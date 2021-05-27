U.S. markets closed

Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds could feature better battery life and sweat resistance

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Sony's upcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, all but confirming they'll feature the new design we saw at the start of the month. In an article spotted by The Verge, German-language outlet WinFuture has shared multiple official-looking renders of the headphones and details on the new V1 processor they'll feature. The chip will reportedly offer improved noise-canceling performance, support for Sony's LDAC Bluetooth codec and better battery life.

Sony WF-1000XM4
Sony WF-1000XM4

With ANC turned on, the WF-1000XM4 will offer up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge, according to WinFuture. By turning off the feature, that figure will reportedly increase to 12 hours. With the included charging case and depending on how much you use ANC, it's possible to get between 24 and 36 hours total. Sony has also added support for Qi wireless charging to the case. This time around, the earbuds will also carry an IPX4 certification. Lack of water and sweat resistance was one of the few missing features on Sony's excellent WF-1000XM3, so that's a nice addition.

WinFuture didn't share details on US pricing and availability, but the outlet claims the WF-1000XM4 will soon hit store shelves in Europe for €279.90. That suggests they could cost more in the US than the $230 WF-1000XM3 sold for when they came out in 2019.

