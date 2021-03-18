U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,915.46
    -58.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,862.30
    -153.07 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,116.17
    -409.03 (-3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.59
    -68.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.53
    -5.07 (-7.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.60
    +7.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9200
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,076.01
    +44.10 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.65
    -19.56 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     

Sony buys Evo esports tournament

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

In a joint agreement with a company called RTS, Sony has bought the Evolution Championship Series, one of the oldest and longest-running esports tournaments in the world. Sony didn't disclose the terms of the deal but did note it will operate the organization with help from RTS, which is an offshoot of talent management agency Endeavor

According to Sony, Evo co-founders Tom and Tony Cannon will stay on in advisory roles to help continue to guide the organization. "The new partnership is committed to bringing amazing tournaments and competitive gaming experiences back to you this year and beyond," the two said in a joint statement. In a separate message, Evo business developer Mark Julio said the tournament will continue to be open to all gaming platforms.  

Last year, Evo was scheduled to go forward as an online-only event but was canceled after co-founder Joey "Mr. Wizard" Cuellar was accused of assaulting a minor. Several video game publishers, including Capcom, started to distance themselves from the tournament. "We want to reaffirm that harassment or abuse of any kind has no place within Evo or any of our future events, and we’re taking every precaution to make sure members of our community will always be treated with the respect, dignity and decency you deserve," the Cannons said in their statement.

Sony said it will have more information to share on the acquisition over the next couple of weeks and months. In the meantime, Evo will return on August 6th with an online tournament spanning two weekends. The event will feature Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Tekken 7, with entry open to anyone who wants to compete.

Recommended Stories

  • Terraria arrives on Stadia after weeks of uncertainty

    After a tumultuous path to release, indie darling Terraria is now available to play on Google Stadia.

  • Oppo's X 2021 prototype shows that rollable phones have potential

    The Oppo X 2021 prototype rollable phone can switch between a conventional 6.7-inch screen and a mini-tablet-like 7.4-inch screen. This is achieved by rolling part of the flexible OLED panel into the back of the phone, which supposedly avoids the creasing issue we've seen on foldables.

  • GeForce Now doubles its price for newcomers to $10 a month

    Existing subscribers can keep paying $5/month for life.

  • BMW offers a first look at its production i4 electric sedan

    After showing off a concept last year, BMW has unveiled the final version of the i4.

  • These are Sony's PS5 VR controllers

    Sony has unveiled the VR controllers for the PlayStation 5, and they represent a dramatic leap in control over the earlier Move wands.

  • New NFL rights deal hands Thursday Night Football to Amazon

    The NFL's new 11-year TV deal includes streaming on Amazon, Peacock, Paramount+ and ESPN+.

  • Motorola is trying that 'your phone can be a PC' thing again

    Motorola's new 'Ready For' platform for the Edge Plus smartphone creates a desktop-style experience on a monitor or TV.

  • 15 Alexa commands you’ll wish you knew sooner

    If you've lost your phone or just want someone to watch out for burglars, Amazon's Alexa can help. Kim Komando shares 15 useful Alexa commands

  • Credit Suisse Says Fund Defaults Expected, Investors May Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it’s expecting defaults in a $10 billion group of supply-chain funds that were run together with Greensill Capital, and investors have already begun threatening litigation.“There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the valuation of a significant part of the remaining assets,” the bank said in its annual report on Thursday. “The portfolio manager has been informed that certain of the notes underlying the funds will not be repaid when they fall due.”Read More: Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Suspends Bonuses After GreensillInvestors have also threatened litigation and the bank may become embroiled in legal disputes as a result, Credit Suisse said.The bank warned earlier this week that it may take a financial hit after it was forced to freeze $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds that it ran with Greensill and said it has so far recovered only about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. The Swiss bank is also contending with how to deal with investors in the funds and how they will be repaid.The funds, which the bank marketed as among the safest it offered, contained some assets tied to future sales of the borrowers, going beyond the typical supply-chain finance business of lending against actual invoices, Bloomberg reported this week.Read More: Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Greensill Didn’t Just Finance SupplyBut as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential of steep losses as the assets are liquidated.Earlier this month Deminor, a company that funds investment-recovery litigation, said it had been approached by a number of investors facing losses of about 60% and that it was reviewing options including lawsuits. Credit Suisse Risks Backlash From Investors in Greensill FundsOther developments from the bank’s annual report:A number of regulatory investigations and actions have been initiated or are being considered, including by Swiss financial regulator FinmaCredit Suisse’s board of directors has initiated an investigation and the bank is working with outside help to look into the collapse of the funds, confirming a Bloomberg News report last week.Bank said it is “reasonably possible” to expect a loss as a result of impact of Greensill’s collapse though it is too early to estimate the sizeCredit Suisse may also suffer reputational harm associated with these matters that might cause client departures or loss of assets under management(Updates to include context on investors considering lawsuits)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Yields charge to 14-mth highs as dovish Fed to let inflation run hot

    U.S. 10-year Treasury borrowing costs vaulted above 1.74% for the first time since January 2020, leading a worldwide move higher in bond yields after the Fed pledged to look past inflation and keep interest rates near 0% until at least 2024. Government borrowing costs rose from Japan to Norway as signs grew of a global economic recovery gaining momentum, with some investors betting policymakers would have to act sooner rather than later. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell repeated pledges to hold interest rates in an effort to keep economic recovery on track even if inflation breached its 2% target this year.

  • EU Regulators Warn Again on Crypto Investment Risks

    The European Supervisory Authorities said some cryptocurrencies are "highly risky and speculative" in a new report.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: 'I Don't Think Anybody Thought We Had Actual Orders'

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) CEO Steve Burns was on CNBC Thursday morning to address recent short-seller allegations of fraud. What Happened: Commenting on Hindenburg Research's report against Lordstown, CNBC's Phil Lebeau told the electric automaker CEO Steve Burns he came on the network in the past and made references to "serious orders", or reservations. Burns said the company has always made it clear it has collected "non-binding letters of intents" but referred to them as "pre-orders in the real world." As such, the company "always classified them for that" and the company has "a lot of those pre-orders." "We have pre-orders directly from fleets, we have pre-orders from people that sell to fleets," the CEO said Thursday. Gauging demand is very important for a company like Lordstown that starts to manufacture a new vehicle every six minutes, Burns said. As such, management needs to know one-year in advance how many vehicles will be required to address future demand. "We never said we had orders. We don't have a product yet so by definition you can't have orders," @LordstownMotors CEO Steve Burns tells @lebeaucarnews. "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders. That's just not the nature of this business."$RIDE pic.twitter.com/64G9gvBsQS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 18, 2021 Why It's Important: Burns on Wednesday told investors during a post-earnings call the company is cooperating with an information request from the SEC related to accusations of misleading claims by Hindenburg. Pre-orders are "by definition non-binding" with no deposit required and can be canceled, the CEO told CNBC. Such is the "nature of EV startups." "We don't have a product yet, by definition we can't have orders," he said. What's Next: The pre-order data did "exactly what it was supposed to do" and give the company insight into what was previously "completely unknown science." "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders," he said. "That's just not the nature of this business." During Wednesday's call, Burns said the company is cooperating with the SEC inquiry and "the board of directors has formed a special committee to review these matters." Lordstown's stock was down 9.2% to $13.69 at publication time. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnheuser Busch's CEO On Hard Seltzer: 'Gift For The Beer Industry'Exclusive: Evolv's CEO On Why Its Technology Is 'Critical' To Travel, Events Comeback© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.