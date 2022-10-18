Sony's $200 DualSense Edge wireless controller will release on January 26

Sony's DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5 is launching globally on January 26, the company announced on Tuesday. The new wireless controller will be priced at $199.99. Pre-orders for the controller will be available starting on October 25 at select retailers. You'll also be able to purchase replaceable stick modules for $19.99.

The new controller includes several personalization options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles and an on-controller user interface. The DualSense Edge also includes the signature features of the DualSense wireless controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

"You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours with the included three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons," Sony said in a blog post. "Everything will come bundled in the included carrying case, and you can even charge the controller via USB connection while it’s stored in the case to make sure you’re always ready for your next play session."

The purchase will include a USB braided cable, two standard caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two lever back buttons, connector housing and a carrying case.