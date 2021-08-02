Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones fall back to $278 at Amazon

If you missed the all-time low deal for Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4, you're in luck. The wireless headphones are back down to the $278 we saw in Spring, a solid $72 saving on their typical price of $350.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278

While that may still be a bit steep for some, we reckon they're worth it. The XM4 have been sitting pretty at the top of our list of best wireless headphones since they landed last fall. Not only are they more comfy than their predecessors, Sony's cans also boast improved software to back up the dedicated QN1 noise-canceling and Bluetooth Audio chips inside.

You'll notice the results in the punchy bass, added detail and boomy low-end tones when listening to music. At the same time, the headphones do a great job of blocking out background commotion. Sony also updated its audio-upscaling tech, known as the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), by adding Edge-AI that analyzes music in real time.

Elsewhere, it bolstered the companion app — which already offered plenty of audio customization — with the addition of multi-device connectivity. The handy feature basically lets you switch between different devices seamlessly. There's also automatic pause that stops what you're listening to when you start talking.

