Sony's LED Bravia TVs with 'cognitive intelligence' start at $1,299

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Sony's latest trick for Bravia TVs is something called "cognitive intelligence" that can enhance parts of an image depending on what's going on. The first 4K TVs it released with the tech were high-end OLED models, but those started at $2,999 and went up from there. Now, Sony has unveiled its first LED models with the Cognitive Processor XR, and they're a lot more reasonably priced. 

The X90J is the top-end OLED model and it's available in 50-, 55- and 65-inch sizes at $1,299, $1,499 and $1,799, respectively. These offer the Cognitive Processor XR, though cinephiles will likely want to turn that off to see the content as the creators intended. They also deliver 10-bit (billions) color and full array LED, though Sony didn't specify the number of zones. 

Naturally, they have HDR support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, and offer HDMI 2.1 ports that allows 10-bit 4K at up to 120Hz for a superior gaming experience. All the sets feature Google TV for Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming content, along with Sony's own Bravia Core streaming service that promises 4K at up to 80 Mbps. That allows for “near lossless” quality comparable to 4K Blu-ray discs, according to Sony.

Sony's LED Bravia TVs with 'cognitive intelligence' start at $1,299

Sony also unveiled the budget-oriented X80J lineup (above), with 43- and 50-inch models for $749 and $849 respectively. Those sets lack the cognitive intelligence features, full-array dimming and other features, but still give you Google TV and 4K upscaling. All the new sets are now on presale at B&H Photo Video and other authorized dealers, though Sony didn't specify exactly when they'd ship.  

