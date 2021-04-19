U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,161.56
    -23.91 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,074.14
    -126.53 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,894.46
    -157.89 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.07
    -35.60 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.27
    +0.14 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.80
    -10.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.27 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2039
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6010
    +0.0280 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3986
    +0.0147 (+1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1150
    -0.6680 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,657.86
    +640.99 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,261.07
    -37.88 (-2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,000.08
    -19.45 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

Sony reverses decision to close PS3 and Vita game stores this summer

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Sony has backtracked on its decision to shut the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita this summer. You'll be able to buy games through the digital storefront on those consoles for the foreseeable future. However, the company will shut the PSP store on July 2nd. After that date, you'll still be able to download any PSP games you have previously purchased.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post that, after more reflection on the planned PS3 and Vita store closures, "it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here. So today I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices."

Ryan said that Sony initially made the call for several reasons, including being able to place more focus on platforms where most of its users are currently playing games, such as PlayStation 4 and PS5. He also cited "commerce support challenges" for older systems.

"We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations," Ryan added.

The move to close the PlayStation Store on PS3 and Vita was met with a backlash from many fans. It's impossible to play many PS3 or Vita games on PS4 or PS5, unless they're on PlayStation Now or have been re-released on PS4. That led to concerns that many games would no longer be available to buy anywhere if the stores were removed. Sony's decision also came as a surprise to Vita developers, who faced either rushing to finish games to release them before the store closed or abandoning projects entirely.

Recommended Stories

  • Nextdoor will display 'anti-racism notification' if it notices discriminatory language

    Nextdoor has introduced "anti-racism notifications" to prevent discriminatory language.

  • Amazon's first Project Kuiper internet satellites will launch aboard Atlas V rockets

    The rockets will help Amazon start putting the more than 3,200 satellites that will eventually make up its Project Kuiper constellation in low Earth orbit.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter becomes the first aircraft to fly on another planet

    NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has completed its initial flight, marking the first time an aircraft has flown on another planet.

  • Walmart is Giving You One More Chance to Play Super Mario 3D All-Stars For Less than Full Price

    Release Date: Sept. 18th, 2020 Editions Available: Standard Platforms: Nintendo Switch MSRP: $59.99 Released on September 18th, 2020, Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes remakes of Nintendo 64’s Super Mario 64, GameCube’s Super Mario Sunshine, and Wii’s Super Mario Galaxy. However, Nintendo decided to make the game available for a limited time, and pulled the game from digital and (most) …

  • Xbox Cloud Gaming beta arrives on iOS and Windows PCs

    Microsoft is sending invitations to try the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta on iPhone, iPad and Windows 10 PCs.

  • Union says Amazon interfered with Alabama warehouse vote

    Amazon beat back a push to unionize in its Bessemer, Alabama fulfillment center thanks to a surprisingly one-sided vote — nearly two-thirds of the facility’s workers chose not to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on April 9th. According to a list of objections filed with the National Labor Relations Board late Friday, however, the union argues Amazon won the vote because it “interfered” with the rights of its employees “to vote in a free and fair election; a right protected under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.”

  • Reddit reveals its version of Clubhouse's audio chat rooms

    AMAs could be about to get much more candid in Reddit Talk.

  • Nintendo sues Bowser for violating copyright with Switch hacks

    Nintendo is suing Bowser (that is, Gary Bowser) for allegedly violating copyright by selling Switch hacks.

  • New York caps the cost of broadband for low-income families

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill requiring all internet service providers (ISPs) to offer $15 per month broadband for low-income users.

  • Amazon cancels 'Lord of the Rings' game after contract dispute

    Amazon has cancelled its 'Lord of the Rings' game after a contract dispute reportedly soured the project.

  • Sony's FlavorGraph uses AI to predict which ingredients will pair together

    AI has gone into games and self-driving with mixed success, but now it's trying its hand at cooking.

  • LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS Returns with Season Two Trailer

    Netflix's Emmy-winning adult animated anthology series from Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love Death + Robots, returns with a volume two trailer. The post LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS Returns with Season Two Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Positive Grid Spark Pearl review: A high-tech guitar amp that's easy on the eyes

    The Positive Grid Spark is one of, if not the most high-tech practice amp out there and packs a lot of versatility for $299.

  • Dogecoin As Payment Option Gains Momentum As 'Meme Currency' Shoots For The Moon

    Dogecoin (CYRPTO: DOGE), often branded as a meme coin, saw a meteoric rise last week, hitting a high of 43.77 cents Friday before giving back some of the gains over the weekend. Its rising popularity, thanks in part to the unstinted support of Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, is pushing the cryptocurrency into the mainstream. Doge Barking at the Moon pic.twitter.com/QFB81D7zOL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021 Doge's Heady Gains: At its all-high Friday, the cryptocurrency had tacked on a gain of over 9,200% for the year-to-date period. Doge ended 2020 at 0.47 cents and briefly broke above 1 cent in early 2021. After trading below the 1-cent level for much of January, Doge went on to hit a high of 8.49 cents on Feb. 9, as Musk sent it to the moon with his supportive tweets. Subsequently, Doge began a consolidation move and was largely confined in the range of 5-7 cents. The listing of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) last week kickstarted the new momentum and Doge quickly latched onto the optimism and saw a meteoric rise. Here are some of the companies that have begun accepting Doge as a payment option. easyDN: On Friday, easyDN, a Canadian web hosting provider, said it has begun accepting Doge and has already been accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC). In a blog post, the company took a dig at Musk, claiming it beat him to the punch. BOTS: OTC-listed BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a robotics company, said Friday it had become one of the first publicly-traded companies to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment for all of its products and services. "Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, Dogecoin is also a popular cryptocurrency people use to buy and trade," the company said in a release. Related Link: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Dallas Mavericks: The Dallas Mavericks, a professional basketball team owned by "Shark Tank" co-host Mark Cuban, announced early this month that its fans can use Dogecoin to buy tickets and merchandise online. "With fans in mind, the Mavs use BitPay to process all cryptocurrency purchases including tickets and merchandise with all top cryptocurrencies including BTC, BCH, ETH, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD and now DOGE," a statement from the Mavericks read. Cuban's reasoning for the adoption reflected the increasing popularity of Doge. "We have chosen to do so because sometimes in business you have to do things that are fun, engaging and hopefully generate a lot of PR," Cuban said. Kessler: Luxury hotel chain Kessler Group said on March 9 it will partner with BitPay to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and several other cryptocurrencies including four stable coins as payment to cater to the growing demand, effectively immediately. airBaltic: Latvian airline airBaltic, which has been using Bitcoin as a payment option since 2014, said late March it began accepting other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Dogecoin among others for bookings made on its website. Amazon To Follow Suit? Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which has thus far shied away from using cryptocurrencies as a payment option, is under pressure to rethink its stance. Petitions posted on Change.org seek to get Amazon to accept Dogecoin for payments. One petition so far has more than 114,000 signatures. Related Link: How WallStreetBets, Dogecoin And Elon Musk Brought Out The Investor In An 11th Grader From A Remote City In India See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat To Expect At The Shanghai Auto Show: Nio, GM, Honda, Toyota and MoreThe Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson, Biogen Earnings, Neurology Conference And IPOs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The 'metaverse' bet: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

    The work is a non-fungible token (NFT) – a new type of virtual asset that has its ownership status and authenticity verified by blockchain. NFTs have exploded in popularity in 2021, with prices skyrocketing. Metakovan, real name Vignesh Sundaresan, plans to put the artwork on display in four virtual world environments.

  • Australia to hold inquiry to examine military suicides

    Australia will hold a Royal Commission to examine suicides among serving and former military personnel, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, bowing to public pressure to find ways to stem a mounting toll. More than 500 have died from suicide since 2001, government data shows, a statistic that has fuelled public anger, including among the prime minister's own Liberal party. "I think and I hope it will be a healing process," Morrison told reporters in Canberra, as he announced his call for a commission to be set up.

  • ‘Furiosa’ to Become the Biggest Film Ever Made in Australia, Plot Takes Place ‘Over Many Years’

    George Miller promises "Furiosa" will be both a "unique" and a "familiar" experience for "Mad Max: Fury Road" fans.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • An Ether ETF Isn’t Even Launched and Already There Is a Fee War

    (Bloomberg) -- The price war in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds started not long after the first two products launched. For rival cryptocurrency Ether, it’s beginning before the ETFs even start trading.Evolve Funds Group Inc. is waiving the 0.75% management fee on its upcoming Ether ETF, ticker ETHR, until May 31, according to a company statement. That will make it cheaper than two competing products from Purpose Investments Inc. and CI Global Asset Management.Last week, all three announced plans to release ETFs tracking the popular cryptocurrency in the Canadian market on Tuesday, investing directly in Ether tokens. Although Europe has several exchange-traded products tracking Ether and Grayscale Investments offers an Ethereum Trust, this will be a first for the North American market.“Investors are particularly fee conscious when new ETFs come to market,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research. “Asset managers want to gather assets quickly to ensure there is sufficient liquidity as larger potential investors consider the fund.”If the fierce demand for the first Bitcoin ETFs is any indication, the three funds are likely to see a rush of inflows, making any differences between the options especially impactful.Just a week after the first Bitcoin ETFs debuted in February, Evolve lowered the price on its fund, ticker EBIT, to O.75% from 1%, making it cheaper than the Purpose Bitcoin ETF at 1%. Although the fund, ticker BTCC, launched only one day before Evolve’s product, it attracted far greater interest.More than $165 million worth of shares in the Purpose product changed hands on its first day. Only a day later, that number for EBIT was just $14.6 million. Now, the BTCC boasts more than $1 billion in assets, while Evolve only has about $88 million, according to the company.For the Ether funds, the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) which is sub-advised by Galaxy Digital Asset Management, will charge a 0.40% management fee, while the Purpose version will cost 1%. After May 31, Evolve’s offering will once again have a 0.75% expense.Ether was trading around $2,217 as of 9:14 a.m. in New York after plunging about 20% amid a wider crypto selloff, with the listing of Coinbase Global Inc. spurring volatility.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Slumps After U.S. Agency Warns on Treadmill Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares fell 10% Monday after U.S. regulators warned consumers to stop using the exercise equipment maker’s Tread+ machine if there are young children or pets at home.The advisory follows a series of accidents involving the treadmill. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Saturday it is continuing to investigate incidents of injury or death related to the Tread+.Peloton said in a statement that it was “concerned” by the commission’s warning, which it termed “misleading and inaccurate.” There’s no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed, it said.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his overweight rating on the stock and recommended buying during any pullback in the shares related to the CPSC’s warning.“Peloton emphasizes that the Tread+ is safe when its warnings and safety instructions are followed, and the company will neither stop selling nor recall the Tread+,” Anmuth said in a research note. He doesn’t expect the recent incidents or the CPSC’s warning to further delay Peloton’s launch of its new lower-priced Tread in the U.S., he added.The Tread+ warning doesn’t impact the long-term investment outlook for Peloton, according to Stifel analyst Scott Devitt. He expects the resolution for the Tread+ issue could be adding a protective guard to the end of the treadmill, or a similar remedy.The stock hit a low of $104.58 Monday, bringing its decline so far this year to 31%.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“The Tread+ warning may not significantly slow Peloton’s near-term growth prospects, given that sales of exercise bikes still represent over 90% of hardware revenue. However, it could keep some customers from buying new treadmills.”-- Amine Bensaid, BI media analystClick here to read the research.READ MORE: U.S. Regulators Warn Consumers About Peloton’s Tread+ (1)(Updates share prices, adds Stifel comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.