U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,861.03
    +401.13 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Soon all blockchain companies will be crypto speculators

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

It's a little hard to sit down and write up some jaunty notes on the current state of the technology startup market when news just broke that Russia is expected to invade Ukraine in short order. If you are a believer in democracy over autocracy, it's a pretty dark day. And geopolitical clouds on our very-near temporal horizon promise more bad news.

And yet, the news engine grinds forward, and we have to do someting with this space, so let's talk about capital recycling in the crypto market to stay occupied.

Round and round it goes

One result of today's increasingly rapid cadence of innovation in the technology world is that corporate venture capital work -- both defensive and offensive -- seems to start earlier and earlier in the lives of companies.

OpenSea is the latest example of the trend. The company said earlier today that it will launch OpenSea Ventures and a program it calls "Ecosystem Grants," both of which are "aimed at supporting the creators, teams, and emerging technologies advancing the global growth of web3 and NFTs."

Companies that take capital from OpenSea will receive access "to OpenSea leadership," and OpenSea investors, including a16z, naturally.

As The Block notes, "OpenSea joins a number of crypto startups that have launched their own venture units, including unicorns Alchemy and FTX." All of which, I'll note, are private companies. It's common, then, that rapidly-growing blockchain firms with extra cash to begin to reinvest that capital into other groups.

Gone are the days when Intel Capital was the paradigm for corporate venture dealmaking; Coinbase is probably the most respected corporate investing team these days, but its rivals are looking to take it on.

Or are they? There's a weird nuance to all of this:

  • Coinbase was backed while private by a16z

  • Marc Andreessen remains on Coinbase's board, along with Katie Haun, who recently launched her own crypto fund

  • Coinbase Ventures backs OpenSea

  • a16z backs OpenSea as well

  • OpenSea is now doing its own investing, in theory in conjunction with a16z to some degree, given its pledge

That's quite a web. a16z is also an investor in Alchemy, which is doing its own investing. OpenSea uses Alchemy tech, it's all very integrated. (That this level of centralization and familial fraternization is the exact opposite of decentralization, or democratization, goes without saying.)

At what point does this capital-chasing-crypto-chasing-capital whirlpool start to de-thread, and get more internally competitive? If Coinbase is going to launch its own NFT product as it has promised, how long will OpenSea want to stay close to their shared investor? What if Coinbase wants to sell infra and gets into Alchemy's space? How could Coinbase not want to do that, frankly, given how much activity the latter company is seeing?

Today it's whimsical that OpenSea is recycling capital into other ventures before it finds its own exit; but the pace of change in the larger crypto market appears to have made even companies with simple business models speculators if not in majority, at least to a more than modest degree. Wild! And weird!

I'm trying to keep tabs on the closed-network of leading crypto players and their financial sponsors. To me it's even more centralized than most venture categories, which is a bit weird. I can't get the bitter taste of bullshit out my mouth when I keep reading about folks pushing decentralized autonomous organizations, zero-trust setups and the like when it appears that the same people who made a huge chunk of the Web 2.0 money appear set to reap most of the rewards for whatever Web3 becomes.

Alright I'm going to fuck off now and worry about free society now and the fate of democracy. Let's hope by Monday Russia has not invaded Ukraine. -- Alex

Recommended Stories

  • BlockFi Will Pay $100M, Halt High-Yield Offering in Settlement With SEC, State Regulators: Report

    Crypto lender BlockFi will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) $50 million and cease offering its high yield lending product as part of a settlement into an ongoing investigation into whether the product is a securities offering, according to a published report. BlockFi will also pay another $50 million to various state regulators, according to the report by Bloomberg, which first reported the news late Friday. Crypto lending in general has come under close SEC scrutiny in recent months.

  • This Week in Apps: Microsoft's app store principles, TikTok's new safety policies, Apple reveals 'Tap to Pay'

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. App Annie says global spending across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China grew 19% in 2021 to reach $170 billion.

  • Biden, Putin Hold Hour-Long Phone Call amid Ukraine Tensions

    President Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin held an hour-long phone call on Saturday amid fears that Russia will invade Ukraine in the near future.

  • Intel launches blockchain chip to tap crypto boom

    The chip will ship later this year and the first customers include Block Inc, the Jack Dorsey-led firm that recently changed its name from Square Inc to highlight its growing focus on the blockchain. Blockchains serve as public ledgers that keep records of transactions on a network of computers and have grown in prominence in recent years. Intel said its chip is an energy-efficient "accelerator" designed to speed up blockchain tasks that require huge amounts of computing power and thereby consume a lot of energy.

  • Biden Says U.S. and Its Allies Will Impose ‘Swift and Severe Costs’ on Russia if It Invades Ukraine

    The U.S. is prepared to "respond decisively" in the case of a Russian invasion, Biden told Putin on a call Saturday morning. Earlier that day, the U.S. made moves to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine.

  • Silver Prices Whipsaw as Inflation Hits a 40-year High

    Jobless claims fell more than expected

  • Chinese bitcoin miner exodus faces hurdles as equipment remains stuck from shipment delays, tariffs and legal quagmire

    A massive exodus of bitcoin mining equipment from China is facing hurdles as millions of machines remain stuck over complex relocation procedures, according to lawyers handling such cases. The country's cryptocurrency mining industry continues to deal with delays in getting their operations up and running again since the government started clamping down on related activities last May. The bitcoin mining crackdown has already pushed much of this activity offshore, but large mining operations are

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 30% to 62% That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Growth stocks have been battered over the last year of trading. While volatility may continue to shake the market in the near term, investors now have a sizable collection of great companies trading at much more attractive prices to choose from. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three of their favorite beaten-down growth stocks.

  • Lumen Stock Crashes 21% as Guidance Disappoints

    Shares of the telecom company plunged after it projected that adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow will fall dramatically in 2022.

  • The Chip Shortage Will Linger. These 4 Stocks Are a Good Way to Stay Protected.

    Shortages could linger for longer than the optimists think.The big problem: a dearth of new production capacity.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Crashed 10% Friday

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- once best known for iron and coal mining but now the proud owner of the U.S. steelmaking operations that used to belong to AK Steel and ArcelorMittal -- plummeted in Friday trading after the company announced fourth-quarter sales and earnings results that fell well short of expectations. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, Cleveland-Cliffs shares were down 10.1%. Analysts had predicted that Cleveland-Cliffs would earn $2.12 per share on sales of more than $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • How the Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect the chip industry

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo details ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact the computer chip and semiconductor industry, including disruptions in flows of raw materials necessary for production.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? The Bull And Bear Case After Facebook Parent's Crash

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?

  • 4 Stocks That Could Thrive During Inflation

    Some companies are able to raise prices without destroying too much demand for their products—and those are the ones investors should want to own.

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in February

    Energy, or more specifically oil and gas, has had a nice run over the past year. Oil and gas is notoriously cyclical, though, so there is always that lingering feeling that the bottom could drop out at any moment. Here's why investors should consider these three oil stocks this month.

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.