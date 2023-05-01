Sorenson Brand Strikes Gold! Wins Top Honors in 2023 Hermes Creative Awards for Outstanding Marketing and Branding Campaigns

Sorenson

SALT LAKE CITY, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson was recognized as a gold award recipient in the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards competition, in the marketing category of “Branding refresh” for their rigorous six-week rebrand that set a new industry standard for inclusivity. Sorenson was honored for outstanding work while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. With some 6,500 entries this year, Sorenson’s award is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence.



"It's truly rewarding to see our passion for human connection recognized in the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards," said Sorenson Chief Marketing Officer Camila Casale. "Our team is dedicated to crafting compelling and impactful content that not only showcases our accessible communication solutions but also tells the inspiring stories of the individuals and communities we serve. This esteemed recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and elevating our creative strategies to foster deeper connections and drive positive change."

For two decades, Sorenson has been the leader in delivering accessible communications, technology, and services to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities in the U.S. and, more recently, in the United Kingdom. Sorenson has revolutionized the way people who are Deaf and hard-of-hearing communicate with Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Services, video remote American and British Sign Language interpreting, and in-person Sign Language interpreting. Sorenson’s commitment to providing accessible communication services has expanded to include diverse communities around the world, and they now process over 140 million conversations annually.

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production, and freelance professionals. The AMCP mission supports creative professionals who contribute unique talents to public service and charitable organizations like Sorenson.

"Our brand idea is the driving force behind our new visual communication approach,” explained Casale. “Sorenson is the connective layer that creates an infinite tapestry of connections worldwide, providing a platform to communicate ideas and emotions beyond words. Our logo, inspired by that connective tapestry, is a symbol of our commitment to connection and communication."

Judges for the Hermes Creative Awards are experienced industry professionals who seek to recognize companies like Sorenson that surpass a high standard of excellence and serve as a benchmark for the industry.

Sorenson is honored to be among this year's gold award recipients and remains dedicated to providing exceptional communication services and products that enable seamless communication for people who are Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and who sign and speak different languages.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson’s Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we’re reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

