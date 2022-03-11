Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to $278, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

You can pick up everything from headphones to video games to smartwatches on sale this week. Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones are $72 off and down to $278, while the Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $50 off at Amazon. Nintendo celebrated Mar10 Day this week by discounting a bunch of Switch games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi's Mansion 3 and others. Plus, you can still get a handful of Fire TV devices for less right now, including the Fire TV Cube, which is down to a record low of $70. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4

Our current favorite pair of ANC headphones, Sony's WH-1000XM4, are down to $278 right now. That's $72 off their usual price and close to an all-time low. They earned a score of 94 from us for their powerful ANC, immersive sound quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278

'Mar10 Day' Nintendo Switch deals

Mario with a tennis racket

Nintendo's annual 'Mar10 Day' celebration of the happy little plumber has knocked up to 83 percent off Switch games. Titles including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Yoshi's Crafted World are all 33 percent off and down to $40, while you can snag Mario + Rabbits Kingdom Battle for only $10 at Nintendo's eShop.

Buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at Amazon - $40 Buy New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at Amazon - $40 Buy Luigi's Mansion 3 at Amazon - $40 Buy Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle at Nintendo - $10

Apple Watch Series 7

Certain colors of the Apple Watch Series 7 are down to $349, or $50 off their normal price. Apple's latest flagship smartwatch earned a score of 90 from us for its slightly larger display, faster charging and handy watchOS8 features.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon - $349

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Both the Mario and Luigi sets of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit are 40 percent off and down to $60 on Amazon. These toys work with the Nintendo Switch and let you build your own raceway in your home.

Story continues

Buy Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit at Amazon - $60

Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QC45 headphones are on sale for $279, which is their all-time-low price that we saw last Black Friday. We gave the cans a score of 86 for their excellent sound quality, strong ANC and comfortable fit.

Buy QuietComfort 45 at Amazon - $279

Amazon Fire TV 4K

Fire TV

The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to only $30, which is 40 percent off its usual rate. It's a handy streaming device to get if you don't want to spend a ton of money but want a device that supports 4K content with Dolby Vision and HDR, and that comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $30

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube is back down to a record low of $70, or 42 percent off its normal price. We gave it a score of 84 when it came out for its 4K streaming with Dolby Vision and HDR+, speedy performance and hands-free Alexa controls.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $70

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in green

The 44mm LTE version of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is down to a record low of $225, making it cheaper than its WiFi-only counterparts. We consider this smartwatch to be the best available right now for Android users and it earned a score of 85 from us for its bright, crisp display, comprehensive health tracking features and improved third-party app support.

Buy Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm, LTE) at Woot - $225

Google Nest WiFi

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

A two-pack of the Google Nest WiFi system is on sale for $189 across the web. That's only $10 more than the pack was during the holiday shopping season last year, so this is a solid sale. We gave the mesh WiFi system a score of 84 for its minimalist design, simple installation process and built-in Google Assistant smart speaker.

Buy Google Nest WiFi at Best Buy - $189 Buy Google Nest WiFi at Adorama - $189 Buy Google Nest WiFi at B&H - $189

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB)

The T7 Touch portable SSD in 1TB is on sale for $140 right now. This palm-sized drive works with most devices thanks to the duo of cables it comes with, and it supports 1,050 MB/s read speeds, 1,000 MB/s write speeds, AES 256-bit encryption and Dynamic Thermal Guard.

Buy Samsung T7 Touch (1TB) at Amazon - $140

Samsung 980 Pro SSD (2TB)

Samsung's 980 Pro internal drive in 2TB is 35 percent off and down to $280 — a great price for a powerful SSD that works with the PS5 (provided you have a heatsink). It has read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s, advanced thermal controls and works with Samsung's Magician Software, which lets you check its health and optimize settings as you'd like.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) at Amazon - $280

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone is $270 off and down to $799 right now. We gave the handset a score of 88 for its fantastic display, great performance and much-improved main camera.

Buy OnePlus 9 Pro at Amazon - $799

New tech deals

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are 20 percent off and down to $120. We gave these true wireless earbuds a score of 84 for their tiny, comfortable design, good sound quality and quick-pairing on both Android and iOS.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon - $120

Apple AirTags

Woot has Apple's AirTags for up to 7 percent off right now: you can get a single pack for $27 or a four-pack for $95. These accessories provide a handy way to keep track of your belongings using Apple's Find My network. Just make sure you pick up a case or holder if you plan on attaching the AirTag to your keys or bag.

Buy AirTags at Woot starting at $27

55-inch Sony A90J Bravia XR OLED 4K TV

Sony's 55-inch Bravia XR OLED set is $600 off right now, bringing it down to $2,200. In addition to deep blacks and the improved contrast that comes with OLED TVs, this set also supports XR Motion Clarity, HDMI 2.1, Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Alexa voice commands.

Buy 55-inch Sony A90J Bravia XR OLED at Amazon - $2,200

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Jabra's Elite 7 Pro earbuds are on sale for $180, which is $20 off their normal price. These buds have 6mm custom speakers and MultiSensor Voice technology to improve call quality, plus an eight-hour battery life and a charging case that gives you up to 30 hours of usage.

Buy Jabra Elite 7 Pro at Amazon - $180

UK deals

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch, the Sense, is down to £189 right now. That's not a record low, but it's still 37 percent off its usual rate. We gave it a score of 82 for its comprehensive health tracking features and big, bold display.

Buy Fitbit Sense at Amazon - £189

Jabra Elite 75t earbuds

John Lewis has the Elite 75ts for £79, which is nearly half off their usual rate. We gave the buds a score of 87 when they first came out for their good audio quality, long battery life and small, comfortable design.

Buy Jabra Elite 75t at John Lewis - £79

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.