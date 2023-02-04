U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0114 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,382.78
    -67.23 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Sorrento Distributes Dividend Confirmation Statements to 146 Brokerage Firms and Provides Specific Instruction to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
·21 min read
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today distributed dividend confirmation statements to 146 brokerage firms regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”) held by Sorrento. These statements, which contain the account numbers and amount of Scilex dividend shares, were previously mailed out by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company.

The dividend confirmation statements are being distributed on behalf of Sorrento and Scilex to notify each brokerage firm of Sorrento’s previously announced stock dividend (the “Dividend”) consisting of an aggregate of 76,000,000 shares (the “Dividend Stock”) of common stock of Scilex held by Sorrento to record holders of (i) Sorrento’s common stock (the “Record Common Holders”) as of the close of business on January 9, 2023 (the “Record Date”), and (ii) certain warrants to purchase Sorrento common stock (which have or may have the right to participate in the Dividend pursuant to the terms of their respective warrants).

According to Sorrento’s estimates, approximately 60 million or more shares of Sorrento common stock were sold “short” as of the Record Date. In the event the shares of Sorrento common stock were held through a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization and were sold “short” as of the Record Date, holders should consult with their financial advisor, broker or other agent immediately to determine whether they may also be deemed “short” Scilex common stock as a result of the Dividend, as well as any obligations required for you to cover your “short” position(s). Please note that “naked short” sales or “naked short” positions in any Sorrento common stock may constitute a violation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation SHO.

Each Record Common Holder is entitled to receive 0.1410127 of a share of Scilex common stock for each one share of Sorrento common stock held by such Record Common Holder as of the close of business on the Record Date. The payment date for the Dividend was January 19, 2023. The resulting fewer number of shares of Scilex common stock that will be available to trade could cause the trading market of the common stock of Scilex to become less liquid. As noted above, Scilex’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), has already distributed to brokerage firms, as the Record Common Holder (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), a book-entry/DRS transaction confirmation (the “Dividend Confirmation Statement”) reflecting the portion of the Dividend Stock allocated to such firm (for the benefit of their customers that held Sorrento common stock on the Record Date), which Dividend Confirmation Statements were mailed to the addresses on record with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.

In the event that brokerage firms did not receive copies of the Dividend Confirmation Statements, please contact CST immediately. Sorrento and Scilex are requesting that each brokerage firm distribute the Dividend Stock to the actual beneficial owners thereof and to reflect Scilex’s CUSIP number 80880W106 and value of Scilex common stock on each beneficial owner’s brokerage statement.

Sorrento and Scilex have given specific instructions to Scilex’s transfer agent, CST, on how to answer certain inquiries from Record Holders and brokerage firms:

  • When beneficial holders call CST:

    • CST will direct the beneficial holders to contact their brokers.

  • When brokers call CST:

    • CST needs to confirm with the broker that such broker has received their Dividend Confirmation Statement.

    • If brokers did not get the Dividend Confirmation Statement, CST will distribute the Dividend Confirmation Statement again to the applicable broker.

  • CST will communicate to the brokers that Sorrento and Scilex demand that brokers distribute the Scilex common stock to the individual accounts of the beneficial holders.

  • If brokers refuse to distribute the Scilex common stock, Sorrento and Scilex will work with CST and the beneficial holder in exiting their brokerage accounts out of “street” name and into book entry format with CST so that the beneficial holder becomes the direct holder of record with CST. The beneficial holders will be charged $15 for the exit of such positions from their brokerage accounts.

To obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation Statement and to have the Dividend Stock reflected on such Dividend Confirmation Statement further distributed to the actual beneficial owners thereof, please contact Scilex’s transfer agent, CST, by phone or email at:

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company
Telephone Number: 800-509-5586
Email Address: cstmail@continentalstock.com

Broker List

Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

ABN AMRO CLEARING CHICAGO LLC

https://www.abnamro.com/clearing/en/contact-form



175 WEST JACKSON BLVD. CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60604 US

Albert Fried & Company LLC

information@albertfried.com

45 BROADWAY, 24TH FLOOR
24TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10006 US

AMALGAMATED BANK

https://www.amalgamatedbank.com/contact

275 7TH AVENUE NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10003 US

AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.

contactus@americanenterprise.com

682 AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CENTER MINNEAPOLIS
MN MINNESOTA 55474 US


Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

APEX CLEARING CORPORATION

cs@apexclearing.com

2 GATEWAY
CENTER 283-299 MARKET ST 16TH FLOOR NEWARK
NJ NEW JERSEY 07102-5005 US

BANK OF AMERICA, NA/GWIM TRUST OPERATIONS

1.800.878.7878

https://www.privatebank.bankofamerica.com/find-an-advisor.html

901 MAIN STREET
12TH FLOOR DALLAS
TX TEXAS 23113 US

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 US.

BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.

corporateactionsu@barclays.com

DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS- MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ
JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US

BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC.

corporateactionsu@barclays.com

DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS-MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS CORP.

https://capitalmarkets.bmo.com/en/contact-us/

3 2ND STREET
12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US

BMO HARRIS BANK NA/TRUST

https://www.bmoharris.com/main/contact-us/

11270 W PARK PL MILWAUKEE
WI WISCONSIN 53224 US

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Toronto

NACom.Compliance@bmo.com

250 YONGE STREET,
7TH FLOOR
7TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5B 2M8 CA
CANADA

BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME
BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN
alex.bergelson@us.bnpparibas.com

100 WEST 33RD STREET
3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10001

BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME
BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN
alex.bergelson@us.bnpparibas.com

100 WEST 33RD STREET
3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10001

BNY MELLON

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

PO BOX 392002
500 ROSS STREET PITTSBURGH
PA
PENNSYLVANIA 15262 US

BNY MELLON/WEALTH MANAGEMENT

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US

BNYMELLON

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE

BNYMELLON/RE BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD.

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

ONE WALL STREET NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10286


Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

 

NY NEW YORK 13057 US

 

 

BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK LUXEMBOURG

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

500 Grant St.
BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH
PA PENNSYLVANIA
15258

BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK, NETHERLANDS

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY
EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057

BNYMELLON/RE CHARLES STANLEY AND COMPANY, LIMITED

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR
2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK
13057 US

BNYMELLON/RE ETF - ISHARES DTC/NSCC

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY
EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057

BNYMELLON/RE WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES LTD

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

500 Grant St.
BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH
PA PENNSYLVANIA 15258

BOFA

corey.j.colvin@bankofamerica.com

4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US

BOFA

corey.j.colvin@bankofamerica.com

4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US

BOFA
SECURITIES INC

corey.j.colvin@bankofamerica.com

4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO.

contactus@bbh.com

140 BROADWAY ATTN: CORPORATE ACTIONS VAULT NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005 US

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO./ETF

contactus@bbh.com

140 BROADWAY NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005

CALDWELL SECURITIES LTD./CDS**

reception@caldwellsecurities.com

55 UNIVERSITY AVENUE
SUITE 340 TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5J 2H7 CANADA

CANACCORD GENUITY CORP.

investor.relations@cgf.com

609 GRANVILLE ST VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V7Y 1H2 CA CANADA

CANTOR, FITZGERALD & CO.

https://www.cantor.com/investor-center/

135 E 57TH ST 5TH FL
NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10041 US

CDS CLEARING AND DEPOSITORY SERVICES INC.

cdscustomersupport@tmx.com

100 ADELAIDE STREET WEST TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5H 1S3 CA CANADA

CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC

reorg@ceterafi.com

400 FIRST STREET
SOUTH, SUITE 300
SUITE 300 ST. CLOUD

CHARLES SCHWAB & CO., INC.

800-435-4000

https://www.schwab.com/contact-us

211 MAIN STREET SAN FRANCISCO CA CALIFORNIA
94105 US


Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

 

MN MINNESOTA 56302-0283 US

 

 

CI INVESTMENT SERVICES INC.

info.ciis@ci.com

199 BAY STREET
SUITE 2600 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5L 1E2 CA
CANADA

CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC./CDS**

info@cibc.com.

161 BAY STREET 10 FL
TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5J 2S8 CA CANADA

CITIBANK, N.A./ETF


1-800-950-5114

3800 CITIGROUP CENTER
B2/2 TAMPA
FL FLORIDA 33610

CITIBANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION


1-800-950-5114

3800 CITIBANK CENTER TAMPA BLDG.B FIRST FLOOR ZONE 8 TAMPA
FL FLORIDA 33610-9122 US

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.

1-800-950-5114

580 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY GETZVILLE
NY NEW YORK 14068 US

CLEAR STREET LLC



https://clearstreet.io/contact

4 World Trade Center, 45th Floor
150 Greenwich Street NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10007

CLEARSTREET IO


info@clearstreet.io



55 BROADWAY
(SUITE 2102) CORPORATE ACTIONS NEW YORK
NEW YORK 10006 US

COMMERCE BANK



brokerage.newaccounts@commercebank.com

922 WALNUT STREET MAIL STOP TBTS-2 KANSAS CITY
MO MISSOURI 64106 US

COR CLEARING LLC

dividend.interests@axosclearing.com


9300 UNDERWOOD AVE
SUITE 400 OMAHA
NE NEBRASKA 68114 US

Credential Securities Inc.



clientcare@credential.com

800-1111 WEST GEORGIA STREET VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6E 4T6 CA CANADA

CREST INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED



Admin@crest-approved.org


33 CANNON STREET LONDON EC4M 5SB GB
UNITED KINGDOM

CURVATURE SECURITIES, LLC



info@curvaturesecurities.com

39 MAIN STREET CHATHAM
NJ NEW JERSEY 07928 US

D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.



https://dadavidson.com/Contact-Us


8 3RD STREET NORTH GREAT FALLS MT MONTANA
59401 US

DEPOSITO CENTRAL DE VALORES S.A., DEPOSITO DE
VALORES

https://www.dcv.cl/en/contact.html


AVENIDA APOQUINDO # 4001
FLOOR 12, C.P.
7550162, SANTIAGO CL CHILE


Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC.

asfaires@desjardins.com


1253 McGill College 10TH FLOOR MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3B 2Y5 CA CANADA

DEUTSCHE BANK AG NY/US CUSTODY

deutsche.bank@db.com

1251 Avenue Of The Americas
NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10020

DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES INC.

intm.corporate-actions@db.com

60 WALL STREET
9TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10005 US

DRIVEWEALTH, LLC

https://www.drivewealth.com/lets-build-together/

15 EXCHANGE PLACE
10TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY
NEW JERSEY 07302

E*TRADE CLEARING LLC

https://us.etrade.com/contact-us

HARBORSIDE FINANCIAL CENTER
501 PLAZA 11 JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07311 US

EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.

1 (800) 441-2357

12555 MANCHESTER ROAD
ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63131-3729 US

EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P.

1 (800) 441-2357

201 PROGRESS PARKWAY MARYLAND HEIGHTS
MO MISSOURI 63043 US

FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA
ULC/CDS**

acctransfer.fcc@fidelity.ca


483 BAY ST. SOUTH TOWER TORONTO
ON ONTARIO M5G2N7 CA CANADA

FIFTH THIRD BANK

1-866-671-5353

5001 KINGSLEY DRIVE
MAIL DROP 1MOB28 CINCINNATI
OH OHIO 45227 US

FOLIO INVESTMENTS, INC.

https://folioinvesting.com/folioinvesting/contact-us/

8180 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8TH FLOOR MCLEAN
VA VIRGINIA 22102 US

FUTU CLEARING INC.

customersvc@futuclearing.com



12750 Merit Drive
SUITE 475 DALLAS TX TEXAS 75251

GMP SECURITIES L.P.

416 943 6696

145 KING STREET
WEST, SUITE 300 11TH FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
MJ5 1J8 CA CANADA

GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO. LLC


gs-investor-relations@gs.com.

222 SOUTH MAIN STREET
Attn: Mandatory Corporate Actions SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH
84101 US

HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC./CDS**

https://www.haywood.com/who-we-are/locations

200 BURRARD ST WATERFRONT CENTRE SUITE 700 VANCOUVER
BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3L6 CANADA

HILLTOP SECURITIES INC.

https://www.hilltopsecurities.com/contact/

1201 ELM ST.
35TH FLOOR DALLAS
TX TEXAS
75270 US

HRT FINANCIAL LLC

voicemail@hudson-trading.com



150 GREENWICH STREET (ATTN: SETTLEMENT) FOUR WORLD TRADE
CENTER


Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

 

 

 

57TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10007 US

HSBC BANK USA, NA/HSBC CUSTODY & CLEARING SERVICES FOR
STOCK LOAN

https://www.us.hsbc.com/customer-service/contact-us/


452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS
NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10018 US

HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

investorrelations@hsbc.com

452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS
NEW YORK NEW YORK
10018 US

INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC

877-442-2757

2 PICKWICK PLAZA
2ND FLOOR GREENWICH
CT CONNECTICUT
06830 US

J.P. MORGAN CHASE BANK NA/FBO BLACKROCK CTF

https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/adv/contact-us/


1111 POLARIS PARKWAY COLUMBUS OH OHIO
43240

J.P. MORGAN CLEARING CORP.

(347) 643-1000

FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US

JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC

taxreportingwccontacts@janney.com

1717 ARCH STREET
17TH FLOOR PHILADELPHIA
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19103 US

JEFFERIES LLC


https://www.jefferies.com/FooterPages/Contact-Us/94

101 HUDSON
STREET, 11th Floor NEW JERSEY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

JPMCinvestorrelations@jpmchase.com

FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/EUROCLEAR BANK

JPMCinvestorrelations@jpmchase.com

FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11245 US

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/IA

JPMCinvestorrelations@jpmchase.com

FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER
3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK
11201 US

KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

https://www.key.com/personal/customer-support/contact-us.html

4900 TIEDEMAN RD BROOKLYN
OH OHIO 44144 US

LAURENTIAN BANK SECURITIES INC.

https://www.vmbl.ca/portal/web/site_public/contactez-nous

1981 MCGILL COLLEGE AVE. SUITE 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3A 3K3 CA CANADA

LPL FINANCIAL LLC

renata.jaskiewicz@lpl.com

4707 EXECUTIVE DRIVE
SAN DIEGO
CA CALIFORNIA 92121 US

MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY

https://www3.mtb.com/homepage/explore-the-m-and-t-bank-help-center/mandt-bank-phone-numbers-by-department/telephone-directory

ONE M&T PLAZA TRUST OPS 8TH FLOOR BUFFALO
NY NEW YORK 14203 US


Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

MANULIFE SECURITIES INCORPORATED

MLS_securitiesoperations@manulife.ca

1235 NORTH SERVICE ROAD WEST OAKVILLE
ON ONTARIO
L6M 2W2 CA CANADA

MARSCO INVESTMENT CORPORATION

op@tradeup.com

101 EISENHOWER PARKWAY ROSELAND
NJ NEW JERSEY 07068 US

MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED

https://www.ml.com/contactus/contact-us.html



4804 Deer Lake Drive East
FL9-803-04-04- 4th
floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA
32246 US

MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA) INC./STOCK LOAN CONDUIT ACCOUNT

212-407-1000

810 SEVENTH AVE
37TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10019

MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA), INC.

212-407-1000

810 SEVENTH AVE
37TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10019

MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORPORATION, NEW YORK
BRANCH
https://safe.tr.mufg.jp/cgi-bin/english/index_contact/index_contact_01.cgi?r=7

280 PARK AVE
39TH FL-WEST BLDG NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10017

Morgan Stanley

info@morganstanley.com

1300 THAMES STREET
THAMES STREET WHARF BALTIMORE
MD MARYLAND 21231 US

MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC

info@morganstanley.com

1300 THAMES ST. BALTIMORE
MD MARYLAND

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC

investorrelations@morganstanley.com

1 NEW YORK PLAZA
39TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10004 US

MURIEL SIEBERT & CO., INC.

service@siebert.com

77 SUMMER STREET
3RD FLOOR BOSTON MA
MASSACHUSETTS 02210 US

NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

http://www.national-financial-services.com/contact_us/


499 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
5TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US

NBCN INC.

NBINinformation@nbc.ca



1010 rue De La Gauchetière Mezzanine 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC
H3B 5J2 CA CANADA

NOMURA INTERNATIONAL TRUST COMPANY

https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/contact/

309 WEST 49TH STREET
10TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10019 US

ODLUM BROWN LIMITED

information@odlumbrown.com

250 HOWE STREET
SUITE 1100 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3R8 CA CANADA

OPPENHEIMER & CO. INC.

michael.shih@opco.com



85 BROAD STREET NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10004 US

PERSHING LLC

https://www.pershing.com/contact/

1 PERSHING PLAZA JERSEY CITY
NJ NEW JERSEY 07399 US


Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

PHILLIP CAPITAL INC.

corporateactions@phillipcapital.com



141 W. JACKSON
BLVD. SUITE 3050 CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60604 US

PI FINANCIAL CORP.

reorg@pifinancial.com

666 BURRARD ST
SUITE 1900 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA
V6C 3N1 CA CANADA

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

consumerloans@pnc.com 

4100 W 150TH STREET
ASSET MOVEMENT TEAM 3RD FL, LOCATOR B7- YB17-03-03 CLEVELAND
OH OHIO 44135 US

PRINCIPAL BANK

https://www.principal.com/contact-us

711 HIGH STREET DES MOINES
IA IOWA 50392

QUESTRADE INC./CDS**

compliance@questrade.com

5650 YONGE ST.,
Suite 1700 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M2M 4G3 CA
CANADA

Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

ClientAccessSupport@RaymondJames.com

880 CARILLON PKWY ST. PETERSBURG
FL FLORIDA 33733-2749 US

RAYMOND JAMES LTD.

corporateactions@raymondjames.com

925 WEST GEORGIA STREET SUITE 2200 VANCOUVER

BC BRITISH COLUMBIA V6C 3L2 CA
CANADA

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC

 rbcrundle@rbccm.com

60 SOUTH 6TH ST. MINNEAPOLIS MN MINNESOTA 55402 US

RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC

dsonline@rbc.com

21 COMMERCE COURT SOUTH 2ND FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5L 1A7 CANADA

RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY

https://www.reliancetrustgroup.com/contact

1100 ABERNATHY RD.
500 NORTHPARK
SUITE 400 ATLANTA GA GEORGIA
30113 US

RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY

janed@reliance-trust.com

4900 W. BROWN DEER RD MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53223 US

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO. INCORPORATED

dividends@rwbaird.com

777 E WISCONSIN AVE
9TH FLOOR MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN
53202 US

ROBINHOOD SECURITIES, LLC

ir@robinhood.com

500 COLONIAL CENTER PARKWAY SUITE 100 LAKE MARY FL FLORIDA
32746 US

SAFRA SECURITIES LLC

https://www.safrasecurities.com/Contact.aspx

546 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10036 US


Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

SCOTIA CAPITAL (USA) INC.

investor.relations@scotiabank.com

150 KING STREET W
5TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5H 1J9 CA
CANADA

SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY

https://www.seic.com/contact-us

1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE
OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US

SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY

https://www.seic.com/contact-us

1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE OAKS
PA PENNSYLVANIA
19456 US

SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC

https://americas.societegenerale.com/en/contact/

480 WASHINGTON BLVD.
20TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY
07310 US

SSB - BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST

groupcorpcommsamrs@blackrock.com

50 California Street San Francisco
CA CALIFORNIA 94163

SSB - TRUST CUSTODY

 ssb@dss.ca.gov

30 ADELAIDE ST EAST
SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5C 3G6 CA
CANADA

SSB&T CO/CLIENT CUSTODY SERVICES

https://www.ssbtexas.com/contact

1776 HERITAGE DRIVE
NORTH QUINCY MA
MASSACHUSETTS 02171

STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO

ses-client-service@statestreet.com

16 WALL STREET
5TH FLOOR NEW YORK
NY NEW YORK 10005 US

STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY / ISHARES EUROPE

ses-client-service@statestreet.com

1776 HERITAGE DRIVE
NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS
02171

STATE STREET BANK & TRUST/STATE STREET TOTALETF

ses-client-service@statestreet.com

1776 Heritage Drive NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS 02717

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

ses-client-service@statestreet.com

30 ADELAIDE ST EAST
SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO
M5C 3G6 CA CANADA

STIFEL, NICOLAUS & COMPANY, INCORPORATED
investorrelations@stifel.com

501 N BROADWAY ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63102 US

STONEX FINANCIAL INC.
dg-clre-org_tenders@stonex.com

2 PERIMETER PARK SOUTH SUITE 100 W BIRMINGHAM AL ALABAMA
35243 US

TD AMERITRADE CLEARING, INC.

https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/contact-us.html



200 S 108TH AVE OMAHA
NE NEBRASKA 68154 US

TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC ATTN: MANDATORY

https://www.tdameritrade.com/why-td-ameritrade/contact-us.html

77 BLOOR STREET WEST
3RD FLOOR TORONTO
ON ONTARIO
M5S 1M2 CA CANADA

TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST COMPANY

mathewwilliams@ttstc.org

208 E 10TH ST AUSTIN
TX TEXAS 78701 US


Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

 

 

 

 

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

gceamericas@bnymellon.com

500 GRANT STREET
27TH FLOOR PITTSBURGH PA
PENNSYLVANIA 15258 US

THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK

https://www.huntington.com/customer-service/contact-us

7 EASTON OVAL EA4E62 COLUMBUS
OH OHIO 43209 US

THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY

https://www.northerntrust.com/united-states/contact-us-corporate-overview

333 South Wabash Ave, 32nd Floor Attn: Trade Securities Processing CHICAGO
IL ILLINOIS 60603 US

TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC

corpactions@tradestation.com

120 RIVERSIDE PLAZA
SUITE 1650 CHICAGO IL ILLINOIS 60606 US

U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS, INC.
corporateactions@usbank.com

60 LIVINGSTON AVE
EP-MN-WN1B ST. PAUL
MN MINNESOTA 55107-1419 US

U.S. BANK N.A./ETF

https://www.usbank.com/investment-services/contact-us.html

1555 N RIVER CENTER DRIVE MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53212

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

https://www.usbank.com/investment-services/contact-us.html

1555 NORTH RIVERCENTER DRIVE, SUITE 302
SUITE 302 MILWAUKEE
WI WISCONSIN 53212 US

UBS AG

https://www.ubs.com/global/en/our-firm/locations.html

480 WASHINGTON BLVD.
12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US

UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.
comments@ubs.com





1000 HARBOR BOULEVARD WEEHAWKEN NJ NEW JERSEY
07086 US

UBS SECURITIES LLC

https://www.ubs.com/us/en/wealth-management/contact-us.html

677 WASHINGTON BLVD
STAMFORD
CT CONNECTICUT 06901 US


Broker Name

Broker Address

 

Broker Name

Broker Address

UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
shareholder@computershare.com

928 GRAND BLVD KANSAS CITY MO MISSOURI 64106 US

VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION

https://corporate.vanguard.com/content/corporatesite/us/en/corp/contact-us.html

100 VANGUARD BLVD MALVERN
PA PENNSYLVANIA 19355 US

VELOCITY CLEARING, LLC
Christopher.Felicetti@velocityclearingllc.com

1301 Route 36
Suite 109 (Attn: Chris Felicetti)
HAZLET
NEW JERSEY 7730 US

VELOX CLEARING LLC
dl-operations@velox-global.com

2400 E. KATELLA AVENUE
SUITE 725A ANAHEIM
CA CALIFORNIA 92806 US

VIRTU AMERICAS LLC

investor_relations@virtu.com

ONE LIBERTY PLAZA, 165 BROADWAY 5TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK
10006 US

VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC
securitiesops@vfmarkets.com

4 HIGH RIDGE PARK SUITE 100 STAMFORD
CT CONNECTICUT 06905 US

WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC
reorg@wedbush.com

1000 WILSHIRE BLVD
8TH FLOOR LOS ANGELES
CA CALIFORNIA
90017 US

WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC.
reorg@wedbush.com

1000 WILSHIRE BLVD.
LOS ANGELES CA CALIFORNIA 90017 US

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A./SIG

https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/

733 MARQUETTE AVE 4TH FLOOR MAC N9306-04D MINNEAPOLIS
MN MINNESOTA 55402 US

WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC

https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/

1 NORTH JEFFERSON MAIL CODE: H0006- 094
ST. LOUIS
MO MISSOURI 63103 US

WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC

https://www.wellsfargo.com/help/contact-us/

1525 WEST W T HARRIS BLVD CHARLOTTE NC NORTH CAROLINA
28262 US

WILSON-DAVIS & CO., INC.
dfurlow@wdco.com

236 SOUTH MAIN STREET
SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH
84101 US

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as Abivertinib, next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (“TKIs”), fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558, COVI-MSC™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a TRPV1 agonist, non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Media and Investor Relations
Contact: Brian Cooley
Email: mediarelations@sorrentotherapeutics.com

Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
G-MAB™, DAR-T™, Seprehvec™, SOFUSA™, COVI-MSC™, COVIMARK™, Ovydso™ and Fujovee™ are trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
SEMDEXA™ (SP-102) is a trademark of Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.
ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
©2023 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices expected to continue to ease in near term: AAA

    Gas prices are still higher than they were a year ago but they have been easing modestly. AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said prices have steadily fallen every day over the past week,

  • UFC Fight Night 218 predictions: Have our Derrick Lewis-Serghei Spivac picks changed?

    Check out our staff members' picks for UFC Fight Night 218, including the rebooked Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac heavyweight main event.

  • The White House Is Concerned About Crypto

    The White House published a statement warning about the risks of cryptocurrencies, pointing to last year’s various collapses. I spoke to an administration official about the statement and what it means.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Jumped Today

    As of 12:59 p.m. ET, the stock was up 21.9%. Last night, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his rating on the AI-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock to "buy," saying C3.ai is "a truly scarce asset in a critical software arena," and that the generative AI could be a "killer app" for artificial intelligence. The analyst endorsement was the latest piece of good news for C3.ai, whose shares have surged this week as investors look for ways to get exposure to the artificial intelligence boom.

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped at the Open Today

    Palantir makes data analytics software used by government and commercial customers. In a regulatory filing overnight, the company disclosed that on Jan. 29 Chief Accounting Officer Jeffrey Buckley announced plans to step down as soon as Palantir's 2022 10-K is filed. Palantir also said that Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar was named chief technology officer and Chief Legal Officer Ryan Taylor was named chief revenue officer.

  • Here's Why Nio and Ford Could Be 2023's Top EV Growth Stocks

    Given how fast Nio and Ford shares fell, the market could jump back into these EV growth stocks before you know it.

  • Why Bill.com Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), the payments specialist for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), were taking a dive today after the company posted strong results in its fiscal second quarter but offered disappointing guidance for the current period. Bill.com, which is a software-as-a-service company that helps SMBs handle payments and back-office accounting, said core revenue rose 49% in the quarter, and total revenue jumped 66% to $260 million, which beat estimates at $243.5 million. CEO Rene Lacerte said, "We delivered strong second-quarter results and achieved another quarter of non-GAAP profitable growth as we executed on our strategy to be the essential financial operations platform for SMBs."

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • 15 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 15 best dividend leaders to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSE:FDL) is based on the 100 highest yielding stocks that have […]

  • Maker of $555,000 Flying Motorbikes to Begin Trading in US

    (Bloomberg) -- A Japanese maker of flying motorbikes will list on the Nasdaq stock exchange and start trading as early as Friday in New York, making it the fifth company from the Asian nation to join the tech-heavy bourse, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes In

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • Jobs report tells markets what Fed chairman Powell tried to tell them

    On Wednesday afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said over and over again: We’re not done raising interest rates. Wall Street didn’t listen. January’s blowout jobs report, posted Friday morning, showed nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly three times as much as economists had been expecting.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Why Clearfield's Stock Cratered 15.2% Today

    Shares of fiber optics company Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) fell as much as 15.2% in trading on Friday after reporting fiscal first-quarter 2023 financial results. Revenue was up 68% from a year ago to $85.9 million, and net income rose 37% to $14.3 million, or $1.00 per share. What got investor attention was backlog falling 17% from just a quarter ago to $136 million, which management said was in large part due to a return to normal ordering patterns.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here's how to figure out the lowest amount you need to make it work

    Yes, there's math. No, it's not that hard.

  • There’s still too much risk in stock and bond markets. Earn this easy 4.5% return while you wait for stability, says trader who hit 2 big calls in 2022.

    In our call of the day, LaDuc says cash is the place to be and that investors are "being paid to wait. They're getting very favorable 4.5% on their sitting cash."

  • Ford logs $2 billion loss in 2022, says profit was left ‘on the table’

    Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.

  • Nvidia and 5 Other Stocks at High Risk for Short Selling

    22V Research put together a list of candidates, and said many are likely to see reversals in February.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after jobs report shocks, Big Tech results disappoint

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after government employment data showed more than half a million jobs were added in January — throwing a wrench in hopes for a pause on rate increases — while subpar earnings results from Big Tech giants weighed on investor sentiment.

  • Billionaire Adani's Empire Loses $107 Billion

    The damage to Gautam Adani's conglomerate, caused by accusations of fraud, price manipulation, money laundering and problems of governance from the New York short-seller Hindenburg Research, is deepening. Credit Suisse and Citigroup no longer accept certain securities issued by the entities that make up the Adani empire as collateral for margin loans to private clients, according to Bloomberg News. The central bank of India has also asked the country's financial institutions to disclose their exposure to the conglomerate, which holds mines, ports, power plants and data centers in India.