U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.35
    +34.55 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,140.78
    +246.66 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,695.11
    +153.32 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,166.76
    +34.34 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.50
    -1.19 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8350
    +0.0940 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,688.95
    +3,025.41 (+6.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.77
    +34.38 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Sorey & Gilliland Partners Earn Recognition Among Best Lawyers in America

·2 min read

Dan Sorey, Derek Gilliland honored among country's top litigation attorneys

LONGVIEW, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorey & Gilliland, LLP co-founders Dan Sorey and Derek Gilliland are recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America legal guide.

This is Mr. Sorey's second consecutive selection to the exclusive listing based upon his personal injury litigation work on behalf of plaintiffs.

Mr. Gilliland earned dual recognition in patent and intellectual property litigation, his first in both areas.

"Dan and I share a belief that our clients' best interests should take precedence over all else," said Mr. Gilliland. "To earn peer-selected recognition such as this validates that we are succeeding on that front."

Mr. Sorey represents clients injured as the result of the negligence of others throughout the Southwest, bringing a decade's worth of experience as a law enforcement officer to his legal practice. This background provides him a unique ability to deftly analyze accident reports and prepare and present compelling narratives for trial or during mediation.

Mr. Gilliland handles all types of civil litigation, including patent infringement, personal injury, products liability, and breach of contracts. He has earned a number of significant verdicts, including the largest patent infringement verdict in Washington state history. He is a frequent seminar speaker for the State Bar of Texas, the American Intellectual Property Law Association, and other professional organizations. His work has also earned recognition from Texas Super Lawyers.

As the oldest peer-review attorney guide in the country, Best Lawyers is also one of the most respected. Selection is based upon a comprehensive review of nominees by lawyers within the same geographical region who share a practice focus, with final selections made by the Best Lawyers research team.

Sorey & Gilliland, LLP is a Texas-based law firm with an impressive track record in personal injury, intellectual property and business litigation. With offices in Longview and Waco, Texas, the team of skilled courtroom litigators has a reputation for providing each and every client creative and zealous representation with a personal touch. Learn more about the firm at https://soreylaw.com/

Media Contact:
Rhonda Reddick
rhonda@androvett.com
800-559-4534

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sorey--gilliland-partners-earn-recognition-among-best-lawyers-in-america-301359837.html

SOURCE Sorey & Gilliland, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Key Takeaways from Tesla’s AI Day

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps Tesla's 2021 Autonomy Investor Day.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Amazon plans to open department stores

    Amazon is plotting to open physical department stores as it steps up its assault on bricks-and-mortar rivals.

  • Disney's Q3 Results Highlight Advantage Against Netflix

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Aug. 12, highlighting a unique advantage against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). While each has produced its fair share of hits in recent years, Disney captures more value from its streaming assets. More specifically, Disney is more successful at turning hit characters from a movie or TV show into sought-after products and merchandise.

  • Google Thought of Buying Tencent’s Epic Stake in Swipe at Fortnite, Says Game Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. says Google went as far as to explore buying Tencent Holdings’ stake in the game maker to stop it from launching its Fortnite game app on Android by bypassing the Google Play store.Epic’s year-old lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc. unit characterizes Google as perceiving the closely held game maker to be a threat to its app store. Epic alleges the Tencent plan was hatched in a 2018 meeting of Google executives, according to an unredacted version of Epic’s lawsuit ag

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • T-Mobile breach hits 53 million customers as probe finds wider impact

    (Reuters) -T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday an ongoing investigation into a data breach revealed that hackers accessed personal information of an additional 5.3 million customers, bringing the total number of people affected to more than 53 million. The third largest U.S. wireless carrier had earlier this week said that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers. In its latest update, which comes days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened an investigation into the breach, T-Mobile revealed it had identified 5.3 million additional wireless subscribers who were impacted by the breach as well as 667,000 more accounts of former customers.

  • Sendle CEO: Just Say No To Peak Surcharges

    An annual rite of passage is upon us: peak season surcharges. UPS (NYSE: UPS), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and the U.S. Postal Service have all announced their peak season surcharges in the past month. The surcharges are designed to provide additional revenue during peak shipping times, such as the holiday season, when carriers often look to hire more delivery help and place additional vehicles on the roads to meet delivery demand. Sendle, though, is forgoing any surcharges and promising customers they w

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Tencent, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) posted its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Tencent's stock price rose slightly after the report, but it's still shed over 20% of its value this year amid China's crackdown on its tech sector. To decide, let's examine three reasons to buy Tencent -- and one compelling reason to sell it.

  • Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents?

    A 2021 survey from TransAmerica says that the youngest generation of American adults is getting a jumpstart on retirement by saving a lot earlier than older generations. Financial experts will point out that this is in part due to the decline … Continue reading → The post Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Iron Ore’s Record Rout Threatens Surge in Volatility to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s most spectacular collapse on record portends more volatility to come as investors grapple with a complex policy backdrop in China and an uneven recovery in global demand.Once one of the hottest commodities in this year’s raw-material boom, iron ore’s ructions swiftly made it one of the most volatile. A brutal five-week rout for futures, and a 14% slump in the spot market on Thursday, has seen it lose about 40% of its value since May’s record as China seeks to reduce ste

  • Illumina in EU antitrust sights over premature $8 billion Grail deal

    U.S. life sciences company Illumina could face a hefty fine for jumping the gun by completing its $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of cancer detection test maker Grail without first securing EU antitrust approval. Illumina closed the Grail takeover on Wednesday and said it would hold the company separate while waiting for the European Commission to decide whether to clear or block the deal. But the EU executive said on Friday it would investigate if Illumina has breached its standstill obligation, which requires companies to secure EU antitrust approval before closing any merger deals.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." NASA said in a statement it paused work with SpaceX on the human landing system through Nov. 1.

  • Deere Earnings Beat But DE Stock Falls As Farm-Equipment Giant Warns On Costs, Supply Chain

    Deere earnings more than doubled vs. a year ago. Deere stock fell as the farm-equipment giant guided higher but warned on supply chain.

  • AECOM says it's moving its L.A. headquarters to 'talent magnet' Dallas

    Engineering giant AECOM joins the list of big companies leaving California for Texas.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Tesla Touts AI Capabilities Beyond Electric Vehicles

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Apple Tried to Hire Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Apple Inc. was looking to hire new management for its Siri and artificial intelligence groups, it went after a pair of high-profile targets: Google’s top brass overseeing search. Apple succeeded in attracting one of those executives: John Giannandrea, who had served as Google’s search and AI chief, bringing him on as head of Siri and machine learning in 2018. That much is known. But Apple at one point also attempted to hire Giannandrea’s top search deputy and eventual success