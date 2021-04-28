U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,802.00
    -81.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,936.75
    -16.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.80
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.84
    -0.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    -10.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.36 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.55
    -0.09 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9580
    +0.2680 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,391.70
    -356.34 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.13
    +32.22 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,971.31
    +26.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Sony has already sold 7.8 million PS5s

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

In a little over five months, and despite everything that’s going on right now, Sony has sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 units. The news comes as part of the company’s latest financial reports, which show that the company shifted 3.3 million consoles between January and March. At the same time, the company also shifted a further million PS4s, further bolstering the company’s gaming domination.

The pandemic has shifted a lot of people’s habits, with gaming a key beneficiary of the crisis which saw large volumes of people staying at home. There are now 47.6 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, and the company reported around 109 million PlayStation Network users in the last three months. And while game sales were down compared to the holiday quarter, a greater volume of them were downloaded digitally.

In fact, the only thing that seems to be holding Sony back right now is its own ability to manufacture these consoles fast enough for people to buy them.

As for the company itself, Sony reported a significant leap in both sales and net income compared to the same three months last year. The latter figure, in fact, jumped from 12.6 billion Yen ($116 million) to 107 billion ($983 million), mostly due to the company’s games division, as well as its financial services arm. Less credit goes to Sony’s movie division, which suffered the same issues the rest of the industry has through 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • The new iMac's paltry port selection doesn't bode well for the next MacBook Pro

    Apple's new iMac has far fewer ports than the model it replaced, and that could be a bad sign for the next MacBook Pro.

  • Netflix will stream 'Sailor Moon Eternal' starting June 3rd

    A new 'Sailor Moon' double feature will make its worldwide debut on Netflix in June.

  • Google owner Alphabet posts big gains after pandemic uncertainty

    Google parent Alphabet reported today that it raked in a total of $55.3 billion in revenue over the past three months — that’s up 34 percent compared to this time last year. (In case you were curious, Wall Street types were expecting revenue growth of just around 25 percent.) The company’s net income jumped dramatically as well, from $6.8 billion in Q1 2020 to $17.9 billion in this year’s quarter.

  • 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' update lets you turn off cinematic kill animations

    With Valhalla latest 1.2.1 update, Ubisoft is adding a toggle that turns off the short cinematic cutscenes that play when your character executes a finisher.

  • Chromecast with Google TV and new Roku devices get certified for HDR10+

    The number of devices certified for HDR10+ support grew just a bit more, now that Chromecast with Google TV and new Roku devices have joined the list.

  • What did the pandemic mean for Microsoft? A 44 percent jump in profits

    One thing we've learned over the past year: the COVID-19 pandemic has been awful for humanity, but a boon to all of the tech company's we're relying on. That's truer than ever for Microsoft, which announced a 19 percent increase in revenues for the third quarter ($41.7 billion), compared to last year.

  • Amazon's new range of Fire HD 10 tablets includes Plus and Kids models

    Amazon is launching a new range of Fire HD 10 tablets including a kids edition and a new line-up of Fire Kids Pro slates aimed at older children.

  • ‘Hey Spotify, play Up First:’ Two weeks with Car Thing

    Spotify's Car Thing isn't available for purchase, but you might have a better music streaming option for your drive already.

  • Deepfake satellite images pose serious military and political challenges

    Research shows how deepfake satellite imagery could be used to fool military strategists, politicians and others.

  • DraftKings spends $50 million on former ESPN podcast 'The Dan Le Batard Show'

    One of the most sought-after sports podcasts has an unlikely new home.

  • Spotify is raising the price of its family plan in the US

    Spotify is increasing the price of its Premium Family plan in the US.

  • Games, Music and Film Each Contribute to Sony’s Doubled Profits

    Music, games and pictures all contributed to a doubling of full year net profits at Sony, the Japanese electronics and entertainment group, despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus. Reporting its financial results for the January to March quarter and 12-month results from April 2020 to March 2021, Sony said that annual sales increased by 9% […]

  • NHL Turner Sports deal includes live game rights for HBO Max

    WarnerMedia has secured streaming rights to 72 regular season games, including the league’s annual outdoor Winter Classic game.

  • Surface Laptop 4 review (15-inch): A bigger, better ultraportable

    The Surface Laptop 4 may look familiar, but it's a major upgrade over the last model.

  • 'Super Mario Party' update adds proper online multiplayer

    Nintendo has added a full online multiplayer mode to 'Super Mario Party,' making it much more viable when you can't join friends in person.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models are up to 38 percent off

    Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is now on sale for $150 off including LTE models.

  • Alphabet sets profit record, plans $50 billion buyback

    Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported record profit for the second consecutive quarter and a $50 billion share buyback but warned a surge in usage and ad sales during the pandemic may slow as people resume in-person activities. With online consumer activity remaining elevated in the first quarter, Alphabet beat analysts' revenue estimates and nearly surpassed the sales record it set in the fourth quarter. Google ad sales jumped 32% in the first quarter compared with a year ago, above expectations of analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Treasury Yields Surge

    Home prices continue to accelerate

  • Putin’s Bid to Ditch Dollar Picks Up as Exports Move to Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s multi-year push to reduce Russia’s exposure to the dollar hit a major milestone as the share of exports sold in the U.S. currency fell below 50% for the first time.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published late Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data for the fourth quarter show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come have pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back its holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeThe shift away from dollar trade with China accelerated in 2019 when oil major Rosneft PJSC switched export contracts for crude shipments to euros. Lots of mid-cap companies are now also seeking ways to reduce exposure to the U.S. currency, with many switching contracts to yuan or rubles in trade with China, according to Daniel Haindl, the co-head of FX & interest-rates sales at VTB Capital in Moscow.“We also see that a growing portion of settlements between Russia and former Soviet countries is in rubles,” Haindl said.Washington imposed new penalties on Russia this month, including limits on buying newly-issued sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election.The Biden administration has said it’s prepared to escalate those penalties if the Kremlin fails to rein in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere with the U.S. political process.Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum to eliminate dependence on “this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview in February.(Updates with VTB Capital comment from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Arabia in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Global Energy Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the kingdom is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state oil giant Saudi Aramco to a “leading global energy company” as he forecast a rebounding economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.The kingdom is looking at the potential sale -- which could be worth about $19 billion, based on the company’s market value -- as a way to lock in customer demand for the country’s crude, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in a rare interview on a Saudi television channel late Tuesday. While providing few details on which company is involved in the talks, he said the sale could take place in the next two years.“I don’t want to give any promises about deals finalizing, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1% acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world,” Prince Mohammed, the country’s de facto ruler, said. “This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides.”China is the largest buyer of Saudi Arabian oil. Almost 30% of the kingdom’s crude exports went to the Asian country last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Japan was the next biggest importer.The crown prince is increasingly leaning on Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, to help finance his plan to transform and diversify the Saudi economy -- an initiative dubbed Vision 2030. That effort has faced hurdles in recent years, with investors spooked by the kingdom’s domestic political crackdown and the killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and then with the Covid-19 pandemic last year.Why Saudi Aramco’s Record IPO Was No Ordinary Deal: QuickTakeAramco’s 2019 initial public offering -- in which it sold about 2% of its stock on the Riyadh bourse -- raised almost $30 billion. The money was transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and was meant to support investments to shift the biggest Arab economy away from a reliance on oil sales. Since then, Aramco has also taken on debt and started selling off some non-core assets to maintain a $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the state.Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the kingdom last year saw its economy shrink the most in more than three decades, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund. But the outlook has since improved. The budget shortfall is projected to be 4% of gross domestic product by the end of this year, narrower than last year’s 12% gap.Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed said the nation’s unemployment rate will fall below 11% this year as the kingdom’s economy goes through a “V-shaped” recovery.“Unemployment will fall to less than 11% this year, then it will reach around 10%, then 7% in 2030,” he said in the interview on the Rotana Khalejia television station.Unemployment among Saudi nationals fell to 12.6% at the end of last year, after peaking at 14.9% in the quarter ending in September.Prince Mohammed also touched on the delicate ties with the U.S., where President Joe Biden’s administration has said it wants to re-calibrate a relationship that was a centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s Middle East strategy.‘Neighboring Country’“There will never be 100% agreement between two countries,” Prince Mohammed said. “Between different White House administrations, the margin of differences could increase or decrease but we agree with the Biden administration” about 90% of the time, he added.Asked about the kingdom’s regional rival, Iran, the crown prince softened his tone from previous statements, saying that Saudi Arabia was working to solve its differences with the Islamic Republic.“In the end, Iran is a neighboring country,” he said, adding that the kingdom wanted Iran to prosper but took issue with its nuclear program and support for regional militias.“We’re working today with our partners in the region to find solutions to these issues and we hope to overcome them and have a good and positive relationship with them,” he said.Throughout the 90-minute interview, Prince Mohammed also said:Some of the government’s shares in Aramco could be transferred to the sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIFThe decision to raise the value-added tax to 15% last year “will be temporary from one to five years maximum, with VAT target at 5% to 10%”The kingdom has no plans to introduce an income taxFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.