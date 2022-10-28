U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

Sony's WH-XB910N ANC headphones are 51 percent off right now

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Sony

Now's your chance to get a pair of solid noise-cancelling headphones without the usual high price. Amazon is selling the WH-XB910N with active noise cancellation (ANC) for $123, or a hefty 51 percent off. That's a better deal than we saw earlier this year, and makes them an easy pick if you're shopping in the sub-$150 range.

Sony

Sony WH-XB910N

Sony's mid-tier noise cancelling headphones have strong bass and support for 360 Audio, and they're now 51 percent off.
$123 at Amazon

The WH-XB910N headphones may not match the stellar audio fidelity of Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, but they don't have to at this price. You still get clear mid- and high-range sounds, strong bass and 360 Reality Audio (aka spatial audio) for services like Amazon Music HD, Deezer and Tidal. You'll also get robust noise cancellation, a healthy 30 hours of claimed battery life and support for voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant.

These are good commuter headphones, too. The WH-XB910N can amplify your voice when you make calls in noisy environments, and an ambient sound mode lets you hear crosswalk traffic or a subway stop announcement. They're particularly helpful if you want to quickly head out after a long day at work — 10 minutes of charging will deliver 4.5 hours of listening. Throw in the included carrying case and you can easily bring these with you.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

