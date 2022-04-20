U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Soprano Design Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Communications Platform as a Service by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

·4 min read

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Soprano Design as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market.

Quadrant Knowledge Logo
Quadrant Knowledge Logo

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Communications Platform as a Service vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

CPaaS flexible framework enables developers to integrate communication capabilities with web and mobile applications used by enterprises, resulting in more effective communication and a better customer experience. It enables organizations to communicate over the cloud by offering software development kits (SDKs), customer support, industry-specific use cases, and low code/no-code choices. Enterprises are engaging with CPaaS providers for meaningful and frictionless communications through channels of their choosing, with hyper-personalization, custom notifications, and seamless authentication, prompting CPaaS vendors to offer more industry-specific solutions.

Leading vendors provide features to support continuous digital collaboration that help organizations with their communication APIs. These may include investing in advanced capabilities such as omnichannel, advanced messaging, conversational API, security, payments, and contact centers. Driven by the maturity of artificial intelligence and IoT, CPaaS vendors are increasingly augmenting these capabilities to support advanced functionalities and improve end-user experience. CPaaS providers are also rapidly incorporating capabilities such as messaging, application-to-person (A2P), security, two-factor authentication (2FA), and AI-centric APIs.

"Soprano Design, with its comprehensive technology for Communications Platform as a Service, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Communications Platform as a Service market," said Manish Chand Thakur, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Soprano Design's CPaaS offering includes a diverse product portfolio that supports multi-channel messaging and applications that cater to industry/department-specific use cases. It also provides a comprehensive CPaaS API suite that provides for HTTPS, SMTP, SMPP, Voice API, Omnichannel, Connect API, and RESTful omnichannel API support for SMS, Voice, Email, MMS, RCS, and several social channels including WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat and Google Business Messages. Furthermore, the platform is built on HADR (Highly Available Disaster Recovery Architecture) and enterprise-grade infrastructure for scalability, enabling high throughput and efficient processing."

"People increasingly expect brands they interact with to tailor their communications, and the differentiated brands are those who are building meaningful relationships with their customers. We're so proud to be recognized by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for the technological advances we've made that help organizations unleash the potential of their communications with their customers, employees and citizens," said Richard Favero, Founder and CEO, Soprano Design

Additional Resources:

About Soprano Design

Soprano Design is an award-winning global communications-platform as a service (CPaaS) solution. Founded in 1994 in Sydney, Australia, Soprano's flagship omnichannel CPaaS product, Soprano Connect, handles over 10 billion CPaaS communications each month and supports more than 4,500 enterprise and government customers including more than 150 Global Forbes 2000 companies. Through its unique MNO partner model, Soprano counts AT&T, Telstra, BT, Vodafone, Orange, Starhub, Smart/PLDT, and Celcom among the telco partners that use its trusted platforms to offer CPaaS to their customers. More info at https://www.sopranodesign.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts

Soprano Design
Sefiani Communications
sopranodesign@sefiani.com.au

Riya Mehar
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soprano-design-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2021-spark-matrix-for-communications-platform-as-a-service-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-301529068.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

