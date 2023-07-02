SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) swells 17% this week, taking one-year gains to 20%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) share price is 20% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 14% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

SOPHiA GENETICS isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year SOPHiA GENETICS saw its revenue grow by 20%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 20% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SOPHiA GENETICS shareholders have gained 20% over the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 5.1% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with SOPHiA GENETICS .

