Sordoni Construction Co. Gains a Senior Director

Sordoni Construction
·2 min read

Giancarlo Lanzano

Giancarlo Lanzano
Giancarlo Lanzano
Giancarlo Lanzano

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sordoni Construction Co. is excited to announce the newest team member: Giancarlo Lanzano as a Senior Director with a focus on Business Development. With over 15 years of experience developing both regional and national clients, he has increased revenue, established and retained client-based relationships, and increased construction-based opportunities.

Giancarlo's involvement with Business Development enabled him to partake in a vast variety of management opportunities, marketing, sales, networking, relationship building, and more. His clientele consists of numerous market sectors within the construction industry, including retail, grocery, multi-family, pharmaceutical, life sciences, automotive, training facilities/health clubs, department stores, hospitality/hotel, higher education, and arena-type buildings.

Coupled with Giancarlo's exceptional customer service and Sordoni's standard of excellence, clients will receive first-class treatment and performance. "Having known Giancarlo for years, I am highly confident that he is a perfect fit for the Sordoni Culture and will be tremendously valuable in helping to grow the Company," said Matthew Lorenzo, Sordoni's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Clients will benefit from Giancarlo's involvement in managing accounts throughout the entire lifecycle, contract execution, and advising methods for maximizing return from the services provided. He will grow industry opportunities via identifying key clients, creating business growth plans, and solving issues that may be problematic to business development. "I am very excited for this opportunity, especially given the current state of the pandemic," said Giancarlo. "I have always admired Sordoni, a major competitor of mine for years. Sordoni has built a remarkable reputation over decades of hard work and positive work ethic. They have a vast amount of resources and a team with extraordinary experience. Having our interests aligned and an open dialogue will enable me to expand into new industries. There is no telling how far we can grow."

With his previous employer, Giancarlo's management has grown revenues 4x during his time with the company. As a result, the Sordoni team is expecting a great outcome and is looking forward to working with him. "I would like to welcome Giancarlo to the Sordoni family and am excited about the future opportunities ahead," said Seth Levy, Sordoni's Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.

