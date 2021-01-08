U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,811.05
    +7.26 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,002.28
    -38.85 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,140.69
    +73.21 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.57
    -16.31 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.21
    +1.38 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.50
    -69.10 (-3.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -2.02 (-7.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2222
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1000
    +0.0290 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9400
    +0.1040 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,489.95
    -1,017.31 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    756.65
    +32.92 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,873.26
    +16.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.03
    +648.90 (+2.36%)
     

Sony reveals full details on its upcoming 360 Reality Audio speakers

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·3 min read
Sony SRS-RA5000
Sony SRS-RA5000

Earlier today, Sony announced plans to expand its 360 Reality Audio platform. The key updates were a two-fold approach for expanding the limited content library, licensing tech to other companies and — most importantly — news that it would ship its own speakers built for the immersive sound this spring. At the time, the company said it didn’t have any info beyond a few vague details, but that’s wasn’t entirely true. Sony’s UK website has already posted full details for both the SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 “premium wireless speakers.”

If you’ve been following our 360 Reality Audio coverage since 2019, you’ll recognize the designs. Both of these speakers are nearly identical to the prototypes Sony used to showcase the immersive audio system at the last two CES events (2019 and 2020). The RA5000 houses seven total drivers: three up firing, three side firing and a center-mounted woofer. The RA3000 employs five: two tweeters, two passive radiators and a single full-range driver.

Both are wrapped in a cloth cover with bronze or silver accents and speaker grilles. In the case of the RA3000, you’ll have the choice of either black/bronze or light gray/silver while it appears the larger RA5000 will only come in black.

Sony SRS-RA3000
Sony SRS-RA3000

To properly project 360 Reality Audio in all directions, each speaker is capable of “ambient room-filling sound” that beams noise in all directions. If the content you’re listening to isn’t available in Sony’s 360 format, an Immersive Audio Enhancement algorithm transforms stereo tracks for a simulated experience.

Both speakers offer a range of wireless connectivity, including Bluetooth, WiFi, Spotify Connect and Google Cast. With either the Google Home or Amazon Alexa app, you can setup units as part of a multi-room audio system. You can also control the RA5000 and RA3000 with your voice via a Google Assistant or Alexa compatible device. What’s more, you can wirelessly connect both speakers to select Sony Bravia TVs to enhance your streaming binges. Sony offers a degree of customization with its Music Center app. With that software, you can control music and playlists as well as adjusting settings like the EQ and more. Both speakers will also adjust volume automatically, according to the company. With this feature, Sony promises consistent levels even if songs vary in loudness from track to track.

Sony SRS-RA3000
Sony SRS-RA3000

Sony says you’ll also be able to calibrate the RA5000 for “optimum audio performance.” With an internal microphone and an algorithm, the speakers can be setup for your venue of choice. Simply hold down the Immersive Audio Enhancement button on the RA5000 and the calibration process will begin. Sony says the RA3000 offers automatic sound calibration that handles all of the work for you — which it appears doesn’t require you to press a button. The RA5000 is also high resolution audio compatible like many of Sony’s other speakers, soundbars and headphones.

The company points out that the RA3000 speaker is humidity resistant, so you can place it in the kitchen or bathroom without worry. Both the RA5000 and RA3000 enter standby mode have 15 minutes of inactivity, regardless of whether you’re connected via WiFi or Bluetooth.

To be clear, all of this info is from the Sony UK site, so it applies to models that will be sold there. The company was clear in response to Engadget’s emails that details for North American products are still forthcoming later this spring — including pricing. The speakers are coming to the US, but specifics won’t be available for a bit longer. For now, Android Police reports the RA5000 will cost £500/€599 and the RA3000 will be £280/€359.

  • 10 Biden tax plans that will sail through a Democratic-controlled Senate — and how to prepare for them

    Tax Guy weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's major tax plans with a Democratic-controlled Senate.

  • Joe Biden's $2,000 stimulus checks: How soon could you get yours?

    Biden promised checks "immediately" if Democrats won Senate control — and they have.

  • Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan, FCA to cut vehicle production

    Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Friday they would cut vehicle production this month due to a shortage of semiconductors, becoming the latest automakers hit by a chip crunch as demand rebounds from the coronavirus crisis. Honda Motor Co also said Friday its output in Japan could be affected by a shortage of semiconductors. Automakers and electronic makers are facing a global shortage of chips as consumer demand has been bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic, causing manufacturing delays.

  • Michael Burry To Tesla Investors: 'Enjoy It While It Lasts'

    Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he was shorting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in December. So far, that bet isn't going very well to say the least.But Burry took to Twitter to remind his followers that his big bearish bet against the housing market back in 2007 started off poorly as well.Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.Related Link: Survivorship Bias May Be Tricking You Into Taking Too Many Investing RisksBurry's Bearish Bet: On Dec. 1, Burry tweeted he's shorting Tesla stock. Since that date, the stock is up another 48.3%, but Burry said Thursday he's still convinced the Tesla story will ultimately end poorly.> Well, my last Big Short got bigger and Bigger and BIGGER too....$TSLA $60 billion increase in market cap today alone...1 GM, 2 Hersheys, 3 Etsys, 4 Dominos, 10 Vornados...enjoy it while it lasts. pic.twitter.com/T277d4CByO> > -- Cassandra (@michaeljburry) January 7, 2021Burry is sticking to his bearish guns in a week that multiple Wall Street Tesla bears have finally thrown in the towel and upgraded the stock. On Thursday, RBC upgraded Tesla from Underperform to Sector Perform and raised its price target from $339 to $700. On Friday, Evercore ISI upgraded Tesla from Underperform to In Line and initiated a $659 price target.Tesla shares are now up 513% in eight months since Tesla's CEO Elon Musk himself tweeted that "Tesla stock price is too high imo" back on May 1 of last year.Benzinga's Take: Identifying financial market bubbles is much more difficult than predicting just how inflated they will get and exactly when they will pop.Economist John Maynard Keynes once described this difficulty in his famous quote: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."Tesla's stock trades around $878 at publication time.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Option Traders Are Dumping Massive Amounts Of Calls * What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nio Stock Hits Buy Zone Ahead Of Big Electric Car, Technology Reveal

    Nio is expected to unveil a new electric car another key technologies at its annual event Saturday. Nio stock topped a buy point Friday. The Chinese rival to Tesla has promised to reveal its first electric sedan at its Nio Day.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks To Watch: GRWG Stock Leads 22 Names Expecting Up To 800% Growth

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch for Q4 earnings season? Here's a list of 22 stocks expecting 100% to 800% EPS growth.

  • Mortgage rates spike as Joe Biden gets a Democratic Congress

    Rates are rising as investors bet on more government spending. Will they go even higher?

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    With the Georgia election behind us, and the Trump Administration on the way out, the near- to mid-term political landscape is growing clearer: The Biden Administration will be able to cater to its progressive base, now that it rests on majorities – however thin – in both Houses of Congress. Predictability is good for the markets, and we’re likely to have that, at least until 2022. Which makes this the time to lock in the defensive portfolio plays.The research analysts at Wells Fargo have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of the firm's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% or better.Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)One good place to look for high return dividends is among the market’s business development companies. These companies offer specialty financing to the middle market, providing credit and funding for small to medium business customers who would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets.Apollo Investment is a typical example, with an investment portfolio valued at $2.59 billion. Apollo has investments in 147 companies, with average exposure of $15.9 million. The bulk of its portfolio, 86%, is first lien secured debt. Healthcare, business services, aviation and transport, and high-tech companies make up more than half of Apollo’s investment targets.In Q3CY20 (the company’s fiscal Q2 of 2021), Apollo posted an EPS of 43 cents per share, flat sequentially but down 18% year-over-year. The company boasted $268 million available liquid assets, and $287 million in available credit under its secured facility at the end of the quarter. Since then, Apollo has amended its revolving credit facility by extending maturity to December 2025.On the dividend front, Apollo has maintained its payments to regular shareholders despite the corona pandemic. Apollo’s most recent payment, in November, was s 31-cent regular dividend plus a 5-cent special dividend. The current yield is an impressive 11.6%.Covering AINV for Well Fargo, analyst Finian O’Shea noted, “Legacy’s impact has whittled away, adding just $3 million to the top line this quarter, for an annualized yield on FV of ~5.5%. We think there is very little downside to NOI from the legacy book, and view any realizations and re-deployments as a big positive to the stock.”O’Shea gives Apollo an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a price target which, at $12.50, implies a 12% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Overall, Apollo has two reviews on record, and they are split – 1 Buy and 1 Hold – for a Moderate Buy consensus view. The stock is selling for $11.17, and its $11.50 average price target suggests a modest 3% upside. (See AINV stock analysis on TipRanks)Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)Next up, Goldman Sachs BDS, is the banking giant’s entry into the specialty finance business development segment. GSBD is a subsidiary of Goldman, and focuses on mid-market companies, providing closed-end management investment services and middle-market credit access.GSBD’s share performance in 2020 showed a steady rebound from the initial recession caused by the corona crisis last winter. By year’s end, the stock was trading its January 2020 levels.In November, the company felt confident enough to price an offering of $500 million in unsecured notes, at interest of 2.875% and due in January 2026. The funds raised will be used to pay down the revolving credit facility, improving interest on existing debt.Also in November, GSBD reported 80 cents EPS for the quarter ending September 30. The earnings were strong enough to support a solid dividend of 45 cents per share – and the company announced a special dividend payment, of 15 cents, to be paid in three installments during 2021. The regular dividend currently has a yield exceeding 9%.Among the bulls is Wells Fargo's Finian O’Shea, who also covers AINV. The analyst wrote, "[We] believe the high-quality investment platform and shareholder friendly structure will continue to drive attractive forward returns… GSBD is quality at a good price... For those who buy BDCs, GSBD will likely always be in the portfolio discussion as we see it, given its quality of earnings and shareholder orientation.”With that in mind, O’Shea rates GSBD an Overweight (i.e. Buy), along with a $19.50 price target. This figure implies a 5% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with an even split between Buy and Hold reviews, making for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are priced at $18.59 and the average price target of $19.50 matches O’Shea’s. (See GSBD stock analysis on TipRanks)ExxonMobil (XOM)From BDCs we’ll move on to the oil industry. Exxon Mobil is one of Big Oil’s players, with a market cap of $190 billion and 2019 revenues (the last year for which full-year figures are available) of $264.9 billion. The company produces approximately 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent daily, putting it in the top five of global hydrocarbon producers.Low prices in 2H19, and the corona crisis in 1H20, drove revenues down in the first part of last year – but that reversed in Q3 when XOM reported $45.7 billion at the top line. While down year-over-year, this was up 40% sequentially.Despite all of the headwinds facing the oil industry over the past 18 months, XOM has kept its dividend reliable, and paid out the most recent distribution in December 2020. That payment was 87 cents per regular share, annualizing to $3.48 and giving a yield of 8.4%.In a note on the big oil companies, Wells Fargo’s Roger Read writes, “In 2021, we expect more supportive macro tailwinds, but realize significant challenges exist and maintain an average Brent price below $50…”Switching his view to XOM in particular, the analyst adds, “We do not expect production growth and only minimal free cashflow generation, which is inclusive of disposition proceeds. However, this represents a significant change from the last several years of significant cash burns and increased leverage. In our view, this is likely enough to lift the shares a bit higher and lessen worries about dividend sustainability.”In light of his comments, Read rates XOM shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $53 price target indicates room for 17% upside growth in the coming year. (To watch Read’s track record, click here)That Wall Street still views the energy industry with a cautious eye is clear from XOM’s analyst consensus rating -- Hold. That is based on 10 reviews, including 3 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $45.15, and their $47.33 average price target suggests a modest upside of ~5% (See XOM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Turns Lower On Sen. Manchin Comment While Nasdaq Leads, Hits New High

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded slightly lower in today's stock market after the major indexes all hit fresh record highs the day prior.

  • Tesla Launches Model That Elon Musk Once Called Unacceptable

    Tesla launched a more-affordable Model Y rear-wheel drive standard-range SUV with a third-row seven-seat option.

  • Apple Car Sweepstakes Heats Up As Auto Giant In Talks: Report

    South Korea's Hyundai is reportedly in early talks to develop a self-driving electric Apple car, which could upend the auto sector.

  • Dividends and Buybacks Will Rise in 2021. These 13 Stocks Could Be Cheap Plays.

    An improving economic backdrop, plus higher sales and earnings, could bring a surge in dividends and buybacks this year.

  • Oppenheimer: These 3 Stocks Could Spike Over 80%

    Wall Street’s best firms don’t just look at the stocks, they look at the big picture, too. And Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist, John Stoltzfus, is particularly adept at showing us the macro view. In his first note of the new year, Stoltzfus notes a series of factors that are going to impact the markets. The big news, of course, the 800-pound gorilla that cannot be ignored, is the ongoing COVID epidemic. The disease is coming back strong now that we’re well into winter – which was somewhat expected, as it’s typical behavior for flu-like respiratory viruses. With the winter virus surge, we also must contend with a new round of lockdown policies, imposed from state or local levels. It’s hoped that the newly available COVID vaccines will, by springtime, start to put a damper on the novel coronavirus."The length of time that households and economies have been negatively impacted by the spread of the virus across the world in our view will likely result in less resistance to inoculation against Covid-19 than many experts had feared early on in the pandemic. We expect that equity markets will remain sensitive to developments tied to the pandemic that have held the US and global economy hostage for nearly a year," Stoltzfus said.The second-biggest news, but the one most likely, in Stoltzfus’ view, to make an impression on the market, is the Georgia election. Both Democratic candidates won Senate seats, giving the incoming Biden Administration the ability to push policies through Congress over any opposition – at least for the next two years.This Democrat victory, ensuring short-term one-party control of the Presidency and Congress, has Stoltzfus worried. In his campaign, Joe Biden promised to roll back Trump’s tax policies, and to enact a series of large spending initiatives. Should he now follow through, Biden’s stated policy is likely to raise both taxes and Federal spending. And in Stoltzfus’ view, that will probably cost the markets; Stoltzfus believes that unfettered progressive/Democrat policy enactments will leave the S&P 500 vulnerable to losses on the order of 6% to 10%.Before rushing to sell-off holdings, Oppenheimer’s stock analysts remind investors that compelling opportunities can still be found. The firm's analysts have tagged three stocks that they see gaining upwards of 80% for the year ahead. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that the rest of the Street is in agreement, as all three boast a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus.  miRagen Therapeutics (MGEN)miRagen Therapeutics aims to develop new treatment options for diseases that today’s therapies cannot adequately ameliorate. The company's flagship drug candidate is VRDN-001, an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in clinical-stage research as a treatment for thyroid eye disease (TED). miRagen acquired the rights to VRDN-001 late last year, after its October acquisition of Veridian Therapeutics. The monoclonal antibody is about to enter Phase 2 clinical trial, with initial results expected around mid-year 2021.miRagen is funding its current research with a $91 million capital raise, arranged in a private placement financing agreement. With that agreement in place, miRagen ended the third quarter with $144 million in cash on hand, but more importantly, a clear cash runway extending to 2023.Among the bulls is Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell, who rates MGEN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $37 price target. This figure indicates room for 102% one-year growth. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Gershell says, “Recent Viridian acquisition and $91M raise set miRagen on a new course, as the incoming programs position it to compete in the fertile thyroid eye disease market… we see ample revenue potential for [VRDN-001], and its higher potency may enable differentiation... We expect that progress in the development of MGEN's TED candidates will support outperformance.” Overall, Wall Street likes the risk/reward factor at play here, as TipRanks showcases a Strong Buy consensus rooting for MGEN's success. Shares are selling for $18.26 and have an average price target of $32. This target implies a 75% upside from current levels. (See MGEN stock analysis on TipRanks)Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)The success of the pharmacological industry has, ironically, caused a significant challenge: many diseases are becoming resistant to existing therapies. Many cancers are among the diseases subject to resistance and consequent relapse, serious problems that both impact the patient’s quality of life and increase mortality rates. Oric Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-state biopharma research company, is working on treatments to overcome cancer resistance.Oric’s lead candidate is ORIC-101, which shows promise as a glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist. The drug is entering two separate Phase 1b trials, one for prostate cancer and one for solid tumors. Modern drug research is expensive, and Oric recently raised capital through a successful public offering of stock. The company put over 5.79 million new shares on the market back in November, at $23 each, and grossed over $133.3 million.5-star Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter covers Oric, and he is bullish. DeGeeter backs his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating with a $62 price target, implying a one-year upside potential of 88%. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here)In support of his optimistic stance, DeGeeter writes, “We view ORIC as an investment in a leadership team with prior history of successfully developing clinically important cancer drugs. Our thesis assumes … clinical data supporting best-in-class profile of ORIC-101 based on either ease of use or superior efficacy in biomarker selected population. We believe current investor expectations assign material value to potential best-in-class profile of ORIC-101 and skills of management.” Overall, ORIC shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $32.91, while the $50.67 average price target indicates room for an ~54% growth. (See ORIC stock analysis on TipRanks)Triterras (TRIT)Next up is a unicorn, a billion-dollar fintech startup that has been on the public markets for less than three months. Triterras provides an online trading and trade finance platform, Kratos, based on blockchain technology. Trade finance, or the provision of credit services in the physical transport of market commodities, is worth an estimated $40 billion annually; Triterras’ platform uses the secure nature of blockchain as a selling point for online traders.Triterras went public through a SPAC merger; that is, a business combination with a special acquisition company. These companies exist to purchase a target company, injecting capital, and then put the combined entity on the public markets.Analyst Owen Lau, in his coverage of this stock for Oppenheimer, likes what he sees. Of the company’s current status, he writes, “…results and momentum appear strong, and the full-year guidance implies a 235% and 142% YoY growth in revenue and net income off a low base. More importantly, while the company is growing faster than other high growth marketplaces, the stock trades at a discount to low growth marketplaces on average.”At the bottom line, Lau is bullish, saying, “We see an intriguing paper-to-electronic opportunity in Triterras, which leverages blockchain technology to disrupt the low-tech adoption in the trade and trade finance industry.”In line with these comments, Lau rates TRIT shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $23 price target implies 93% growth for the year ahead. (To watch Lau’s track record, click here)Overall, this company has 3 recent reviews on record, and they are all to buy, making the Strong Buy analyst consensus unanimously positive. Shares are priced at $10.94 with an average price target of $19, giving the stock ~60% one-year upside potential. (See TRIT stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 12 Cheap Stocks Will Be 2021's Fastest Growing, Analysts Say

    Cheap stocks are suddenly in favor. And a growing group of them, including some in the S&P 500, are actually seen putting up huge profit growth this year.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn lower following report that stimulus still faces roadblocks in Senate

    Stocks turned lower Friday afternoon following a report that additional stimulus out of Washington still faced roadblocks within the Senate.

  • Why Bitcoin 'Whales' Are Not Ready To Cash Out, Even At All-Time Highs

    Bitcoin (BTC) addresses that contain more than 1,000 BTC -- worth $38.41 million at press time -- now stand at an all-time high of 2,334, CoinDesk reported Thursday.What Happened: "Whale" accounts, or accounts with large BTC holdings, have risen 3.7% since December when the number stood at 2,221, according to CoinDesk.Compared with the previous 2017 bull market, the large accounts have grown by 30%.There are at least 6,633 addresses that hold more than $10 million in BTC, according to BitInfoCharts data. On Wednesday, the combined market value of cryptocurrencies crossed the trillion mark, with BTC alone enjoying a market cap of $685.76 billion.CoinDesk Research's quarterly review report noted that the dip in Bitcoin seen at the end of December evoked "little interest" in profit-taking on part of large holders.Why It Matters: Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $40,180.37 on Thursday and has returned 32.35% since the new year began.When asked on CNBC's halftime show on Thursday where Bitcoin was going, Chamath Palihapitiya, Chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) said, "probably going to a hundred then 150 then 200,000.""In what period I don't know five years, ten years, but it's going there and the reason is because every time you see all of this stuff happening it just reminds you that wow our leaders are not as trustworthy and reliable as they used to be," said the billionaire investor.Palihapitiya described the apex cryptocurrency as "insurance" and said it gave people access to an "uncorrelated hedge and it's going to eventually transition to something much more important."The "SPAC king" began investing in Bitcoin in 2012 and has since sold all his individual bitcoins, instead choosing to invest through companies that own cryptocurrencies.See Also: MicroStrategy Now Holds 70,470 Bitcoin After Spending .1B in 2020Price Action: Bitcoin traded 2.84% higher at $38,338.34 at press time. On Thursday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 2.37% higher at $44.97 and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) closed 1.18% lower at $14.61.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Bitcoin Investor Lost 0K In Botched Up Wallet Migration: How You Can Avoid Similar Fate * Cryptocurrency Stellar Has Surged 180% Over A Week — Here's Why(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gold hastens retreat, slumps 3% as U.S. Treasury yields soar

    Gold accelerated its slide below the $1,900 mark on Friday, slumping around 3% and dragging down other precious metals as a jump in U.S. Treasury yields hammered bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold fell as low as $1,849.55 and was last down 2.8% at $1,858.89 per ounce at 10:53 a.m. EST (1553 GMT). "Gold is having a major fundamental shift for many investors and they're starting to abandon their safe haven trade for gold," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Is Sarepta Stock Worth Buying After the 50% Plunge? Analyst Weighs In

    Some investors might love biotech stocks for their lottery ticket-like returns when a company strikes medical gold. A lottery ticket, however, costs only a buck or two, while getting a biotech company wrong can hurt a lot more than that. Case in point: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) shares tanked ~50% in Friday's trading session, following the release of underwhelming clinical trial results.Specifically, top-line data from the first part study evaluating SRP-9001, the company's microdystrophin gene therapy, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients, failed to show a statistically meaningful improvement when compared to the placebo.Although patients displayed an improvement in the amount of dystrophin in their muscle fibers after 12 weeks of treatment, at 48 weeks, the gene therapy didn't show enough of an improvement in muscle function to count the trial as a success. The study is still in process and remains blinded.Following the news, Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz lowered the company’s microdystrophin program’s PoS (probability of success) from 70% to 60%.“Given the increasing likelihood that SRPT will require Study 301 data for approval,” the 5-star analyst said, “[We] now model SRP-9001's potential commercial launch in 2024 (previously 2023).”Prior to the trial’s commencement, Schwartz thought its chances of success hung in the balance. The results have justified his concerns.“The wide variability in North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) scores - the rating scale which measures functional motor abilities - predicted by natural history paired with the uncertainty regarding the NSAA improvement attributed to steroids vs. SRP-9001 in Study 101 led us to hypothesize SRPT had little room for error in Study 102,” the analyst commented.However, Schwartz tells investors there could be another possible catalyst on the horizon.Sarepta will soon release additional data from the Phase 2 trial of the company's next-generation exon skipper SRP-5051. The treatment uses Sarepta’s peptide phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PPMO) technology.“With the stock trading near floor value of SRPT's exon-skipper base business,” Schwartz summed up, “Now could be an opportune time to get involved ahead of PPMO data expected in 2Q21.”However, due to the trial’s failure, Schwartz lowered his price target from $197 to $125, indicating 49% upside from current levels. The analyst’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on SRPT stays intact for now. (To watch Schwartz’s track record, click here)Overall, with 15 analyst reviews on record, split into 9 Buys, 5 Holds, and single Sell, SRPT gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average price target clocks in at $153.33 and implies shares will appreciate by 82.5% over the next 12 months. (See SRPT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Micron stock targets hiked by more than half of analysts as big demand turnaround seen in 2021

    Micron Technology Inc.'s stock received price hikes from more than half the analysts who follow it Friday and shed its holdout sell rating on expected strong growth in 2021.

  • Bitcoin Mining Firms Benefit From Soaring Bitcoin Price

    The rising tide of Bitcoin (BTCUSD) prices has lifted stock prices for Bitcoin mining companies. There were no cryptocurrency mining outfits listed on the stock market during the 2017 bull run in Bitcoin prices. In the past month alone, stock prices for bitcoin mining companies Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) and Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) have shot up by 145% and 332%, respectively.