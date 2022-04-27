Sorenson Ventures Expands Investment Team

On the heels of closing of Fund II, the addition of Michelle Moon expands the investment team to five

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson Ventures , an early-stage investor in security and enterprise software companies, today announced it has hired Michelle Moon as Principal. In her new role, she will focus on vertical market software, AI and machine learning, and Industry 4.0.

"Michelle is an experienced early-stage investor passionate about working with founders building disruptive and innovative products," said Rob Rueckert, Partner at Sorenson Ventures. "Her vast experience across the capital stack — from early-stage VC to advising publicly-traded companies on multi-billion dollar M&A transactions — will be a great asset to Sorenson Ventures. She brings a high level of curiosity, intellectual engagement, and strategic insight and we could not be more excited to welcome her to our growing team."

Before joining Sorenson, Michelle was a principal at LG Technology Ventures, helping deploy a $450 million fund in innovative technology startups. Prior to that, Michelle spent two years in investment banking at RBC Capital Markets, followed by four years in private equity at ARC Financial Corp. Michelle holds a Master of Business Administration degree with majors in Business Analytics and Entrepreneurship at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and an International Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

"I am excited to join the all-star team at Sorenson Ventures," said Moon. "What impresses me about this team is the depth of expertise and experience, and the relentless focus on forging meaningful, long-term partnerships with founders and startups. When Sorenson invests its capital, we are also investing our commitment, dedication, and energy. We understand what it takes for an early-stage company to succeed, and invest heavily in setting our founders up for success. I haven't seen many firms more thoughtful about their value add."

About Sorenson Ventures

Sorenson Ventures is a Silicon Valley and Utah-based, early-stage investing firm in security and enterprise software companies with more than $250 million of capital under management. Sorenson Ventures invests in product-oriented founders and helps portfolio companies establish a strong foundation to accelerate revenue growth with Global 2000 customers.

About Sorenson Capital

Sorenson Capital is a growth equity firm focused on enterprise software and security investments. Sorenson Capital has more than $1.5 billion in assets under management and typically makes investments of $10 to $50 million in companies with unique strategic positions. Sorenson Capital is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

