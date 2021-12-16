U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Sony Shooters Should Take Advantage of This Awesome Deal!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Tamron’s lens deals are still here and going on! And lucky for you, we’ve reviewed the vast majority of the lenses currently experiencing savings. Considering getting one of their great prime lenses? Or what about their convenient and incredible f2.8 zoom lenses? Well, we invite you to dive into this guide. You’ll see prices and links to our original reviews. Take a look!

This piece is presented in partnership with TAMRON. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this round-up already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

These Tamron Lens savings start 11/15/21 and run through 1/2/22.

Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD

Tamron 150-500: $100 off

Check out our review

Tamron 70-180mm f2.8 Di III VXD

Tamron 70-180mm f2.8: $100 off

Check out our review

Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD

Tamron 17-28mm f2.8: $100 off

Check out our review

Tamron 28-200mm f2.8-5.6 Di III RXD

Tamron 28-200mm: $80 off

Check out our review

Tamron 70-300 f4.5-6.3 Di III RXD

Tamron 70-300mm: $50 off

Check out our review

Tamron 18-400mm f3.5-6.3 Di-II VC HLD

Tamron 18-400mm: $50 off

Tamron 20mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2

Tamron 20mm f2.8: $50 off

Check out our review

Tamon 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2

Tamron 24mm f2.8: $50 off

Check out our review

Tameon 35mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2

Tamron 35mm f2.8: $50 off

Check out our review

