Moves Lifted Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has some new tactics to show off.The billionaire’s conglomerate spent the third quarter plowing funds into international businesses and an initial public offering, atypical pursuits for a company that spent the start of the year watching from the sidelines as the Covid-19 pandemic spread.On Saturday, investors get to see how much of an impact that capital deployment had when Berkshire reports third-quarter results. It already helped propel gains for the stock that were twice as high as the S&P 500’s advance during the period.After sounding a warning in May about fallout from the pandemic, Buffett, 90, has slowly started putting more money to work from the company’s $146.6 billion in cash holdings, and even broke a record for the amount of stock repurchased in the second quarter. Berkshire’s recent investments in Japanese trading houses and Snowflake Inc.’s initial public offering signaled an appetite for new types of pursuits.“I see some kind of interesting one-off opportunities, and I hope that we observe that there has been some incremental buyback activity beyond what was disclosed in late July,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in a phone interview. But, he said, “I still see some degree of caution.”Berkshire’s Class A shares jumped almost 20% in the third quarter, compared with an 8.5% gain for the S&P 500. Outperforming the broader market is a welcome shift for Berkshire, which has lagged behind for the past decade, and so far this year, partly because of its size: The conglomerate is so huge that it struggles to find attractively priced deals that can supercharge growth.Buffett, who had long preferred direct investments over buybacks, already set a record for repurchases this year, at $6.7 billion, not counting the third-quarter total Berkshire will disclose on Saturday. UBS Group AG predicted that figure will add an additional $3.2 billion.The expansion of Berkshire’s horizons includes a big push abroad, with an investment of about $6 billion in five of Japan’s trading houses. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company has typically bet on U.S. businesses, though there have been some exceptions, including a deal for an Israeli manufacturing company that Berkshire first struck in 2006.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“Berkshire is still unlikely to make a large acquisition amid market volatility, in our view, based on Buffett’s previous conservative comments. While the company has not been idle, it will require very large deals to move the needle.”\--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analyst, and Derek Han, associate analystTo read the analysis, click hereSnowflake’s IPO was another departure during the third quarter, pushing the company into the realm of public offerings. That’s a part of the market Buffett has avoided, although the investment appears to be tied to Buffett deputy Todd Combs.“I’m sure these guys are looking high and low for opportunities,” CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert said. “And kudos to them, as well they should.”UBS analysts expect operating income for the conglomerate to be about $3,587 per Berkshire Class A share, down roughly 25% from a year earlier.Berkshire’s net income generally swings based on movements in its stock holdings because of an accounting quirk. Apple Inc., Berkshire’s biggest holding, advanced 27% in the quarter while shares of Berkshire’s second-largest holding, Bank of America Corp., were up 1.4%. Snowflake, the company that went public during the quarter, more than doubled in the last two weeks of September.Other topics that could come up in Saturday’s earnings report:Railroads, FootwearBerkshire’s range of businesses, from BNSF Railway Co. to its footwear and apparel companies, have been hurt by the pandemic and its ripple effects. The railroad probably faced pressure in the third quarter from slumping volume, but could see an improvement in margins because of a drop in expenses, according to UBS analysts.Investors will keep an eye on Geico and how trends are playing out for the auto insurer, according to CFRA’s Seifert. Auto insurers including Geico and Allstate Corp. benefited as people drove less during shutdowns in the U.S.ChargesBerkshire was hit last quarter by a roughly $10 billion impairment charge on its Precision Castparts business, which supplies industries including the aerospace sector. The conglomerate warned in its second-quarter earnings report that more charges could be coming if the pandemic’s effects are worse than expected.Buffett’s investment in Kraft Heinz Co. has been under pressure in recent years. At the end of the second quarter, Berkshire reported a $2.7 billion gap between how the company carries the stake on its books and its market value. Berkshire has avoided an impairment on the bet in recent quarters, but Kraft Heinz shares fell 6.1% in the third quarter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS Boosts 2021 Income Limits For IRA Deductions

    There's still time to benefit from 2020's IRA contribution limits. And odds are that you haven't put in the maximum allowed yet.