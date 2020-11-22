U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,557.54
    -24.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,263.48
    -219.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.97
    -49.74 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.34
    +1.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    42.17
    +0.43 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.60
    +8.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8290
    -0.0250 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3291
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8280
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,274.85
    -52.67 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    352.74
    +9.24 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,351.45
    +17.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,527.37
    -106.97 (-0.42%)
     

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to $278 in early Black Friday sale

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

It’s a particularly good moment to buy some wireless headphones, whether it’s a gift or just to tune out a chaotic world. Amazon is currently offering Sony’s well-received WH-1000XM4 headphones in an early Black Friday sale for $278, a sizeable $70 below the usual $348 price. We’ve seen this price a couple of times before, but it still represents a good deal if you’re fond of over-ear designs.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 on Amazon - $278

The WH-1000XM4 is our top-rated set of wireless headphones, and for good reason. It offers deep bass without sacrificing detail, and the strong active noise cancellation can help you attain that much needed distraction from... well, 2020. Throw in automatic pausing for voice and multi-device pairing and it’s a safe pick. Our only major reservation before was the price, and that’s less of an issue thanks to this sale.

These aren’t your only options if the price is still too steep. Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II headphones are selling for $199 at Amazon, a full $150 off their original cost and an all-time low. This is an older set that has since been replaced by the 700, but you can still expect quality sound with active noise cancellation.

Buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II on Amazon - $199

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

