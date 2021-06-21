Sony's budget ANC headphones are even cheaper for Prime Day

If you're on the lookout for a solid pair of budget-friendly active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones, it's worth considering Sony's WH-CH710N set. Not only do the headphones offer decent sound quality and adept ANC, there's an excellent deal on them for Amazon Prime Day. The cans usually cost $198, but you can pick them up for $78 right now.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $78

They've been on sale for $88 in the past (including during Prime Day last year), but this is the lowest price we've seen for the headphones to date. The WH-CH710N can't quite match the audio quality of Sony’s WH-1000XM4 — our pick for the best wireless headphones you can buy right now — but it's the best budget option on the market.

Engadget senior news editor Billy Steele wrote that the WH-CH710N offers "decent range and good clarity, but they lack deep, punchy bass that would help create a fuller sound." You'll get up to 35 hours of playback on a single charge and in case you need to pay attention to what's happening around you, there's an ambient-sound option. On the ANC side of things, the WH-CH710N uses dual noise sensors to detect environmental noise and the headphones automatically select the best ANC settings for your surroundings.

Higher-end wireless ANC headphones from Bose and Sennheiser, as well as Sony, can run you over $300. So, if you're looking for a way to snag a good set without breaking the bank, the WH-CH710N might be the way to go, especially at such a low Prime Day price.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.