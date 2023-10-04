Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas turn to mediation in divorce battle

NEW YORK — Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are gearing up for a four-day mediation to work through the issues of their highly publicized divorce and custody battle.

The “Game of Thrones” alum, 27, and 34-year-old “S.O.S.” singer’s mediation is set to kick off Wednesday to establish a custody and parenting plan for daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, People reports.

A trial date has been set for just after the new year on Jan. 2. Turner’s lawyer Stephen Cullen hopes the trial will “proceed in parallel track to [the] mediation,” according to the outlet.

“The parties are both seeing their children, which is what we all want,” Cullen said in court, noting the Jonas Brothers member is seeking a “50-50” arrangement.

The news comes nearly a month to the day after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, claiming the union was “irretrievably broken” after four years of marriage.

Weeks later, the divorce became a federal case when Turner sued her estranged husband to return their little ones to her home country of the U.K. She claimed Jonas had wrongfully retained their kids stateside after the pair had agreed — in happier days — that they would permanently settle in England. Turner also claimed she only learned of Jonas’ intent to divorce her in news reports.

Jonas, in a statement to The Daily News, dismissed the allegation that his estranged wife was not notified prior to the filing.

Turner has remained a permanent fixture in the news amid the split, in no small part due to highly publicized Manhattan hangouts with Taylor Swift, who briefly dated Jonas in 2008.

The actress was among 33-year-old Swift’s pals to join her Sunday at the Chiefs-Jets game in support of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s budding relationship with Travis Kelce.

———