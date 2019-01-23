Sony's adorable robot dog Aibo now comes in chocolate

Twitter More

Facebook More

Sony's robot dog companion, Aibo, now comes in a brand new colour: chocolate.

The tech giant announced the new special edition, tri-tone shade for its four-legged friend on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Japanese Buddhist temple hosts funeral for over 100 Sony Aibo robot dogs

An alternative to the standard Bicentennial Man-like white/ivory version, the special edition Aibo will come in three shades of brown.

It's available for preorder now in Japan, with shipping set to start on February 1.

Sony's all-new Aibo was first unveiled at CES in January 2018, and landed in the U.S. in September . But these adorable robodogs are pretty damn expensive, going for a cool $2,899 each — about as much as MacBook Pro. Read more...

More about Sony, Robots, Aibo, Tech, and Consumer Tech