U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,249.34
    -10.18 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,260.15
    +86.08 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,003.67
    -126.29 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.22
    -14.45 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.92
    +2.90 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.40
    -8.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    +0.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0933
    -0.0061 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9830
    -0.0280 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3051
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.1720
    +1.0420 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,692.09
    -479.98 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.55
    +3.61 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Sorenson Ventures keeps focus on enterprise with new $150M fund

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Sorenson Ventures may not be a household name, but the Lehi, Utah-based firm has quietly backed 30 enterprise startups since 2017 when it launched its initial $100 million fund, some exiting via acquisition and some sporting flashy valuations. Today, the company announced that it has raised its second fund, this one around $150 million.

Company co-founder and partner Rob Rueckert said he and co-founder Ken Elefant each brought more than 15 years of investing experience when they launched the firm five years ago. Rueckert came from Intel Capital, while Elefant had stints at Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures. Both were focused on B2B companies, and Rueckert sees that experience as a key differentiator for his firm.

The company looks at early-stage enterprise startups and tends to write small checks in the $3 million to $5 million range. Rueckert said that is unusual for a firm his size.

"This is a $150 million fund, the prior one was just a little over $100 million. That's a little bit unique for a seed and Series A-focused investment fund, only because those funds that have traditionally been really great at that stage are now billion-dollar funds," he said.

He also pointed out that it's harder for those larger funds, which are typically writing much bigger checks, to make the math work when it comes to checks in his firm's range. What's more, he said his firm takes a more hands-on approach with startups. "There's a lot of hard work to get a company from pre-revenue or early revenue to really rolling, and we embrace that work," he said.

Palo Alto Networks acquired DevOps security startup Bridgecrew for $156M

"So we do a lot of the old-fashioned roll-up-your-sleeves work with the firm, helping them find their first customers, helping them find that go-to-market motion, and figuring out the product-market fit," he added.

Rueckert acknowledged that approach requires a lot of heavy lifting, but it makes sense for their kind of fund. "A heavy lift only makes sense if it's a material part of your fund. So we intentionally tried to keep the fund to a target size where that kind of investment is material for us," he said.

The approach seems to be working, with six exits from the first fund, including Bridgecrew, which was acquired by Palo Alto Networks for $156 million; CloudKnox, which was acquired by Microsoft; and Openpath, which was acquired by Motorola. All three exits happened last year.

Other portfolio companies include Socure, an identity verification company that raised $450 million in November on an impressive $4.5 billion valuation, and CyCognito, an attack surface management startup that raised $100 million at the end of last year with an $800 million valuation.

While the new fund is being announced publicly today, they actually closed it last year and have already begun putting the capital to work in a new round of startups. The company is a division of Sorenson Capital, which invests in later-stage companies.

Identity verification startup Socure raises $450M at $4.5B valuation, adding Tiger Global as new investor

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitHamza El Hassani, who traded dividend

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Meta Just Yet

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • Here is Why We Aren't Sold on DocuSign's (NASDAQ: DOCU) Insider Buying

    The 2020 downturn has been a blessing and a curse for many tech companies. Companies like DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) got launched into a stratosphere, becoming multi-baggers in a short period, but few, if any, remained even close to those valuations.

  • DocuSign stock plunges on weak earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for DocuSign.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Market check: Stocks open higher, volatility settles, Chinese stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.&nbsp;