Sorrell’s S4 Falls After Cutting Margin Outlook for Third Time Since July

(Bloomberg) -- S4 Capital Plc, the digital advertising agency run by industry veteran Martin Sorrell, again reduced its profitability forecast for 2023 after client spending continued to flag.

Full-year margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will be 10% to 11%, the London-based company said in a statement on Thursday. That compares to its previous estimate of as much as 13.5%, which had already been reduced twice since July.

Shares fell as much as 24% and were down 11% to 60 pence at 8:42 a.m. in London. They have dropped 68% this year.

“The third quarter was difficult, reflecting the global macroeconomic conditions with continued client caution to commit,” Sorrell said in the statement. The challenging conditions it experienced in the first half of the year intensified, according to the company.

Sorrell’s previous firm, ad giant WPP Plc, similarly slashed its outlook for growth last month, blaming shrinking spending from the technology industry and China’s weak economy.

S4 is cutting jobs, reducing the workforce by 4% during the third quarter, and said it will continue to slash costs in the current period. Still, the company’s revenue on a like-for-like basis is expected to shrink this year.

