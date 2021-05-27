U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,185.25
    -7.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,277.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,651.00
    -49.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.30
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.71
    -0.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.20
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    27.76
    -0.12 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2212
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.90
    -0.94 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4178
    +0.0060 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1110
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,551.11
    -83.81 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,031.99
    +8.38 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.70
    -9.23 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

Initial jobless claims likely fell for a fourth straight week to set new pandemic-era low

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Sony confirms 'Uncharted 4' is coming to PC

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Soon, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End won't be a PlayStation-exclusive anymore. Sony has revealed (PDF) in a report presented to investors that the title is heading to PC as part of its strategy to find new fans for its IPs and to target new geographies. Survival horror game Days Gone arrived on Steam on May 19th, so there's a chance that Uncharted will follow suit. In addition, the company has told investors that it's expecting the standard edition of the PlayStation 5 to break even in June and to become increasingly profitable in the months after that. 

In its earnings report released back in February, Sony admitted that it's losing money on every PS5 it sells because it set "strategic price points for PS5 hardware that were... lower than the manufacturing costs." Even so, Sony's gaming business enjoyed its best fiscal quarter ever with 883.2 billion yen ($8.4 billion) in revenue and 80.2 billion yen ($763 million) in profits, up 50 percent over 2019. The company achieved those numbers not only while selling consoles at a loss, but also while it couldn't keep up with demand due to the global chip shortage. Sony didn't expound on how the PS5 will become profitable in the coming months, but we'll know just how much more money it'll make from this development in its next earnings reports.

Sony PS5
Sony PS5

Uncharted 4's and Days Gone's availability on the PC is only one of the new growth vectors Sony has discussed with its investors. The company also expects its mobile efforts to bring in new audiences. If you'll recall, the company put out a job ad for an executive at PlayStation Studios that would focus on bringing its "most popular franchises" to mobile back in April. It's also relying on the PS Now service and next-gen VR gaming on the PS5 to create new fans for its consoles and games.

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo's rumored OLED Switch may arrive in September

    Nintendo's next-generation Switch could arrive in September or October, well in time for the holiday season.

  • Lime will charge you $6 a month to waive its unlock fees

    You'll also be able to reserve an e-bike, electric scooter or moped for up to 30 minutes.

  • 'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate' will bring a new battle system

    For the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest, Square Enix had six game announcements including 'Dragon Quest X Offline' and the title for 'Dragon Quest XII.'

  • San Jose approves massive Google 'Downtown West' project

    After nearly four years of securing community buy-in, Google's plan for a San Jose campus is moving forward.

  • Tesla capitulates to China's localized car data storage demands

    Moving forward, Tesla will store all data from cars it sells in China at a local data center within the country.

  • NBA fans are roasting the Clippers over their playoff losing streak

    NBA fans have plenty of jokes about the Los Angeles Clippers after the team fell in an 0-2 hole to the Mavs.

  • Ford says it will spend $30 billion to fuel its electric vehicle future

    Ford sets some ambitious electric vehicle and financial goals at its latest investor day. Here's what we know.

  • Stocks Drop as Economic Data Outweigh Fed Remarks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated as inflationary signals from the latest economic reports overshadowed dovish reassurances from several Federal Reserve officials. Treasuries climbed.The S&P 500 fluctuated throughout most of the trading session after a gauge of new U.S. home sales slid by more than forecast as higher prices restrained demand. Separate figures showed that consumer confidence slipped for the first time this year, with inflation concern and elevated unemployment likely curbing improvement in sentiment. Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said price pressures would “prove to be largely transitory.”His remarks echoed those of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, the central bank’s Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles and three other Fed officials who this week played down the risk that higher inflation would persist. Still, investors have been concerned about how long the central bank can keep stimulative monetary policy in place if economic data continue to show price pressures.Read: Morgan Stanley CEO Sees Fed Hiking Before His Economists Predict“The data remains ‘volatility,’ and that should be expected as we deal with the pandemic exit and the uncertainties that surround that,” said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI.Some corporate highlights:Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., who accused it of engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.Moderna Inc. rallied as its Covid-19 vaccine was found highly effective in 12 to 17 year-old adolescents in a large study, paving the way for regulatory submissions around the world by early June.Here are some events this week:Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%The MSCI World index rose 0.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2246The British pound was little changed at $1.4144The Japanese yen was unchanged at 108.75 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.17%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.9% to $1,903 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DBS Says Bitcoin Affects Stock Markets, Is ‘No Longer Fringe Asset’

    The study found the correlation with S&P 500 futures rose during big bitcoin moves.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Consolidate as Fed Speakers Dampen Inflation Fears

    Fed’s Bullard said Monday that the central bank is not yet ready to pull back on its aggressive monetary stimulus, but could be ready soon.

  • Meme Stocks, SPACs Rebound: ‘Reddit Raiders Are at It Again’

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rediscovering their appetite for the market’s speculative fringes.The shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. -- the poster-children of this year’s Reddit boom -- are surging. Interest in special purpose acquisition companies has reignited with Chamath Palihapitiya’s blank-check firms leading the way. And Bitcoin and Ether are up after last week’s bonfire in cryptocurrencies.While the catalyst is unclear, retail traders appear to be driving the action. Touts are plastered all over social media with individual investors attempting to pump their bets on Twitter, Reddit’s WallStreetBets and chatrooms on Stocktwits.“The Reddit raiders are at it again,” Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said as shares of GameStop and AMC were among the most actively traded stocks Wednesday. “It looks retail driven to me.”Memes Are ForeverWhile the S&P 500 is virtually flat this month, shares of Reddit favorites GameStop and AMC are soaring. Including Wednesday’s gains, GameStop is up 40% in May while AMC has surged 95% over the same period.The pair of stocks have been among the best performers in a basket of 37 so-called meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg in the month of May. As a group, Wednesday’s 7.7% rally marked its best session since the retail mania gripped the market back in March.The gains are sure to bring more pain for short sellers betting against GameStop and AMC with the group down roughly $8.1 billion in mark-to-market losses this year, according to S3 Partners. With the retail investor movement regaining back momentum and both stocks having high short interest, there’s potential for a short squeeze, S3 Partners’ managing director of predictive analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky said by email.“Short sellers may start trimming their positions in the face of continued stock price strength,” he said. They had seen mark-to-market losses of about $475 million for the month of May alone prior to the latest spike, S3 Partners data show.SPACs BouncingThe speculative fervor may also be providing a boost for blank-check firms, which have accounted for nearly half of 2021’s record initial public offering volume.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., a space tourism business that merged with one of Palihapitiya’s SPACs, has surged 22% this month after a brutal decline earlier this year. Gains in the stock, popular with day traders, came after a successful test flight, and may be giving renewed life to the once red-hot SPAC market.Opendoor Technologies Inc., another SPAC associated with Palihapitiya, has jumped in recent days after falling to its lowest level since August. Meanwhile, two closely watched SPAC ETFs -- the Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (SPAK) and Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (SPXZ) -- are both up more than 10% from lows earlier this month.Crypto ComebackBitcoin and its crypto brethren have taken investors on a wild trip this month. As Bitcoin plunged as much as 54% from its February high, over 700,000 traders had their accounts liquidated in a 24 hour stretch, according to Bybt.com data.Investors, however, took the dousing in stride. Many fans of the notoriously volatile asset class used the dip as a buying opportunity.Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, is off its record high of near $65,000. But it’s managed to recoup gains from a recent low of around $30,000. On Wednesday, it hovered around the $40,000 level, meaning it’s advanced roughly 30% since that low a week ago. Meanwhile, the second-largest cryptocurrency Ether is up about 58% since its May low of $1,732.(Updates for S3 data in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for May 25, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.2216.

  • Ripple to Deliver First Real-Time Payments From Oman to India Using Blockchain

    Customers of BankDhofar will be able to use its mobile app to send real-time payments to IndusInd accounts.

  • Private Equity Targets U.K. Firms at Fastest Pace Since 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms are snapping up U.K. companies at a rate not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis.Buyout firms have spent $18.3 billion on takeovers of publicly-traded British targets this year, according to data complied by Bloomberg. At this rate of investment, they will surpass the $27.5 billion of such transactions struck in 2019, which was a post-crisis high, the data show.The tally has been fueled by a surge of take-privates in May, the latest of which came Wednesday when Carlyle Group Inc. said it would buy drugmaker Vectura Group Plc for about 958 million pounds ($1.4 billion) in cash.Already this month, KKR & Co. had agreed to buy infrastructure firm John Laing Group Plc for about 2 billion pounds and Blackstone Group Inc. confirmed a 1.2 billion-pound offer for St. Modwen Properties Plc. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice also struck a deal for UDG Healthcare Plc at 2.6 billion pounds. These deals all came after a brief lull in U.K. take-privates in April.Private equity firms remain flush with record amounts of unspent investor money and continue to come to market to raise new funds. Buyout funds are offering shareholders of their U.K. targets an average 33.2% premium this year, the Bloomberg-compiled data show. That’s the third-highest level of the last 10 years.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UAE Oil Firm Adnoc Raises $1.6 Billion in Stock, Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s state oil firm raised $1.64 billion through a stock and bond sale to institutional investors as the emirate continues to leverage energy assets to generate funds.The capital of the United Arab Emirates, contains almost all the OPEC member’s hydrocarbon reserves. The government, along with others in the region such as Saudi Arabia and Oman, is seeking to use money from energy assets to build new industries and diversify the economy.Both deals were completed on Wednesday and saw “significant demand” from regional and international investors, Adnoc said. They came a day after Abu Dhabi’s government raised $2 billion through seven-year bonds, attracting almost $7 billion in demand.Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. sold 375 million shares in Adnoc Distribution PJSC, offering them at 4.36 dirhams ($1.19) each, a roughly 10% discount to Wednesday’s close. The fuel-retail unit fell as much as 9.3% in early trading on Thursday before paring losses to 4.64 dirhams -- down 4.3% -- by 10:12 a.m. in Abu Dhabi.Adnoc also issued $1.195 billion of senior bonds that mature in 2024 and are exchangeable into the distributor’s stock.International ExpansionAdnoc sold 10% of the retail subsidiary in 2017 via an initial public offering on the local bourse. It listed another 10% last September. Wednesday’s move will increase the free float to 30% if the bonds, which yield 0.7%, are converted into shares.Adnoc Distribution, valued at $16.5 billion, is expanding internationally, increasing its gasoline stations in Saudi Arabia and looking to other markets such as Egypt and India.The two deals were placed at a blended stock price of 4.82 dirhams, which compares with Wednesday’s close of 4.85 dirhams. The bonds will convert at 5.01 dirhams each.The stock has climbed 24% this year and will be included MSCI Inc.’s index of major emerging-market stocks in Thursday.Citigroup Inc. and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC managed the share offering. They and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC led the bond sale.Since 2016, Adnoc has restructured its business by opening up some operating units and infrastructure to investors. In the past year, the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. have invested about $15 billion in the company’s gas pipelines and real estate.Adnoc is also considering IPOs of its drilling business and a fertilizer joint venture called Fertiglobe.(Updates with stock move. A previous version of this story was corrected to show that Adnoc, rather than Adnoc Distribution, will issue bonds.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • China's industrial profits growth slows in April amid high commodity prices

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Earnings at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in April, with high commodity prices and weaker performance in the consumer goods sector limiting overall profitability from manufacturing. Profits at China's industrial firms rose 57% year-on-year in April to 768.63 billion yuan ($120.22 billion), down from 92.3% in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. For the January-April period, industrial firms' profits grew 106% from the same period a year earlier to 2.59 trillion yuan, bolstered by a virus-related plunge in activity early last year.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Treasury Yields Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from the highest in more than four months as bond yields rebounded, hurting demand for the non-interest-bearing metal.The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points, while the dollar rose as well. A stronger greenback makes commodities including gold less appealing for investors holding other currencies.Bullion has been rallying from an early-year slump, helped by central bankers’ reassurances on the outlook for monetary policy and increasing holdings in exchange-traded products backed by the metal.“Gold slides back under $1,900 on a modest sell program,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. That suggests profit-taking helped by slightly higher yields post auction and a higher dollar.”Gold fell 0.2% $1,895.23 an ounce at 2:42 p.m. in New York after rising as much as 0.7%. The precious metal is still up more than 7% this month, on course for its biggest gain since July. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.2% to settle at $1,903.80. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slipped.The recent rally may not last, according to Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.“We believe inflation will level off over the coming months, and Fed officials to sound less dovish and look for higher nominal rates,” he said. “We expect gold to trend lower over the coming months.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Bank CEOs to Mention Crypto Before Congressional Banking Panels This Week

    “We continue to closely and actively follow developments around cryptocurrencies,” said Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf in a statement.

  • ‘Extreme’ moves in bitcoin feed stock-market volatility, study finds

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.