Sorrento Distributes Dividend Confirmation Statements to 146 Brokerage Firms and Provides Specific Instruction to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today distributed dividend confirmation statements to 146 brokerage firms regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”) held by Sorrento. These statements, which contain the account numbers and amount of Scilex dividend shares, were previously mailed out by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.
The dividend confirmation statements are being distributed on behalf of Sorrento and Scilex to notify each brokerage firm of Sorrento’s previously announced stock dividend (the “Dividend”) consisting of an aggregate of 76,000,000 shares (the “Dividend Stock”) of common stock of Scilex held by Sorrento to record holders of (i) Sorrento’s common stock (the “Record Common Holders”) as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 (the “Record Date”), and (ii) certain warrants to purchase Sorrento common stock (which have or may have the right to participate in the Dividend pursuant to the terms of their respective warrants).
According to Sorrento’s estimates, approximately 60 million or more shares of Sorrento common stock were sold “short” as of the Record Date. In the event the shares of Sorrento common stock were held through a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization and were sold “short” as of the Record Date, holders should consult with their financial advisor, broker or other agent immediately to determine whether they may also be deemed “short” Scilex common stock as a result of the Dividend, as well as any obligations required for you to cover your “short” position(s). Please note that “naked short” sales or “naked short” positions in any Sorrento common stock may constitute a violation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation SHO.
Each Record Common Holder is entitled to receive 0.1410127 of a share of Scilex common stock for each one share of Sorrento common stock held by such Record Common Holder as of the close of business on the Record Date. The payment date for the Dividend was January 19, 2023. The resulting fewer number of shares of Scilex common stock that will be available to trade could cause the trading market of the common stock of Scilex to become less liquid. As noted above, Scilex’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), has already distributed to brokerage firms, as the Record Common Holder (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), a book-entry/DRS transaction confirmation (the “Dividend Confirmation Statement”) reflecting the portion of the Dividend Stock allocated to such firm (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), which Dividend Confirmation Statements were mailed to the addresses on record with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.
In the event that brokerage firms did not receive copies of the Dividend Confirmation Statements, please contact CST immediately. Sorrento and Scilex are requesting that each brokerage firm distribute the Dividend Stock to the actual beneficial owners thereof and to reflect Scilex’s CUSIP number 80880W106 and value of Scilex common stock on each beneficial owner’s brokerage statement.
Sorrento and Scilex have given specific instructions to Scilex’s transfer agent, CST, on how to answer certain inquiries from Record Holders and brokerage firms:
When beneficial holders call CST:
CST will direct the beneficial holders to contact their brokers.
When brokers call CST:
CST needs to confirm with the broker that such broker has received their Dividend Confirmation Statement.
If brokers did not get the Dividend Confirmation Statement, CST will distribute the Dividend Confirmation Statement again to the applicable broker.
CST will communicate to the brokers that Sorrento and Scilex demand that brokers distribute the Scilex common stock to the individual accounts of the beneficial holders.
If brokers refuse to distribute the Scilex common stock, Sorrento and Scilex will work with CST and the beneficial holder in exiting their brokerage accounts out of “street” name and into book entry format with CST so that the beneficial holder becomes the direct holder of record with CST. The beneficial holders will be charged $15 for the exit of such positions from their brokerage accounts.
To obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation Statement and to have the Dividend Stock reflected on such Dividend Confirmation Statement further distributed to the actual beneficial owners thereof, please contact Scilex’s transfer agent, CST, by phone or email at:
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
Telephone Number: 800-509-5586
Email Address: cstmail@continentalstock.com
Broker List
Broker Name
Broker Address
Broker Name
Broker Address
