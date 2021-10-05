Sora is the final 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' fighter

At the Nintendo Direct livestream a few weeks back, fans speculated that they might learn who the last remaining character in the extensive "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" lineup would be. Instead, we found out that Chris Pratt will be playing Mario in a feature film.

But today, in Nintendo's final "Mr. Sakurai Presents" livestream, game director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that the last fighter to be added to "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" will be Sora from the "Kingdom Hearts" series. This marks the 82nd playable character to be added to the beloved game, which was released for Nintendo Switch in December 2018. But "Doom" fans can at least pretend to be "Doom Slayer" with a new Mii outfit -- other Mii outfits include characters from "Splatoon."

Sakurai said in the livestream that six years ago, when "Super Smash Bros." for Nintendo 3DS and WiiU posted a ballot asking fans to vote for which characters they wanted in "Smash," the most requested new fighter was Sora. The game director added that Sora will be an easier character to play with, making the fighter suitable for beginners.

To use Sora, players can download the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 expansion, which costs $29.99, but individual expansion characters can also be added to the game for $5.99. Other characters in this expansion pack include Steve/Alex from "Minecraft," Sephiroth from "Final Fantasy 7," Pyra/Mythra from "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," Kazuya Mishima from "Tekken," and Min Min from "Arms."