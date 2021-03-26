U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

Sony's latest free PlayStation games include 'The Witness'

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Just like what Sony promised back in February, it's giving away more PlayStation games this month as part of its Play At Home program — and yes, you still don't need a PS Plus subscription to get them. The latest batch of freebies includes The Witness, an open world game that'll have you exploring an island to discover clues and complete 3D puzzles so you could regain your memory and find your way back home. Moss, which used to be a PSVR exclusive, is also in the list. In the Zelda-esque VR game, you control a mouse heroine to navigate platforms, solve puzzles and fight enemies. 

Giant Squid's underwater adventure Abzû is now also available for free download if you're in the mood to swim with sea creatures and to explore ruins and murals from an ancient civilization. You can also download gunfight dungeon crawler Enter the Gungeon and VR shooter Rez Infinite, which has been upgraded by members of the original development team for the PS4 and the PSVR, at no cost. The list includes undersea survival game Subnautica and VR platformer Astro Bot Rescue Mission, as well. Finally, you can dance as a space beetle in rhythm action game Thumper and explore a world inhabited by origami-like animals in Paper Beast.

Sony originally launched the Play At Home program last year for players sheltering at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. It revived the initiative in February, promising more months of free games to encourage people to maintain social distancing. These particular set of games will be available for free until April 22nd 11PM ET. Ratchet & Clank, which was included in the list of free games for February, will remain a freebie until March 31st at 11PM ET. Meanwhile, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (with the Frozen Wilds expansion) will be available for free starting on April 19th 11PM ET until May 14th 11PM ET.

    Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have been cracking fans up as a duo since they were first paired together for the Captain America: The Winter Soldier press tour back in 2014, so it's no surprise that the stars of Marvel's latest Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, were up to their usual shenanigans when POPSUGAR had them test one another on their Avengers knowledge. The show premiered on Friday, March 19, and although the titular characters didn't interact face to face in the first episode, there's no doubt that the actors' real-life chemistry will show up on screen. If the way they handled their MCU trivia is any indication, fans are up for a hilariously good time! Not only did Sebastian reenact the emotional reunion between Steve and Bucky in The Winter Solider . . . . . . Anthony also shared some great tidbits from filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, including his favorite parts of Sam and Bucky's relationship! (Which we definitely wish there was some photo evidence of.) See how well they did on the trivia above, and be sure to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ every Friday!

    Ghost of Tsushima is getting the silver screen treatment.

    The Android Ready SE Alliance aims to accelerate the adoption of features like mobile IDs and digital keys on Android.

    CarMax (KMX, daily/weekly) reversed higher Thursday and reclaimed a 128.68 buy point.

    China is leading major nations in the development of a CBDC but the digital yuan project has raised concerns.

    Master & Dynamic covers nearly all of the bases for its latest flagship earbuds, which are undoubtedly the company’s best yet.

    Historic British motorcycle Triumph has shared some of the first details on its TE-1 electric bike project.

    The DeFi and CeFi ecosystems can be truly symbiotic. Where one fails the other shines. DeFi brings security, scalability and often increased yields for investors they can’t get inside the traditional financial ecosystem. Centralized finance brings liquidity. Many CeFi investors are opening their eyes to the advantages of the blockchain and smart contracts and how […]

    The Pentagon has made a priority of rooting out extremism after the insurrection.

    A video has revealed just how you shift in the refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X — using swipes on the touchscreen.

  • Oil prices recover some ground on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

    Oil prices reversed a sharp sell-off a day earlier to rise 1% on Friday on mounting fears that it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products. Prices, however, were still headed for a third consecutive weekly loss, with the outlook for demand dented by fresh coronavirus lockdowns in Europe. Brent crude was higher by 54 cents, or 0.9%, at $62.49 a barrel by 0432 GMT, after dropping 3.8% on Thursday.

    Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp slumped 34% on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop shares remain up over 500% this year, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks. GameStop had previously decided against the move as it was restricted under U.S. financial regulations from selling shares because it had not yet updated investors on its earnings.

  • Kuwait’s State Oil Company to Seek Up to $20 Billion of Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The state oil company of Kuwait plans to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in funding, a person familiar with the matter said.Kuwait Petroleum Corp. will need the money to maintain the petrostate’s crude-production levels, said the person, who asked not to be named because the information is private.The borrowing plan underscores how badly Persian Gulf countries were impacted by the drop in crude prices last year as the coronavirus pandemic spread and energy demand plunged.The company remits almost everything it generates from crude sales to the OPEC member’s government. It then gets reimbursed in installments to fund capital expenditure, mainly for upstream operations and investments in oil fields. The firm may face a deficit of 6 billion dinars ($19.9 billion) over five years, though it hopes to minimize the gap by becoming more efficient, the person said.KPC plans to cover the shortfall by issuing debt, including on international markets. The situation will be reviewed every six months to assess the company’s needs and borrowing costs, the person said.Pandemic HitKuwait’s financial position -- like that of almost all major oil producers -- took a hit last year when the virus grounded planes and shut down businesses across the world. The government faced a cashflow crisis and it instructed KPC to transfer more than 7.5 billion dinars in dividends to the Treasury, but which the Supreme Petroleum Council had previously said could be retained.KPC has since reached a preliminary agreement to repay the sum over 15 years. That helps but won’t solve the company’s problem, the person said.The firm’s media office couldn’t be reached for comment.Wealth FundOil accounts for 90% of Kuwait’s revenue. The nation pumps around 2.4 million barrels of crude a day, making it the fourth-biggest member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.Kuwait is trying to cut spending to contain its economic slump. KPC has slashed capital-expenditure projections for the next five years by more than 30%. The company has hired a consultant to help merge eight subsidiaries into four to streamline operations. That’s expected to be completed by the end of 2022, the person said.Last month, the government sought permission from parliament to withdraw money from the sovereign wealth fund for the first time since the aftermath of the Gulf War in 1990.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Resumes Advance in Volatile Week With Suez Ship Still Stuck

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil resumed gains as investors weighed the implications of a massive container ship still stuck in the Suez Canal after a volatile few days that that saw prices swing wildly around $60 a barrel.Futures in New York climbed 1.1% on Friday after dropping 4.3% in the previous session. The blockage has led to rising shipping rates and a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass through the vital artery, with concerns mounting it may take weeks to remedy. The ship showed no signs of budging for a third day, forcing ship-owners and traders to consider a costly alternative route around Africa.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeOil is still set for a third weekly drop, the longest run of losses since April, on a bearish outlook for near-term demand. U.S. virus cases are rising again and some European countries renewed lockdowns in a setback for the recovery.The impact on the oil market from the blockage is likely to be muted, however, with crude flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. While plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal. There are also ample oil-product supplies across the region, with inventories at the major hub of Singapore holding near the five-year average.“There’s a lot of volatility in the market right now,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi. “Delays in reopening the Suez Canal can add a little bit of support, but the surging virus cases across Europe and the U.S., that’s going to limit the upside.”Volatility in the oil market has climbed recently to the highest since November and the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped briefly into a bearish contango on Tuesday. It’s now back in a bullish backwardation structure -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones.Oil has sold off in recent weeks amid softening physical demand, a stronger dollar and the unwinding of long positions. Despite the recent declines, prices are still up more than 20% this year and there is confidence in the longer term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elite Salvagers Set to Tackle Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- An elite team is set to tackle the monumental challenge of freeing the massive container vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal, as a backlog of ships continued to build up for a third day in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given and free up oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of oil and consumer goods was expected to begin early Thursday in Egypt. Tugs and diggers failed to budge the vessel on Wednesday, and dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.Still, the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 tons, its sheer size is overwhelming efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall“Dislodging a grounded ultra-large container ship in the Suez Canal will be challenging due to the confined nature of the canal’s shipping channel,” said Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at Tufts University. “This presents additional complications in comparison to a grounding on a reef or shoal.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said Jett McCandless, chief executive officer of supply-chain tracking company project44. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk Corp. and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale. Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely.For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. has potentially diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note on Thursday.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices are already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump to near $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a company spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Club Brugge SA’s run at defying the historical trend of stock market underperformance from Europe’s listed teams has stalled before the opening whistle.Chairman Bart Verhaeghe was betting that Club Brugge’s buy low, sell high approach to player management would help draw investors to a market where its peers have struggled to keep pace with leading benchmarks.But the top professional club in Belgium shelved its Brussels IPO on Thursday, citing market conditions. Club Brugge had set a price range of 17.50 euros to 22.50 euros per share, which gave it a value of 229 million euros ($270 million) at the mid-point. Trading in the stock was scheduled to begin on or around March 26.“We regret this, but we look to the future with an open mind,” Verhaeghe said in a statement.While Club Brugge could still decide to proceed with a listing at a later date, the setback adds another page to the chequered history of the world’s most popular sport in the public markets. An index of listed European soccer clubs compiled by Bloomberg has fallen 0.58% over the last three years, compared with a 15% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600.The reason for the sector’s sluggishness lies in part with the stratospheric sums that clubs now pay to build and bankroll squads that can keep them competitive in the modern game -- outgoings that often exceed revenue from media, match days and merchandise.“Investors invariably lose money in sports teams because there is often poor cost control as clubs chase talent,” said Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in soccer finance at the University of Liverpool.It is exactly this chase that could set Club Brugge apart. Adopting a data-driven approach to spotting and nurturing talent when it is young and cheap, the Belgian team is happy to sell its best players on to elite clubs for big money. Its regular participation in top European soccer competitions has provided a shop window for prized assets and recent deals involving Brazilian attacker Wesley Moraes and Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba saw it rake in millions of euros in profit.For now, it looks like investors will need more convincing.The Covid-19 pandemic has dented a willingness among clubs to write big checks for players. Even extravagant spenders Manchester City F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C., both backed by oil-rich Arab states, adopted a frugal stance in the latest transfer window.“We have certainly seen greater adoption of a ‘try before buy’ approach from bigger clubs seeking to take players on loan before making substantial player purchases,” said Sam Boor, a senior manager in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group. “A business model overly-reliant on transfer fees to drive profitability does come with challenges, given how much it has the potential to vary season by season.”In its IPO prospectus last week, Club Brugge said that its operating income was considerably dependent on the ability to develop talented players and then sell them on for a capital gain. Club Brugge generated operating income of 119.6 million euros in the year ended June 30, 2020, 41% of which came from player disposals.“The club has a strong track record of transfers, completing on average eight outgoing transfers per year over the last five seasons,” Bob Madou, Club Brugge’s chief business officer, said in a statement responding to Bloomberg queries this week. “Covid has impacted overall volumes for the sector, but where transfers have taken place the price does not appear to have been impacted.”Even before Covid, history offered a cautionary tale for investors in soccer stocks, especially during a club’s first year in the public markets. Of the 10 largest clubs to have listed, more than half saw their share prices plummet by double-digit percentages in year one, data compiled by Bloomberg show.The 1990s and early 2000s saw a number of established European names launch IPOs at a time when the game’s globalization at club level was taking hold. While some, notably the U.K.’s Manchester United F.C. and Italy’s Juventus FC, continue to trade today, others like Newcastle United F.C. have moved back into private ownership.“Going public was something of a trend in the 1990s, but many of the clubs that did so went private again after they performed badly on the stock market,” said Maguire. “They weren’t making sufficient returns from an investor perspective to justify the listing and compliance costs.”(Updates with statement from chairman in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s biggest bond rally in a year set the tone for moves across other debt markets Wednesday following declines in U.S. Treasury yields.Kiwi yields posted their biggest drop since the coronavirus wreaked havoc in March last year as traders curbed wagers for interest-rate hikes in the wake of government measures to cool housing prices. Bonds in Australia and emerging Asian economies also advanced while German bund futures signaled a firmer start.Gains in Treasuries provided the cornerstone for broader moves as the Federal Reserve continued to emphasize its intention to keep monetary policy loose for longer. Renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in France and Germany cast a shadow over Europe’s recovery and reinforced the risks confronting the global economy.“One of the key reasons why bonds were so strong overnight is fears that the re-openings of economies might not be as fast as investors might have previously thought,” said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. He also pointed to end-of-quarter portfolio re-balancing by investors buying back into bonds after the selloff seen in recent months.New Zealand’s benchmark 10-year yields fell 17 basis points, extending a move that began Tuesday when the government unveiled a suite of measures to clamp down on runaway house prices.Momentum increased Wednesday when a central bank debt purchase operation failed to find enough sellers of a five-year bond, which is particularly sensitive to the short-term rate outlook. Markets are now pricing around 14 basis points of rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand by end-2022, compared with 35 basis points as of Monday.Australia’s 10-year yields declined as much as nine basis points to 1.65%. Bonds in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia also advanced. German bund futures rose, implying 10-year yields will open around two basis points lower in London.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dipped as low as 1.59% before trading down one basis point at 1.61% as at 4:20 p.m. in Tokyo.“Market participants got pretty bullish on vaccine success and vaccine roll-out stories, and we had a major spike in yields and inflation fears,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. “Some of that bullishness has faded over the past 24 hours. New lockdowns in France and Germany are a reminder that there are still challenges ahead.”(Recasts to add moves in bond markets across Asia)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    U.S. stocks rose in a late-day rally on Thursday as investors bought stocks likely to do well in the recovery and picked up beaten-down Apple and Tesla shares in anticipation that the U.S. economy grows at its fastest pace in decades this year. President Joe Biden cited as economic progress Labor Department data that showed a declining number of Americans claimed unemployment insurance, news investors shrugged off earlier as Wall Street traded lower most of the session.

    (Bloomberg) -- BorgWarner Inc.’s attempt to garner more respect from investors for its effort to shift to electrification fell flat, triggering an 8% slide in the auto-parts maker’s shares on the day it presented its strategic vision.The Detroit-area based company gave a three-hour presentation Tuesday, making a case that it’s just as prepared for the move to electric cars as the vehicle assemblers it has longed supplied, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.Shares of those automakers each soared more than 30% this year through Tuesday, based in part on aggressive plans to sell more EVs. BorgWarner was up less than half that amount -- and fell to $44.30 Tuesday, the steepest drop since June. The stock was little changed at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in New York.“People have really asked the question: Is BorgWarner really positioned to succeed as the world shifts more dramatically toward electrification?” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Nowlan said in an interview. “That’s exactly what today’s strategy is intended to address.”The leading manufacturer of turbochargers for gasoline-powered vehicles is preparing to make the leap to the era of electrics. Ford and VW together account for about 24% of its sales, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg.“Investors believe BWA is still playing ‘catch-up,’” Chris McNally, an analyst at Evercore ISI with an in-line rating on the stock, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. Ryan Brinkman, an analyst at JPMorgan with an overweight rating, predicted in a note that investors eventually will warm to BorgWarner’s strategy as it wins more contracts to supply electrified products.The company said it aims to boost revenue generated from EVs to about 45% of the total by 2030, up from the current 3%. It also will spend around 30% of its R&D total budget on electrification-related technology this year, raising that to almost 50% by 2025.But those goals are less ambitious than Ford’s decision to double spending on EVs through 2025, GM’s pledge to go all-electric by 2035 and VW’s plan to build six car-battery factories.As part of its repositioning, BorgWarner intends to sell off parts of its internal combustion engine business that generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in revenue, Nowlan said. It plans to make up for that -- at least in part -- by acquiring electrification-related business that can generate $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue.The CFO shrugged off the share price drop, saying the company’s margins and financial performance have been strong.“We don’t get hung up on the one day movement,” he said. “It is really about driving long-term value.”(Updates with share price move in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of the CFO’s name in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." While the three major indexes closed lower, investors sold last year's big performers, the technology shares that doubled the Nasdaq index from year-ago lows, and bought the underpriced value-oriented stocks poised to do well in the recovery.