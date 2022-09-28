Sophie Beckham, International Paper CSO, on the Vision 2030 Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / International Paper Company

How does IP's sustainability strategy - Vision 2030 - align with IP's enterprise-wide business strategy?

Our sustainability framework is a critical part of our business strategy and our roadmap to delivering long-term value to all of our stakeholders. In our first year of implementing our Vision 2030 goals and targets, we have focused on integrating the goals into our business plans so that delivering sustainable outcomes becomes a part of the way that we work every day.

What was the impetus behind the creation of Vision 2030 goals and targets?

As our Vision 2020 goals concluded, we needed to think more deeply about our impacts and influence, and about what our stakeholders would be expecting of us over the next decade. With that as our starting point, we undertook a process of asking stakeholders - including more than 350 people across the company and our strategic external conservation partners - questions such as, what are the most significant issues for people and the planet, and what is IP's role in addressing them? This exercise helped us identify priority issues that ultimately became the central themes of our Vision 2030 goals and targets.

How are you delivering on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) through your Vision 2030 goals?

It was important to map our goals against the UNSDGs. We used our engagement with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development in the Forest Solutions Group (a global group of forest product companies) to help inform our thinking about which UNSDGs we could impact most. Together with other companies, we created a Forest Product Sector Guide to the UNSDGs.

How has IP stayed flexible in order to respond effectively to evolving sustainability science?

A cornerstone of IP's sustainability approach is engaging directly in the processes that translate science into credible frameworks and verification systems that are actionable for the private sector. It's been important for us to be part of the conversation when it comes to, for instance, science-based targets for nature, greenhouse gas accounting methodology or industry-specific standards for delivering on the UNSDGs. We have to stay flexible in order to respond to the rapidly changing world around us. We will continue to apply the most credible, science-based tools for delivering on our commitments in our value chain, from raw material sourcing to end-of-use product solutions.

What sustainability issues can you have an impact on at IP?

We have a tremendous opportunity for positive climate impact - including creating alternatives to carbon intensive products - and we have a big job ahead of us. Our work on climate is not just about environmental impact, but also social impact and the way that we are working to help communities. We are focused on climate action beyond our own footprint and outside our four walls, to include people, communities and partner organizations with whom we collaborate in driving forward a sustainable, low-carbon future.

What sustainability issues do your customers care about?

Our customers want to know that by buying our products, they can count on us to deliver the quality and service they need to succeed while supporting a system that is renewable, sustainable, and circular. We are going beyond doing no harm; the expectation now is that we are a force for good. Our Vision 2030 roadmap will guide us to making this a reality at every step of the value chain.

What opportunities are you looking forward to, and what's next for sustainability at IP?

We are working to advance sustainability throughout our value chain. IP and its products are essential to bigger, broader sustainability outcomes in collaboration with our customers, and ultimately, the end consumer. As we continue to integrate and embed sustainability into the way we operate our businesses, we are on a journey with others to achieve the best outcomes - not just for ourselves, but for our employees, communities and customers. We are thinking about the big picture and how our products are facilitating the change that we all want to see.

