Sony is releasing its WH-1000XM4 headphones in white for a limited time

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones trumped their predecessors to become our top pick last summer. Eight months later, it seems Sony felt a change was due as it's releasing a new limited edition version of the headphones in "silent white." The new colorway will launch in Europe between May and August, or until stock lasts, though we'd expect a global rollout in the future. 

But, they won't come cheap. While the XM4s were already pricey at $350, a number of deals have seen them reduced to as low as $278. However, Sony is cranking up the price to £400 or €459 for the new editions, which would likely translate to $400 in the US if they ever make it here. 

In terms of the design, the white headphones pack the same bronze accents as the black and silver versions. The difference here, according to Sony, is that they feature an additional coat of paint over their traditional counterparts. This apparently makes them "even more stain-resistant." Sony has also given the silent white treatment to the accompanying accessories, so the carrying case and cables match the look of the headphones.

The internal features remain in tact. Sony upgraded the M4 over the M3 with a new Bluetooth Audio SoC (system on chip) that detects outside noise over 700 times per second. A new algorithm for the dedicated QN1 noise canceling processor also bolsters audio by applying its computing power in real time. The two work in tandem to block noise across the frequency curve. In addition, the headphones feature an audio upscaling tech called Digital Sound Enhancement that brings compressed music files closer to their high-res version.

    With Suggs now heading to the NBA draft and expected to land somewhere among the top three picks, he’s auctioning off a commemorative NFT celebrating his semi-finals buzzer beater.

    Samsung has unveiled an update to its SmartThings platform that includes Bixby voice control and a clever new feature that can detect if someone is tracking your location.

    The company is announcing the Fitbit Luxe today — which it's calling a "fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker... in an effortlessly chic bracelet design."

    Google is putting a bunch of iconic Japanese characters in Search as augmented reality objects you can interact with.

    The rockets will help Amazon start putting the more than 3,200 satellites that will eventually make up its Project Kuiper constellation in low Earth orbit.

    'It’s clear that we made the wrong decision here.'

    Apple's M1 Mac Mini with 512GB storage has returned to a record-low $800 price at Amazon.

  • Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.

  • Meituan Raises $10 Billion to Fight Alibaba in Grocery Arena

  • AB Foods cheered by Primark's record reopening after profit slump

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods reported a halving in first half profit after COVID-19 lockdowns shuttered its Primark fashion stores but said it saw record sales when they reopened. The group, which also owns sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said on Tuesday its adjusted profit before tax fell to 319 million pounds ($446 million) in the 24 weeks to Feb. 27 from 636 million a year earlier. Group revenue fell 17% to 6.3 billion pounds driven by the loss of retail sales as most of Primark's stores were closed for more than half the period.

  • Emerging-Market Bulls Brace for Treasury Relapse After Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market bulls who’ve benefited from moderating U.S. Treasury yields are bracing for a relapse as political risks pile up.MSCI Inc.’s developing-nation stock gauge extended a three-week winning streak on Friday, while a basket of currencies capped its biggest weekly advance since early February. The risk premium on emerging-market sovereign debt narrowed to 339 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, its lowest since February 2020, according to data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Investors continued to pour money into exchange-traded funds dedicated to emerging markets.Yet the rally is prompting some traders to reassess their bets. Russian shares, which led last week’s equity advance, may come under pressure as the Biden administration evaluates its options to escalate sanctions. South Africa’s rand, the top currency performer in the developing world, is particularly exposed to a potentially stronger dollar, Andres Jaime, a New York-based strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote in a note. There’s also concern that Treasury yields, which have declined for two straight weeks, will revert back to their trend in the first quarter, when U.S. bonds suffered their worst rout since 1980.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it closed its trade recommendation on a basket of developing-nation currencies after the rapid rebound.“Some profit taking on rallies and re-engagement on market wobbles makes sense, even as we keep the faith on cyclical upside over the longer term,” Goldman strategists including Zach Pandl and Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note Friday. “The idiosyncratic risks that have weighed on EM FX in 2021 are likely to continue to generate volatility and create opportunities.”Listen: EM Weekly Podcast: Easing U.S. Yields; Russia, Indonesia RatesAside from Russia, political risks are gathering pace in Latin America and Asia. Peruvian stocks dropped to their lowest since January after an admirer of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez won the most votes in the first-round of the nation’s presidential election. In China, the credit stress engulfing one of the country’s largest distressed-debt managers is also weighing on shares and bonds.Investors will turn their attention this week to key rate decisions. Indonesia’s central bank may leave borrowing costs unchanged while their Russian counterparts hike. President Vladimir Putin will also make his annual address to the nation on Wednesday, potentially unveiling new measures to boost the economy through spending. He’s facing condemnation from Western officials over the deteriorating health of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny as well as the Kremlin’s hack attacks and actions toward Ukraine. The ruble has posted the third-biggest decline in emerging markets this past month.Central BanksIndonesian policy makers are expected to keep their key rate on hold Tuesday as the weakening rupiah deters further easingAt a briefing following the March meeting, Governor Perry Warjiyo said the central bank will guard the currency to keep it in line with its fundamentalsThe rupiah has dropped 3.4% this year, the second-worst decline in emerging AsiaPolicy makers last lowered the seven-day reverse repo rate in February, cutting to a record low of 3.5%“With the rupiah under pressure, BI’s desire to maintain external stability means rate cuts are off the cards,” Krystal Tan, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore, wrote in a noteRussia’s central bank may extend its new tightening cycle on FridayBloomberg Intelligence predicts a quarter-point hike, though U.S. sanctions “raise the risk of a bigger move”China’s central bank will announce one- and five-year loan prime rates on TuesdayPolicy makers last cut the benchmarks in April 2020 to support the economy from the pandemicThe yuan tops emerging Asia currency gains this year after the Taiwan dollarTrade DataThe Philippines will release balance-of-payments data for March after reporting a deficit in FebruaryThe peso has dropped 0.7% this year, beating most peersTaiwan will publish export orders for March on Tuesday and industrial-production data on FridaySouth Korea, a barometer of global commerce, releases trade data on the first 20 days of April on WednesdayThailand will publish customs-trade figures for March on ThursdayThe baht’s 4.0% drop leads emerging Asia losses in 2021What Else to WatchBrazil traders will monitor federal budget negotiations ahead of an April 22 deadline for President Jair Bolsonaro to decide on a vetoOn Monday, a reading of the nation’s February economic activity is expected to show a 10th straight monthly increase while slipping on a year-over-year basis, according to economists surveyed by BloombergThe country’s benchmark stock index extended on Friday its longest winning streak since last NovemberArgentina’s February economic activity may reflect a slide in industrial and construction activity, interrupting the nation’s recovery, according to Bloomberg EconomicsThe peso, which led declines among major currencies last year, is once again trailing all global peers to start 2021Colombian economic activity for February may reflect a recovery while lingering below pre-pandemic levelsThe nation’s benchmark equity gauge has posted the biggest slide in Latin America so far this yearMexico is set to post bi-weekly consumer price figures on Thursday, which may show the uptrend continuing in the first two weeks of April, according to Bloomberg EconomicsFebruary retail sales data on Friday, meantime, are expected to fall from a year earlier, reflecting the pandemic’s lingering impact, Bloomberg Economics saidThe peso has advanced 3.4% over the past month, the biggest gain in emerging markets during that spanSouth Africa will probably report on Tuesday that headline inflation accelerated in March amid higher fuel pricesThe rand has jumped 3.2% this year, beating all major global currenciesMalaysia posts March inflation data on Friday after reporting its first positive reading for the consumer price index in a year in February(Adds ETF line in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Meituan Raises $10 Billion to Fight Alibaba in Grocery Arena

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese delivery giant Meituan has raised $9.98 billion from a record top-up placement and a convertible bonds sale as it doubles down on efforts to fight the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in newer areas such as online groceries.The nation’s third-largest internet company has sold 187 million shares in a top-up placement at HK$273.80 each, near the top end of its marketed range, and also raised $400 million from shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd., according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The $7 billion new stock issuance is the largest-ever such sale by a Hong Kong-listed company, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meituan has also sold $2.98 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds.Meituan’s shares were volatile on Tuesday, trading up 1.2% as of 10:28 a.m. in Hong Kong, after having fallen as much as 1.8% earlier. The placement price represents a discount of 5.3% to the stock’s closing price Monday. The convertible bonds are divided in two tranches -- $1.48 billion six-year notes and $1.5 billion seven-year paper, the terms showed.“There were some rumors about the placement last week, now that overhang is gone,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Demand for the placement was strong near the top end of the range. I heard the issue was taken up very quickly.”The stock and bond sales come as Meituan grapples with the cost of competing against the likes of Alibaba and Pinduoduo Inc. in newer spheres such as community e-commerce and online groceries. The company has warned it will remain in the red for several more quarters despite record revenues as it spends heavily on new initiatives.Meituan intends to use the proceeds from the offerings for technology innovations, including the research and development of autonomous delivery vehicles, drones delivery, and other cutting-edge technology, and general corporate purposes, the terms showed.“It makes sense to raise money to make more of a shift into autonomous delivery, seek to delve into more technology-focused areas especially under the backdrop of the anti-monopoly” drive, said Zhou Luyun, an analyst at Northeast Securities Co. in Shanghai. “The pricing shows that the market buys this blueprint.”Community buying is one of Meituan’s chief expansion areas, where buyers in the same neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts on fresh produce. But the firm faces entrenched competition from other Internet giants.All three main ratings agencies lowered their outlook on Meituan after it reported earnings last month, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service saying that its large investments in community e-commerce would come at a heavy cost, generate negative free cash flow and dampen earnings.“After this placement, some short-term investors could sell the stock and shares could trade in a range of HK$250-HK$300 for a while,” said Paul Pong, managing director at Pegasus Fund Managers Ltd. “In the medium to longer term, online platform operators like Meituan and Tencent still have a solid growth outlook.”Meituan’s focus on developing fast-growing new businesses comes as China’s economic recovery has helped the world’s largest meal-delivery service increase orders, while its hotels and travel businesses have benefited from a rebound in domestic travel when the country reined in the pandemic.The company has begun using self-driving vehicles for grocery delivery in the Chinese capital since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, with at least 15,000 orders being completed so far, Wang Xing, the company’s chief executive officer, told analysts during a conference call in March. Wang said Meituan is also experimenting with how to deliver food using drones in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.Tencent is delving deeper into Meituan at a time global investors are souring on the Chinese tech sector due to heightened regulatory scrutiny. Meituan had lost some $123 billion of its value from a Feb. 17 high through Monday, pummeled by fears that Beijing’s crackdown on Jack Ma’s Internet empire will expand beyond Alibaba and Ant Group Co. to engulf other sector leaders like Tencent and Meituan.“They are going into new areas including group purchases and those need a lot of capital and they need a war chest to compete,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “Valuations are still pretty decent compared to a year ago.”Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for both the bond and equity offerings. CLSA Ltd. and UBS Group AG are also joint bookrunners for the top-up placement.(Updates Meituan’s share move in the third paragraph, adds another quote in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Around 100 People Control DOGE's Entire $46B Market: Report

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.