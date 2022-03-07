U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,259.00
    -68.25 (-1.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,087.00
    -496.00 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,596.25
    -243.50 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.70
    -40.10 (-2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.03
    +8.35 (+7.22%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.60
    +35.00 (+1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.39 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.59
    +5.11 (+16.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3167
    -0.0081 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0340
    +0.2540 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,249.92
    -659.21 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.66
    -69.03 (-7.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,860.96
    -126.18 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Sony's best ANC headphones are up to 46 percent off right now

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
Engadget

With both immersive sound and powerful active noise cancellation (ANC), Sony's WH-1000XM4 are some of the most desirable wireless headphones out there — but at $350, they're pretty expensive. If you've been looking for a deal, you can now pick up a pair at Amazon for $278, or a solid 21 percent ($72 off the regular price. And if that's still too much, Sony's mid-range and budget ANC wireless headphones are also on sale.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278

The WH-1000XM4 attained an exceptional 94 score in our Engadget review for good reason. They offer great sound quality with punchy bass, plus ANC that blocks out noise better than other wireless headphones we've tested. They also offer multi-device connectivity and Speak-to-Chat, which automatically pauses audio when you talk, along with Sony's 360 Reality Audio that offers a similar surround-sound experience to Dolby Atmos. You'll get around 30 hours on a charge and you can eke another five hours from a quick 10-minute charge.

Sony WH-XB910N
Sony WH-XB910N

Sony's mid-range WH-XB910N headphones (above) are also on sale at Amazon for $148, near their all-time low price. They're obviously not quite up to the level of the much more expensive WH-1000XM4, particularly with the ANC, but they still deliver excellent sound quality and look great. You get clear mids and highs, powerful bass and Sony's 360 Reality Audio surround sound. Other features include "Precise Voice Pickup" that amplifies your voice on calls, on-board controls, an ambient sound mode and 30-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-XB910N at Amazon - $148

Finally, if you're looking for a budget ANC model, Amazon has another good deal on Sony's WH-CH710N model. They're now available for $98 or a solid 46 percent off the regular $180 price. They earned a best alternative spot in our buyer's guide last year, thanks to the very good sound quality with decent range and clarity. They also feature ANC that can automatically adjust cancellation based on the level of ambient noise, an ambient sound mode and 35 hours of battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $98

Recommended Stories

  • Russian rouble drops to fresh record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 130.9338 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble softened to as low as 140.00 against the dollar.

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Gamestop Chairman Cohen Discloses Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond

    (Bloomberg) -- RC Ventures, an investment firm started by GameStop Corp. Chairman Ryan Cohen, disclosed a large stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and is pushing the company to explore selling itself.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Rupee Sinks to Record Low as India Markets Sell off on Oil Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled to a record low, while stocks and bonds also slumped as a relentless surge in oil prices darkened the nation’s economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fear

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Bomb threat disrupts Bainbridge, Bremerton state ferry service, prompts terminal evacuation

    The bomb threat to the Bainbridge terminal was called in at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Washington State Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said.

  • European stocks join global sell off as bear market gnaws at equities

    European markets opened in the red as the threat of a potential ban on Russian oil imports helped spur a surge in prices.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Berkshire Ramps Up Wager on Occidental as Crude Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, boosted its investment in energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. as oil prices hit their highest level in almost a decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukra

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • Gold above $2,000 on safe-haven appeal; nickel up over 20%

    Gold climbed to its highest in one-and-half years on Monday and palladium hit an all-time high on safe-haven asset appeal, while nickel soared over 20% on fears of supply disruptions tied to sanctions on Russia and continued fighting in Ukraine. Gold prices rose above $2,000 per ounce, palladium hit a record, LME 3-month nickel posted its largest ever one-day gain, and oil and wheat jumped to 14-year highs as Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine continued to roil global commodities. The searing rally in raw material prices has sparked concerns over economic growth in countries still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Why C3.ai Sank 14.9% Last Month

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained 26.2% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground amid selling pressures for growth-dependent software stocks and the publication of a new short report. Short-selling firm Spruce Point Capital published analysis on C3.ai on Feb. 16 indicating that it saw the artificial intelligence (AI) stock having significant downside.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Slide in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    A jump in demand for U.S Treasuries weighed on U.S Treasury yields and mortgage rates as investors responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stock futures sink as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Oil price hits $139 and gas surges 80pc as US mulls ban on Russian crude - live updates

    Russian banks turn to Chinese payments system after Visa and Mastercard suspend operations Oil surges as high as $139; Gas hits another record FTSE 100 crashes 2.6pc to lowest in a year James Titcomb: Social media can help beat Vladimir Putin, given half a chance Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter