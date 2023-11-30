Advertisement
'Sopranos'-themed Worcester bar closing after less than a year

Veer Mudambi, Worcester Telegram & Gazette
·1 min read

WORCESTER ― Stafford Street's Stogotz Tapas Restuarant and Piano Lounge will close after nine months in business on Friday.

The "Sopranos"-themed piano bar will host a "Last Call" party on Friday, according to its Facebook page. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the kitchen at 6 p.m. A DJ playing from 8 p.m. to close.

Stogotz opened in late February, headed by Worcester resident Justin Kazmierczak. Its name was inspired by Tony Soprano's boat.

It was known for hosting open mic nights, karaoke, and pop-ups for local chefs.

Carnivore Kitchen will provide the food on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'Sopranos'-themed Stogotz Piano Bar closing after less than a year

