Sorey & Gilliland Partners Earn Recognition Among Best Lawyers in America

Dan Sorey, Derek Gilliland honored among country's top litigation attorneys

LONGVIEW, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorey & Gilliland, LLP co-founders Dan Sorey and Derek Gilliland are recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America legal guide.

This is Mr. Sorey's second consecutive selection to the exclusive listing based upon his personal injury litigation work on behalf of plaintiffs.

Mr. Gilliland earned dual recognition in patent and intellectual property litigation, his first in both areas.

"Dan and I share a belief that our clients' best interests should take precedence over all else," said Mr. Gilliland. "To earn peer-selected recognition such as this validates that we are succeeding on that front."

Mr. Sorey represents clients injured as the result of the negligence of others throughout the Southwest, bringing a decade's worth of experience as a law enforcement officer to his legal practice. This background provides him a unique ability to deftly analyze accident reports and prepare and present compelling narratives for trial or during mediation.

Mr. Gilliland handles all types of civil litigation, including patent infringement, personal injury, products liability, and breach of contracts. He has earned a number of significant verdicts, including the largest patent infringement verdict in Washington state history. He is a frequent seminar speaker for the State Bar of Texas, the American Intellectual Property Law Association, and other professional organizations. His work has also earned recognition from Texas Super Lawyers.

As the oldest peer-review attorney guide in the country, Best Lawyers is also one of the most respected. Selection is based upon a comprehensive review of nominees by lawyers within the same geographical region who share a practice focus, with final selections made by the Best Lawyers research team.

Sorey & Gilliland, LLP is a Texas-based law firm with an impressive track record in personal injury, intellectual property and business litigation. With offices in Longview and Waco, Texas, the team of skilled courtroom litigators has a reputation for providing each and every client creative and zealous representation with a personal touch. Learn more about the firm at https://soreylaw.com/

