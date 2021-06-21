U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,173.50
    +20.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,390.00
    +235.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,070.00
    +35.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.30
    +21.70 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.48
    -0.16 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.20
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    +0.0150 (+1.03%)
     

  • Vix

    20.34
    +2.59 (+14.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    +0.0067 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1610
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,059.99
    -2,154.86 (-6.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    780.98
    -158.96 (-16.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.74
    +12.27 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

Sony's budget ANC headphones are even cheaper for Prime Day

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If you're on the lookout for a solid pair of budget-friendly active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones, it's worth considering Sony's WH-CH710N set. Not only do the headphones offer decent sound quality and adept ANC, there's an excellent deal on them for Amazon Prime Day. The cans usually cost $198, but you can pick them up for $78 right now.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $78

They've been on sale for $88 in the past (including during Prime Day last year), but this is the lowest price we've seen for the headphones to date. The WH-CH710N can't quite match the audio quality of Sony’s WH-1000XM4 — our pick for the best wireless headphones you can buy right now — but it's the best budget option on the market.

Engadget senior news editor Billy Steele wrote that the WH-CH710N offers "decent range and good clarity, but they lack deep, punchy bass that would help create a fuller sound." You'll get up to 35 hours of playback on a single charge and in case you need to pay attention to what's happening around you, there's an ambient-sound option. On the ANC side of things, the WH-CH710N uses dual noise sensors to detect environmental noise and the headphones automatically select the best ANC settings for your surroundings.

Higher-end wireless ANC headphones from Bose and Sennheiser, as well as Sony, can run you over $300. So, if you're looking for a way to snag a good set without breaking the bank, the WH-CH710N might be the way to go, especially at such a low Prime Day price.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

