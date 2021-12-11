U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,712.02
    +44.57 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,970.99
    +216.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,630.60
    +113.23 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.81
    -8.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    +1.02 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3267
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3400
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,688.43
    +927.37 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.78
    -13.46 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     

Sony reportedly planned to bring PlayStation Now to phones

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Microsoft wasn't the only big console maker hoping to bring its games to phones. The Verge said it has obtained a document from Epic Games' lawsuit against Apple indicating the iPhone maker had learned Sony was planning a "mobile extension" of PlayStation Now in 2017. The service would stream over 450 PS3 games at first, and follow up with PS4 titles.

Apple mentioned the PlayStation Now expansion as it was in the early stages of developing Apple Arcade, its answer to Sony's service as well as Xbox Game Pass. While Arcade didn't launch until 2019 and still doesn't include streaming, Apple saw PlayStation Now as indicative of a broader shift toward gaming subscriptions.

Provided Apple's scoop was accurate, it's unclear why Sony still isn't streaming games to smartphone owners. A hybrid of PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus is reportedly due in spring 2022, but the relevant rumor didn't make mention of mobile access. Sony has already declined to comment.

There may have been a few factors at work. Sony might not have wanted to test Apple policies effectively blocking cloud gaming apps — Microsoft had to use the web to get around that limitation. There are also familiar technical challenges, such as adapting gamepad-focused titles to touchscreens or ensuring reliable streams on cellular connections. Either way, this suggests Sony was at least considering a more ambitious version of PlayStation Now than the service you see today.

Recommended Stories

  • How a VR startup took the money and ran to the metaverse

    MetaWorld is a massive virtual space that's being sold piecemeal as NFTs, but something doesn't add up.

  • Chrysler Airflow EV crossover concept headed to production in 2024

    At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Airflow Vision Concept took the starring role on the Chrysler stand. More than a year later, Stellantis used its EV Day to show what looked like a running, rolling evolution of the Airflow Vision Concept, but the automaker didn't reference any names for the product. Finally, at one point during the company's Software Day this week, the company brought the production-looking battery-electric crossover out once again, only this time it has a name: Chrysler Airflow.

  • Gov. Beshear to provide updates from Mayfield and Dawson Springs

    The Mayfield update is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT, while the Dawson Springs update is tentatively set for noon.

  • Bungie responds to report on its lackluster efforts to improve workplace culture

    In response to a story from IGN reporting on years of systematic sexism and workplace harassment at the studio, Parsons has published an apology letter.

  • Google won't raise employee pay to match inflation

    Despite a lengthy streak of record profits, Google executives told workers on Tuesday they wouldn't be receiving raises to offset rising inflation.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Apple, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock hit an all-time high on Dec. 9 after two influential analysts made bullish predictions about the tech giant's future. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives declared that global demand for the iPhone 13 was still outstripping its supply by about 10 million units, that its holiday sales would be strong, and that Apple's upcoming launch of an augmented reality (AR) headset would significantly boost its sales and profits next year. Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty claimed Apple's price didn't reflect its upcoming AR, VR, and vehicle-related products yet, and that it would benefit from a "flight to quality" from other stocks. Both analysts have set a price target of $200 on Apple's stock -- roughly 14% above its current price.

  • Apple’s Market Cap Is Heading to $3 Trillion. That’s Just the Warm-Up.

    The shares could be the first to cross that boundary. Virtual-reality headsets could send them further into the unknown.

  • 3 Green Flags for Apple's Future

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sprung to life on Tuesday, Dec. 7, after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty painted a $200 price target on the stock that sent shares of the tech titan to an all-time high closing price of $171.18. Huberty increased her Apple price target from the earlier level of $164, citing an increase in iPhone shipments during the holiday period, as well as the emergence of other catalysts such as augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and autonomous vehicles. KeyBanc Capital markets initiated its coverage on Apple stock with an overweight rating and $191 price target, pointing out that the shift to 5G devices will continue to drive iPhone sales, while the services business is also on track to grow at a robust pace. The reasoning of these Wall Street firms behind their bullish take on Apple points toward three key reasons that are likely to drive the company's growth in the long run.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

    Metaverse has become the hot buzzword in the technology sector. Widely considered to be the next stage in the evolution of internet technology -- also called Web 3.0 -- the metaverse refers to seamless, persistent, interactive, and immersive 3D virtual reality or mixed-reality experiences, which is the interaction of real-world and digital-world objects. The metaverse is expected to change the way people study, work, play, travel, and socialize by shifting many of these activities from a physical economy to a virtual economy.

  • Swiss propose boosting minimum internet speed

    The Swiss government proposed on Friday increasing by a factor of eight the minimum internet speeds that providers of basic service need to ensure. At present Swisscom has the concession to provide basic service, which runs until the end of next year. From 2024, an internet connection with a download speed of 80 Mbit/s and upload speed of 8 Mbit/s will replace the current standard of 10 and 1 Mbit/s, it suggested when putting the proposal out for public comment which runs until March.

  • Why Apple Needs to Embrace Crypto, NFTs, and Web3

    Innovations taking place in the world of cryptocurrency could be the biggest threat Apple has faced in a decade.

  • Intel CEO to Visit Taiwan, Home of Biggest Chipmaking Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will visit Taiwan and Malaysia next week for talks that show how manufacturing in Asia is crucial to his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the world’s largest chipmaker by revenue. Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearChina Is Building the World’s Lar

  • 'The internet's on fire' as techs race to fix software flaw

    A critical vulnerability in a widely used software tool — one quickly exploited in the online game Minecraft — is rapidly emerging as a major threat to organizations around the world. “The internet’s on fire right now," said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. It was uncovered in a utility that's ubiquitous in cloud servers and enterprise software used across industry and government. “I’d be hard-pressed to think of a company that’s not at risk,” said Joe Sullivan, chief security officer for Cloudflare, whose online infrastructure protects websites from malicious actors.

  • Oracle (ORCL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ORCL earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Quick, score these 'next level' earbuds for just $33 at Amazon

    Shoppers say these sleek earbuds rival AirPods —and they'll arrive before Christmas.

  • Black Friday Roku deals are back and prices start at $19

    Amazon had so many Roku deals available for Black Friday 2021, we almost lost count of them. Now, amazingly, all the hottest sales are back ahead of Christmas 2021! Every popular Roku model is on sale right now. Incredibly, prices start at just $19 for the wildly popular Roku Express HD. Before you pick up … The post Black Friday Roku deals are back and prices start at $19 appeared first on BGR.

  • 4K drone that folds up as small as a cell phone is still discounted

    Quadcopter drones are great, but they can also be quite expensive. Finding a good option that won’t break the bank can be a daunting task. Even when they’re on sale, prices are often still high. A good example is the $400 DJI Mavic Mini, which is on sale for just $365 right now at Amazon. … The post 4K drone that folds up as small as a cell phone is still discounted appeared first on BGR.

  • As Talks About the Metaverse Heat Up, Matterport Stock Sticks Out

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) markets a spatial computing platform that allows users to turn physical spaces into dimensionally accurate and photorealistic digital twins. This provides customers with the data insights needed to manage physical spaces. Shortly after its public offering, Matterport signed strategic partnerships with Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • Instacart president announces departure three months into role

    The president of Instacart announced on Friday that she will step down at the end of the year, just three months after she took the tech company's top job.In a Facebook post, Carolyn Everson, the president of the digital app service that delivers groceries to customers, explained she wanted a break to reflect on her life and where she wanted to go next."My birthday present to myself is a real break while I dream up what's next. Yes - this time,...

  • Crypto Market Today: Bitcoin and Ether Face Hurdle, BNB Eyes Breakout

    Bitcoin price tested $47,500 before recovering higher, ether price is facing resistance near $4,250, and BNB is approaching a major breakout with resistance near $625.