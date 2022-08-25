Sony raises PlayStation 5 pricing across the globe, but not in the US

Gamers who've yet to get the PS5 may have to pay more for the console when they do buy it. Sony Interactive Entertainment has raised the console's prices in select markets due to "challenging economic conditions," president and CEO Jim Ryan has announced on the PlayStation blog. The company had to make the difficult decision, he said, due to high global inflation rates, as well as currency fluctuations. PlayStation fans in the US can breathe easy — there will be no price hikes in the US for now.

Ryan said Sony is increasing the recommended retail price for the console in Canada, Mexico, Europe, the UK, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Latin America, China and Australia. In Japan, the new prices will take effect on September 15th. Both the disc and the digital versions will cost €50 more than their launch prices (€500 and €300, respectively) in Europe and £30 more than their original prices (£450 and £360) in the UK. The consoles will cost around ¥10,500 more in Japan, as well, where they originally sold for ¥49,980 and ¥39,980.

As a closer, Ryan said the price increase is a necessity "given the current global economic environment." He promised, however, that Sony's top priority remains improving the PS5's supply so that more people can get it. The company said in May that it will finally be able to ramp up the console's production, though it also said that its efforts may not be enough to fully meet the strong demand for the console until next year.

The PS5's new prices in select markets are listed below. Take note that parts of EMEA, Latin America and Asia-Pacific will also be affected, and Sony recommends checking with local retailers for specifics.