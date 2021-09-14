Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds drop to $150 in flash sale

Sony's true wireless earbuds are some of the best you can buy, if you're willing to pay premium prices. The latest WF-1000XM4 come in at $280, so they're not exactly budget-friendly. If you're willing to invest in the previous-generation buds, you can grab Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for only $150 during a Best Buy one-day flash sale. That's $80 off their original price and just about the lowest we've seen. Amazon's matching the sale price and actually comes in a couple dollars cheaper at $148.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 at Best Buy - $150 Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 at Amazon - $148

These buds took the top spot in our best wireless earbuds guide when they came out in 2019, and they've recently been replaced by the XM4. The XM3 have excellent sound quality with booming bass that isn't overpowering, bright highs and overall solid performance across a bunch of genres. Their active noise-cancellation is stellar, blocking out most background noises, and they'll last about six hours with ANC turned on. We also like Sony's comprehensive companion app that lets you customize the buds' settings.

Our biggest gripe with the XM3 was is design. The buds themselves are bulkier than most and their charging case is, admittedly, huge. Sony tried to fix this with the XM4, and it succeeded in doing so more with the charging case than with the earbuds. The latest buds remain on the larger side, although they have a more modern design, and the wireless charging case 40 percent smaller than that of the XM3. Sony also improved upon the ANC in the XM4 and increased the battery life to eight hours with ANC turned on. Those changes were enough to push the XM4 to the top spot on our favorites list, but you'll pay $280 to get all of that new tech.

Best Buy's flash sale has a few more gems to consider. Lenovo's original Smart Clock is on sale for $35, or $45 off its normal price. It's a good option for Google Assistant users who want a small, subtle smart display that works well as an alarm clock. It earned a score of 87 from us for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of camera, the latter of which will be attractive to the most privacy-conscious among us. The sale also includes the AeroGarden Elite Slim for $100, which is $80 off and one of the best prices we've seen it. If you want to try your hand at indoor gardening, AeroGarden's devices are one of the best ways to do so. It can grow up to six plants at once and won't take up too much space on a countertop.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.