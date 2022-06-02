U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,118.50
    +19.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,922.00
    +124.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,628.50
    +77.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,861.60
    +8.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.41
    -2.85 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.90
    +9.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.19 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.58
    -0.61 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2549
    +0.0063 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7840
    -0.3500 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,926.95
    -1,672.88 (-5.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.19
    -33.02 (-4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Soricimed Appoints Nationally Recognized Scientific and Academic Leader, Dr. Rodney Ouellette, to its Scientific Advisory Board

·3 min read

MONCTON, NB, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Soricimed Biopharma Inc., ("Soricimed" or "the Company"), a clinical stage company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class targeted cancer therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Rodney Ouellette, MD, PHD, to its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB").

Soricimed Biopharma Logo (CNW Group/Soricimed Biopharma)
Soricimed Biopharma Logo (CNW Group/Soricimed Biopharma)

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Ouellette to our SAB," stated Robert Bruce, Chief Executive Officer of Soricimed. "Rodney has dedicated his life's work to cancer research, recently leading the construction of New Brunswick's first hospital research center, where he is helping turn biological discoveries into potential cancer therapeutics. Given Soricimed's origins and therapeutic focus, Rodney is a perfect complement to our SAB, and we stand to benefit from his extensive industry expertise and strong relationships in both academia and the private sector."

Dr. Ouellette commented, "Soricimed's story exemplifies the translation of a biological discovery into a cancer therapeutic, which has long been a focus of mine. I am excited to join the Company's SAB at this pivotal stage and am looking forward to working with the team as it advances the development of SOR-C13 for late-stage solid tumor cancers towards a phase 2 trial."

Dr. Ouellette is the founding Scientific Director of the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute ("ACRI") and founding director of the Molecular Genetics and Sequencing Laboratory at The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, New Brunswick. He is also adjunct professor of biochemistry at Université de Moncton. Dr. Ouellette has been active on numerous advisory boards and committees including the Governing Council of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Science Advisory Board of Health Canada and the inaugural advisory committee of the Terry Fox Research Institute.  He served as Founding Board Member and later Chair of the Board of Directors of the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation, former Co-chair of the Terry Fox Research Institute Atlantic Node as well as Board Member of the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation and Prostate Cancer Canada Research Advisory Board among others. He is currently a member of the Executive Committee of the Digital Health and Discovery Platform and the Research Committee of Exactis Innovation.

For the past 20 years, Dr. Ouellette has led numerous large-scale research initiatives that have led to the development and commercialization of new cancer treatments. Under his leadership at ACRI, he has spearheaded the emergence of health and biomedical research in New Brunswick, attracting world-class researchers and more than $75 million in research grants and investments to-date. Dr. Ouellette's work also led to the recent construction of the NB Center for Precision Medicine; the province's first hospital research center. He received bachelor and master's degrees in biochemistry from Université de Moncton; and MD and PhD degrees in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Université Laval before completing his residency in Family Medicine from Université de Sherbrooke.

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Soricimed is a privately held clinical stage company focused primarily on the development of targeted, first-in-class cancer treatments. Soricimed was established following the discovery of a unique and proprietary family of paralytic and anti-cancer peptides. The Company is committed to translating this discovery into novel therapies that deliver powerful treatment options for those living with devastating conditions.

Soricimed's clinical stage oncology drug candidate, SOR-C13, a targeted anti-cancer peptide, has been granted orphan drug status for the treatment of pancreatic and ovarian cancers by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, a portfolio of targeted Peptide-drug Conjugates (PDCs) and Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapies (PRRTs) are in various stages of pre-clinical development. For more information, visit www.soricimed.com.

SOURCE Soricimed Biopharma

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/02/c3980.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ocugen adds regenerative medicines to its product pipeline

    Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the CEO and co-founder of Ocugen, said the company's next step will be working with the FDA to create a Phase 3 testing program.

  • Top Virus Experts Issue Urgent Warning About a New Way You Can Catch COVID

    We're now two years into the pandemic, and people all across the U.S. are still getting infected with the coronavirus. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been more than 83 million total cases throughout this time, with a daily average of nearly 110,000 infections happening across the country right now. At this point, most of us likely feel like we know all there is to know about how we can catch COVID and what to do to protect ourse

  • IBD Tech Leader Vertex Snags Upgrade As Non-Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Crystallize

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals got an upgrade Wednesday on its burgeoning non-cystic fibrosis pipeline — as VRTX stock inched higher.

  • Dr. Fauci Has Warned of These COVID Symptoms

    The most recent variants of COVID-19 have seemingly evolved to be milder, especially if you're vaccinated and boosted. But one factor hasn't changed: Contracting COVID puts you at risk of developing long-lasting symptoms, a.k.a. long COVID, and a study released this week indicate that vaccines aren't much protection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has warned about some of these potential symptoms. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health o

  • Sage Therapeutics And Biogen Tackle Depression — And Their Stocks Do The Same

    Sage stock popped Wednesday after its Biogen-partnered treatment for postpartum depression met every goal in a final-phase study.

  • Heart conditions and gender may increase the risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • Taking Prostate Cancer Research Forward

    Scientists at Merck are committed to research and development for people diagnosed with prostate cancer

  • Here's Why Pfizer's COVID Revenue Could Remain Strong Next Year

    This year will undoubtedly be a strong one for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Shares of Pfizer are down 9% year-to-date, which is only slightly better than the S&P 500's slide of 13% during that time. Known as "long COVID," people can feel a variety of symptoms after their initial bout with the disease.

  • If You Do This While Walking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, New Study Says

    For many of us, daily walks are the only real exercise we get. Thankfully, this low-impact workout is one of the best ways to stay fit, particularly for older adults. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), brisk walking is one of the key components to maintaining endurance as we get older, helping to keep both our heart and lungs healthy. But the next time you head out for a stroll—or even a walk from your car to the store—there is something you should pay attention to, as it coul

  • If Your Hand Looks Like This You May Be Seriously Ill, Say Doctors

    The body has a number of reliable diagnostic indicators, "check engine" lights that don't hesitate to let you know when something's not right—headaches, chest pain, stomach issues. But another diagnostic indicator is right in front of you: Your hands. How they feel and look can tip you off to medical issues that need to be addressed. In some cases, they can indicate you might be seriously ill. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Sign

  • Air pollution more likely to harm people of color in Wisconsin, especially in Milwaukee, study finds

    An analysis by Clean Wisconsin found that people of color, and particularly Black residents, are more likely to be affected by air pollution.

  • I Was Arrested For Weed At 12 Years Old. It Changed The Entire Course Of My Life.

    "I often think about how differently my life might have gone had weed been legal when I was a kid."

  • In Shanghai, lockdown blues make way for COVID testing gripes

    While a two-month COVID-19 lockdown is largely over in Shanghai, residents' relief is quickly giving way to frustration that they now face hours waiting in line for virus tests and the negative results they must show to be allowed to enter public spaces. China's business and commercial hub lifted lockdowns for most of its 25 million residents on Wednesday. The hashtag "Shanghai PCR testing" garnered 190 million views on Weibo, the Chinese platform similar to Twitter, on Thursday.

  • U.S. COVID Cases Are 5 Times Higher Now Than Last Memorial Day Weekend

    As omicron and its subvariants rapidly moves through the U.S., reported cases are surpassing 110,000 a day, though the number is far higher due to a lack of testing

  • This Disabled Woman Tipped 26% And Asked Her Grubhub Driver To Drop Her Food Where She Could Get It — He Purposely Left It Out Of Her Reach, And We Need To Hold Businesses Accountable For Disability Discrimination

    "For many Disabled people, food delivery services are imperative for our well-being; it’s not a luxury, but something we’re dependent on."View Entire Post ›

  • Early Signs You've Caught Coronavirus

    The surge experts have been predicting is here. COVID-19 cases are rising and the New York Times reports that some schools are reinforcing mask mandates as a result. Many states like California are seeing a drastic increase in cases. According to the Los Angeles Times, "The number of coronavirus cases in California has significantly worsened this past week, hitting a level not seen since the winter's Omicron surge and raising concerns about the possibility of a big jump in infections this summer

  • Homeward partners with Rite Aid to deliver rural health care

    Millions of people live in rural communities, including close to one-quarter of seniors who may not have access to reliable transportation. Homeward is bringing healthcare directly to them at home and where they shop.

  • Are abortion bans like Sharia? Not even close, say Muslims

    Alabama or Afghanistan? Abortion laws are more lenient under the Taliban than in some American states. A local Sharia expert explains.

  • Disability insurance: Here's how to protect 'your biggest asset'

    Almost half of Americans said their family would suffer financial hardship in less than six months if the primary wage earner became sick or injured.

  • I am a Doctor and Beg You Never Take This Supplement

    Over-the-counter supplements and treatments can be dangerous—some more than others. "While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is charged with overseeing dietary supplements, there is no safety testing or FDA approval required before a new supplement goes on the market," says Susan Farrell, MD. "In addition, there are no requirements that dietary supplement packaging list potential adverse effects, nor are there standards for maximum pill size (a clear risk for older people)." Here are five s