Sony will offer 'Ratchet and Clank' PS4 for free, no PS Plus required

Sony offered free games and other entertainment last spring to help PlayStation gamers get through the early COVID-19 pandemic, and it's bringing that campaign back for what could be the last several months of lockdowns (Hopefully? Please?). The revived Play At Home effort will offer freebies between March and June to encourage social distancing as the weather warms up, and the first giveaway is a big one. You'll get a free copy of Ratchet and Clank for PS4 between March 1st at 11PM ET and March 31st at 11PM ET, no PlayStation Plus subscription required — the generally well-received action adventure yours to keep for posterity.

The company hasn't provided full details of what's to come, but Funimation (plus its European counterpart Wakanim) will offer "extended access" to its anime service for new subscribers starting on March 25th. More free games and entertainment deals are in the pipeline.

This isn't just an altruistic gesture. A free copy of Ratchet and Clank effectively serves as a promo for Rift Apart's PS5 debut in June, for instance. We also wouldn't expect too many recent games or long-lasting media deals. Still, this might help you feel better if you're stuck inside on a beautiful day.