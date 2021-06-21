Sony's WF-1000XM3 earbuds have never been cheaper than this Prime Day deal

With the release of Sony's XM4 earbuds, their predecessors were primed for a discount. Right now, the solid WF-1000XM3 are available for $148, down from $230, at Amazon as part of a deal that also nets you a $20 gift card in time for Prime Day. That's $10 less than the previous all-time low.

Buy Sony WF-1000 XM3 earbuds at Amazon - $148

Back in 2019, the earbuds became our go-to pick until the arrival of Sony's over-ear XM4 headphones. And we reckon they stand the test of time. Simply put, the WF-1000XM3 feature stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) that blocks out most background noise. The sound quality is also top-notch with a booming bass, bright highs and clarity across a range of music genres. As usual, this is achieved through a blend of audio hardware and software, including an ANC chip and an enhancement engine that upscales compressed tracks to high-res audio.

For customization, there's the accompanying app that lets you tweak everything from EQ presets tweak and the bass level to the controls for each bud. Finally, the WF-1000XM3 also deliver solid battery life at six hours on a charge with ANC turned on, or eight hours with noise-canceling off. A quick-charge feature can also deliver 90 minutes of play time in a speedy 10 minutes. For extra juice, the charging case (though bulky) offers an extra 18 hours of total listening time.

The only real downside we found was the awkward design that sees the buds jutt out a bit from your ear. Though, we didn't have any problems keeping them in place.

