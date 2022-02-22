U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.75
    -10.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,882.00
    -125.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,907.50
    -88.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.71
    +2.64 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.19 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9460
    +0.0140 (+0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    29.51
    +1.40 (+4.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0650
    +0.3660 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,495.91
    +31.20 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.16
    -81.63 (-8.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.72
    +16.39 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Sony reveals its PlayStation VR2 headset

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Sony

Sony has today showed off the full and finished design of the PlayStation VR2 headset, as well as updated shots of the VR2 Sense controller. PlayStation SVP Hidekai Nishino explains over on the PlayStation blog that the matching design of both headset and controller are designed to represent the 360-degree view of the virtual world. He added that the look and feel was crafted to feel more congruent with the PlayStation 5’s overall vibe, albeit in a more softer, body-friendly manner.

Nishino writes that a big focus was on ergonomics, and that the initial feedback from testers has been positive. In addition, there is a new lens adjustment dial to help users ensure good eye comfort, as well as new ventilation to improve airflow. He ended by saying that the new unit has a “single cord set up” which should make getting things up and running a little easier than with the original PSVR.

Sadly, there’s no word on if this will have a knock-on effect with the pricing, or anything else, but for now we’ll just sit contentedly staring at the must-have gadget of, uh, whenever it arrives.

Recommended Stories

  • OnwardMobility is dead, and so are its plans to release a 5G BlackBerry phone

    The startup announced its plans to release a new BlackBerry phone in 2020.

  • The batteries in Google’s Nest Cam and Doorbell won’t charge in freezing weather

    Following months of reports, Google has confirmed its battery-equipped Nest Doorbell and Cam devices won’t charge when they’re subjected to extreme cold weather.

  • Virgin Hyperloop lays off 111 staffers as it abandons plans for passenger transport

    Virgin Hyperloop is abandoning plans to build a passenger-capable version of its vacuum tube system.

  • Amazon warns 'Lost Ark' players in central Europe that its servers are 'at capacity'

    Players in the region might have to keep struggling with lengthy queues.

  • You can’t copyright AI-created art, according to US officials

    The USCO says copyrighted works 'must be created by a human being.'

  • The Week In Games: Elden Ring Is Nearly Here

    Finally, after years of hype and memes, Elden Ring is coming out this week on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. I’m not even planning to play it and I’m excited.

  • Oil Surges as Ukraine Tensions Mount and Market Giants Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped as tensions mounted between Russia and the West over Ukraine, adding to bullish sentiment as leading market participants said they expect global demand to continue its powerful recovery from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid Tens

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea

  • India's IPO-bound LIC may not sell entire stake in IDBI Bank - chairman

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -State-run Life Insurance Corp Of India (LIC), which is planning the country's largest IPO next month, may not sell its entire stake in IDBI Bank and can use its large network of branches to market its insurance services, its chairman said. LIC, the country's biggest insurance company, is planning to float a 5% stake to raise about $8 billion next month, which could make it India's largest initial public offering (IPO) by far. Its majority stake in IDBI Bank, which it rescued in 2019, is seen as a risk to its balance sheet.

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Wage Wars at Apple; plus, Crypto's Trust Troubles

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology and MMANG stocks like Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Intel, Roblox and more.

  • French auto supplier Faurecia sees higher sales in 2022

    Faurecia now sees full-year sales of 17.5 billion to 18 billion euros ($19.89 billion to $20.45 billion), up from 15.6 billion euros recorded last year. The group said it will release full-year guidance for the combined group with Hella along with first-quarter sales figures on April 28. The combined group, which will continue to equip cars under the name of Forvia, is set to become the seventh-largest automotive supplier in the world.

  • Sweden’s Hot Economy Sparks Riksbank Split Over Stimulus Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Leads UN Condemnation of Russian Actions: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPressure is piling up on Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingve

  • Camping World raises dividend to boost implied yield to nearly 8%

    Camping World Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it has raised its quarterly dividend by 25%, to 62.5 cents a share from 50.0 cents. The recreational vehicle retailer's stock was still inactive in the premarket. The new dividend will be payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 14. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $32.09, the new annual dividend rate of $2.50 implies a dividend yield of 7.79%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.45%. "While the primary objecti

  • Ant-Backed Fintech Startup Buys E-Wallet Firm in Push Toward IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- M-DAQ, a fintech startup backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., agreed to buy e-wallet operator Wallex to expand its reach in Southeast Asia and pave the way for a possible public listing.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles o

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Medtronic’s Revenue Fell Short, but Earnings Met Estimates

    The surgical supply store reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, saying foreign exchange impacts could take a chunk off of top line earnings.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapK

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Rising Rates Hit Munis

    The expectation that the Fed will begin ending pandemic stimulus measures has driven yields on state and local debt to their highest levels since April 2020.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.