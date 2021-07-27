U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.92
    -42.38 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,909.66
    -234.65 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,558.41
    -282.30 (-1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.09
    -37.83 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.42
    -0.49 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    -0.79 (-3.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0370 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6320
    -0.7430 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,234.87
    -397.70 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.92
    +29.69 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,996.08
    -29.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Sony’s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series

Steve Dent
·3 min read

Sony has launched its first vlogging-specific mirrorless camera, the ZV-E10, that borrows a number of features from ZV-1 compact vlogging model. At the same time, it's roughly based on the A5000 and A6000-series APS-C mirrorless cameras, with all the good (and bad) that entails.

The two biggest advantages of the ZV-E10 over the ZV-1 are the larger 24-megapixel APS-C sensor and interchangeable mirrorless mount. The latter feature opens Sony's range of 60-plus E-mount lenses to vloggers, making the ZV-E10 much more versatile than the fixed-lens ZV-1. The larger sensor, meanwhile, will deliver improved light sensitivity and a shallower depth of field.

Sony&#x002019;s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series
Sony’s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series

The ZV-E10 uses the aging 24-megapixel APS-C sensor found in the A6100 and other recent Sony models. While that delivers sharp, downsampled 4K video at up to 30 fps (or 120 fps 1080p), it's likely to have a serious amount of rolling shutter that's not ideal for its intended purpose.

On the more positive side, it offers optical and active electronic image stabilization, just like the ZV-1. That should smooth out handheld shooting pretty well, though don't expect miracles for walk-and-talk type vlogging — especially if rolling sensor wobble proves to be an issue.

Size-wise, the ZV-E10 is smaller than any of the A6000-series cameras at 343 grams and isn't much larger and heavier than the ZV-1. It lacks an electronic viewfinder, but it's Sony's first APS-C mirrorless camera with a fully-articulating flip-out screen — a basic requirement on any vlogging camera these days.

Sony&#x002019;s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series
Sony’s ZV-E10 brings interchangeable lenses to its vlogging camera series

The ZV-E10 comes with Sony's latest phase-detect autofocus system, both for video and still shooting. That means you should get incredibly quick subject tracking, along with reliable eye, face and head detect autofocus. It also has an S&Q (slow & quick) feature that lets you record time-lapse and slow motion footage in-camera without the need for any post processing work.

It borrows several vlogging features directly from the ZV-1. The first is called "product showcase," a setting that allows it to instantly focus away from your face and onto an object placed in front of the camera. That's particularly handy for vloggers reviewing products, devices, etc.

The other is a bokeh switch that instantly sets the lowest f-stop available for lighting conditions. That way, you can have the background as defocused as possible, allowing your subject to stand out clearly.

The ZV-E10 has a built-in, high-quality three-way microphone (left, right and central channels) that's designed to pick out your voice. That means you can vlog without the need to buy a microphone, though it still won't match the quality and voice isolation of a dedicated shotgun or lapel mic. It also comes with a hotshoe-attached muff to help block wind noise, and if that's not enough, a wind noise reduction setting. It also comes with a microphone input, though not a headphone output.

Finally, if you're into live streaming, you can connect the ZV-E10 directly to a smartphone and stream directly to YouTube or other services — much as you can with Panasonic's latest GH5-II. It will also work directly as a webcam, streaming both video and audio (not just video like other cameras) so you can take advantage of its high-quality microphone.

The ZV-E10 will be available in either black or white by the end of August and will cost $700 for the body, or $800 in a bundle including Sony's 16-50mm F/3.5-5.6 power zoom lens.

This post originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook and Instagram will limit advertisers’ ability to target teens

    Facebook is taking new steps to limit advertisers’ ability to reach teens with targeted ads.

  • Volkswagen ID.Buzz to get a trio of variants for Europe and U.S.

    Automotive News Europe reports that Volkswagen is planning three initial versions of the ID.Buzz van. Two of them are designed for Europe, the first being a "ride-pooling" version, the second a cargo van. A few years after launch, this Euro-focused cargo version is expected to be the VW Group's first Level 4 autonomous vehicle on sale.

  • Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these 10 smart home devices

    Did you think smart home gadgets were going to be another fly-by-night trend when they first started to emerge? Don’t worry, there were plenty of other people who thought the same thing. Hey, we all make mistakes. We can still remember all the “hot takes” when smart home devices first started picking up steam. Who … The post Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these 10 smart home devices appeared first on BGR.

  • Panda Express Has Beyond Meat Orange Chicken Now — Here's How It Compares To The Real Stuff

    Meatless magic!View Entire Post ›

  • GE stock surges after profit and revenue beats, a surprise swing to positive free cash flow

    Shares of General Electric Co. shot up 4.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, and surprisingly generated positive free cash flow. On a net basis, the loss per shares narrowed to 14 cents from 26 cents, while excluding nonrecurring items, GE swung to adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents from a loss of 14 cents to beat the FactSet EPS consensus of 3 cents. Revenue rose 9% to $18.28 billion, above the

  • Broward residents sue DeSantis over state’s withholding of federal unemployment aid

    Broward County residents struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic have filed a lawsuit challenging a decision by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to cut off federal unemployment money for Floridians.

  • Law enforcement promises 'maximum charges' in Oakland crime crackdown

    "We are seeing far too many people being arrested by our officers going jail and coming right back out and committing those same crimes in our community. There has to be some level of accountability," said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

  • The True Story of the 1963 Kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr.

    A new podcast narrated by John Stamos called 'The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra' retells the infamous crime.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Countries in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most dangerous countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 most dangerous countries in the world. The world has its fair share of everything. Some parts of it are peaceful, experience low crime and violence while other […]

  • Intel stock dips as new chip designation, production schedule revealed

    Intel Corp. shares declined steadily in the extended session Monday, handing back daily gains, after the chip maker revealed its "road map" and repackaging plans for its future products.

  • Intel Pledges to Retake Innovation Crown, Changes Yardstick

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., playing catch-up in semiconductor technology after losing its long-held dominance, vowed to become the industry leader again in 2025 by rethinking some of the fundamentals of how chips are made, and signed up rival Qualcomm Inc. as a manufacturing customer.Santa Clara, California-based Intel aims to step up innovation and is changing the approach used to measure progress in chip production, arguing that the current system gives competitors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufac

  • Gamers are going to great lengths to find graphics cards in a chip shortage

    The lengths to which desperate gamers will go to find a graphics card offer insights into the severity of the global semiconductor shortage.

  • Elon Musk says he is done with regular earnings calls. Tesla investors are better off.

    Fewer microphones for Musk should mean fewer chances to lay potential landmines in Tesla's path.

  • Amazon responds to bitcoin rumour that sent crypto market surging

    Amazon has responded to a rumour about bitcoin that helped send the market into a frenzy – before it settled back down again. Over the weekend, speculation began that the company was looking to move into supporting bitcoin, potentially for payments. Given the extra legitimacy and promotion the move would make, it helped support the price of all cryptocurrencies, which made huge gains over Monday.

  • Intel Lays Out Chip Manufacturing Plans Through 2025

    CEO Pat Gelsinger went over advancements for the next four years, from rebranding manufacturing processes to implementing new technologies.

  • Apple reports Q3 earnings on Tuesday — Here's what to expect

    Apple is expected to announce its Q3 2021 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • UPDATE 1-Intel to build Qualcomm chips, aims to catch foundry rivals by 2025

    Intel Corp said on Monday its factories will start building Qualcomm Inc chips and laid out a roadmap to expand its new foundry business to catch rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 2025. Amazon.com Inc will be another new customer for the foundry chip business, said Intel, which for decades held the lead in technology for manufacturing the smallest, fastest computing chips. But Intel has lost that lead to TSMC and Samsung, whose manufacturing services have helped Intel's rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp produce chips that outperform Intel's. AMD and Nvidia design chips which then are made by the rival chip manufacturers, called foundries.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 27th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Bitcoin Pulls Back As Traders Take Profits After Rally

    Bitcoin did not manage to settle above the key resistance level at $40,000.

  • Analysis-5G underdog Nokia firmly back in game after Lundmark's shakeup

    Shifting geopolitics and a sharp round of cost cutting have put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins at the Finnish company. Considered a 5G underdog after betting on the wrong type of chips and losing a multi-billion Verizon contract to Samsung, Nokia has more recently been gaining ground on arch-rival Ericsson, even as both benefit from U.S. pressure on European governments to crackdown on China's Huawei. Lundmark in February warned of a "challenging" year of transition with "meaningful headwinds", but two good quarters have rekindled hopes of a turnaround and Nokia said earlier this month that it will raise its full-year outlook when it reports second-quarter results on Thursday.