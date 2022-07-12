Sony's budget-friendly WH-CH710N headphones are on sale for $68 right now

Sony's WH-CH710N headphones have been our favorite budget cans for a while now, and they're even better when you can get them on sale. Amazon Prime Day has knocked these headphones down to a new all-time low of $68, which is $82 off and the cheapest we've seen them. While there are some tradeoffs to be expected in a pair of affordable headphones like these, they're hard to beat if you're on a tight budget but still want a pair of solid ANC cans.

There's a lot to like about the WH-CH710N — while not as slick as the WH-1000XM5, these are nice looking headphones with comfortable earcups and a swivel design. Their ANC chops are pretty impressive as they use Sony's dual-sensor technology to pick up a lot of the noises around you and automatically adjust ANC levels to accommodate them. They also support ambient sound mode, which you can activate when you need to hear what's going on in your vicinity. Is ANC as strong as that on flagships like the XM5? No, but it'll serve most people well in a variety of environments.

The biggest downside to the WH-CH710N comes in audio quality. These headphones have decent range and good clarity, but the bass isn't as deep or punchy as you'll find on more expensive devices. We think that's an acceptable sacrifice to make for an otherwise solid pair of ANC headphones at a fantastic price. Also, you're getting an excellent, 35-hour battery life on these cans, too.

