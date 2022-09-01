Sony's $1,000 Xperia 5 IV offers 4K 120p HDR on all three rear cameras

Sony has unveiled a smartphone with both gaming and photo-taking powers that's (a bit) less expensive than its last few models. The Xperia 5 IV comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and 120Hz 6.1-inch 21:9 OLED display, while offering photo features from the Xperia 1 IV flagship like real-time eye AF and real-time tracking on all three rear cameras.

Taking advantage of its strong reputation in photography with models like the Alpha A7 IV, Sony is pitching the Xperia 5 IV as a content creation device. To that end, it comes with no less then four 12-megapixel cameras with three on the back (a 16mm 1/2.5-inch f/2.2 ultra-wide, 24mm f/1.7 1/1.7-inch wide and 60mm f/2.4 1/3.5-inch portrait) and one up front for selfies (1/2.9-inch).

The real-time eye AF promises that your subjects' eyes rather than their nose will stay in focus, and the real-time AI-powered tracking feature keeps fast-moving subjects in focus. It supports shooting speeds of 20 fps with AF and auto exposure for all lenses. The relatively large pixels (1.9 microns) on the main camera should allow for decent low-light shooting, too.

All three rear sensors have 120fps read-out speeds, letting you record 4K HDR at up to 120fps. Sony is also promising 4K HDR with "outstanding contrast grading" and the ability to take selfies or vlog in high glare or dark environments. As with the Xperia I IV, it comes with the Videography Pro feature that lets you livestream your content to YouTube and other streaming services.

The screen looks to be up to the job for creators as well. It's HDR10 capable (though doesn't support Dolby Vision) and supposedly 50 percent brighter than the last model. It also offers something called "Real Time HDR Drive" that can increase image quality by filling in details on over- and underexposed shots. Users of Bravia Core will also be able to access Sony's latest releases and classic films.

On the gaming side, the 120Hz display should allow for smooth gaming, and a 240Hz touch scanning rate allowing for rapid inputs. The Plus Game enhancer lets you customize picture and sound, and it offers live streaming on Sony's Social Networking Service (SNS), with high-frame recording up to 120fps. You can use it to check viewer's comments in real time and implement game commentary.

On the audio side, it supports both Dolby Atmos and Sony's 360 Reality audio, either via a wired 3.5mm jack or wireless Bluetooth LE. Other features include a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of memory and 5G capabilities. The Xperia 5 IV will be available at the end of October 2022 for $1,000 in black or a green color variation. If you pre-order starting today at 11AM ET, you'll be eligible to receive the WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, a $280 value.