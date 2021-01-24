U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,841.47
    -11.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,996.98
    -179.02 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,543.06
    +12.15 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,168.76
    +27.34 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    51.98
    -1.15 (-2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.50
    -10.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.29 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2171
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0910
    -0.0180 (-1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7530
    +0.2480 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,400.40
    -393.92 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.44
    +41.45 (+6.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,695.07
    -20.35 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,631.45
    -125.45 (-0.44%)
     

Sony may resurrect the Xperia Compact line for small phone fans

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Did you see the iPhone 12 mini and wish there were an Android equivalent to that small-yet-mighty design? You might get your wish. Well-known tipster OnLeaks has shared what he says are images and early details of the Xperia Compact, Sony’s revival of a small phone line it dropped after 2018’s XZ2 Compact. The device would have slightly larger dimensions than its Apple rival, but its 5.5-inch screen and overall diminutive body could make it appealing next to the behemoths that define the current Android landscape.

It’s not certain what processor the Xperia Compact would use, but Sony would find room for dual rear cameras (one of them 13MP), an 8MP selfie cam in a notch and, yes, a 3.5mm headphone jack. Like many Sony phones, you’d find a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button. This probably won’t make you regret your Xperia 1 II purchase, then, but there also wouldn’t be any glaring compromises relative to the size.

It’s not certain when Sony would release this easier-to-grab phone, although history suggests it might be announced in February and ship in the spring.

Whether or not there’s a market for it is another story. On top of rumors of reduced production, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners recently claimed that iPhone 12 mini sales represented only six percent of iPhone 12 sales between October and November. That might have changed since, but it’s possible that Sony will be pitching to a niche audience — people who crave a tiny but full-featured handset, yet also refuse to buy an iPhone. You might want to buy it quickly if you like the concept, as there’s no guarantee you’ll get a follow-up.

