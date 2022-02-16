U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,475.01
    +3.94 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,934.27
    -54.57 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.09
    -15.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.31
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.62
    -1.45 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.50
    +15.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4450
    -0.1510 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,117.16
    -155.06 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.97
    +1.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Sorry, Jack, you can send ETH tips via Twitter now

Amanda Silberling
·2 min read

Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey might be a devout Bitcoin bro, but since he's abdicated his throne as head tweeter... why not send an ETH tip? Today, Twitter added a number of new payment options for its tip jar feature, including Ethereum addresses. Twitter also now supports international fintech providers Paga, Paytm and Barter by Flutterwave, expanding tipping to users in Nigeria, India and Ghana.

Bitcoin tips were already enabled on Twitter via Strike's Lightning Network, which reduces fees on payments. But the addition of Ethereum supports Twitter's foray into non-Bitcoin crypto features, like the infamously hexagonal NFT profile pictures.

"Like Twitter, digital currencies operate without global barriers. We’re excited to incorporate Ethereum in addition to Bitcoin payment in Tips, enabling more people to participate in the digital economy with as little friction as possible," a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Twitter's ETH tips don't support ENS addresses -- just your long, clunky alphanumeric one. When you send an ETH tip, you're not actually tipping via Twitter. Instead, clicking on a user's ETH tip option just copies their address, so you can then navigate to your crypto wallet and send the user an ETH tip. But because tips are likely to come in smaller increments, tipping to an Ethereum address might not make sense, given the fees associated with transactions. Basically, this feature is just a more user-friendly way of sharing your wallet address with your followers.

Twitter tips are available to all users 18+ on iOS and Android.

Block’s Cash App adopts Lightning Network for free bitcoin payments

Twitter launches NFT Profile Pictures — but only for Twitter Blue subscribers

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify snaps up podcast measurement and analytics firms Podsights and Chartable

    The company is acquiring the podcast measurement service Podsights and the analytics platform Chartable for undisclosed sums. Measurement and attribution are still two of the biggest, unsolved challenges for podcast advertisers, Spotify explained, which is what it hopes to address with the Podsights acquisition. Initially, Podsights' technology will be used to help Spotify's advertisers more accurately measure the impact and actions driven by their podcast ads.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Starts Corrective Decrease, DOGE Bulls Eye Rally

    Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $44,000, Ether might find bids near $3,030, and DOGE could rally if it breaks the $0.1700 resistance.

  • Twitter lets you tip creators with Ethereum

    Twitter just made it easier to tip creators using Ethereum as well as services like Barter and Paytm.

  • Can Hedera Reach $1?

    In case you haven't noticed, interest in cryptocurrency is booming. While it's impossible to predict which tokens will have that type of long-term success, there are some crypto investments under $1 with great potential. One of them is Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR).

  • Institutional Investment Funds Flow Back Into Ethereum

    Institutional investment funds are gradually flowing back into crypto assets and Ethereum appears to be their premier choice at the moment.

  • What to Know About Kamila Valieva and the Doping Scandal That Has Rocked Figure Skating

    Even as athletes from around the world achieve incredible feats at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, one story is overshadowing all the rest at these Games: a doping scandal involving Kamila Valieva, a 15-year-old figure skater representing the Russian Olympic Committee, who tested positive for a banned substance. The case has raised questions about whether or not Valieva should be eligible to compete.

  • Foxwoods to add Great Wolf Lodge, one of several planned projects. What else is coming?

    To mark 30 years, Foxwoods has also announced $30,000 more in monthly donations to local organizations.

  • You can tip with ether on Twitter now

    Twitter adds Ethereum support to its virtual 'tipping' feature months after including bitcoin

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

    These growth stocks crushed their latest earnings, and that strength could be a taste of what's to come over the next decade.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Ethereum Less Decentralized, Ether More Volatile Compared to Bitcoin

    Attempts to regulate DeFi and NFT markets could see less demand for transactions on the Ethereum network.

  • Cryptocurrency is a hard sell

    Since last fall, 10% of Americans have invested in cryptocurrency. Some believe it is the money of the future, but I'm still trying to understand it.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Josh Giddey’s career night at MSG

    The perfect ending to a historic night to look through some of the best tweets about Josh Giddey's MSG performance:

  • El Salvador to Issue $1B Bitcoin Bond Between March 15-20

    El Salvador's bitcoin bond is coming. Samson Mow, Chief Strategy Officer at Blockstream, tells "All About Bitcoin" that commitments are mainly coming from bitcoin whales and crypto hedge funds. He provides an update on bond issuers and the official launch date timeline.

  • Jan. 6 committee seeks phone records of security guard for Alex Jones

    Jan. 6 committee seeks phone records of security guard for Alex Jones

  • Jan. 6 panel requested phone records from Alex Jones's security employee

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol requested the phone records of a security employee working for far-right radio host Alex Jones.The investigative panel issued a subpoena to AT&T for phone records belonging to Timothy Enlow, the security operations manager of Free Speech Systems, LLC, a media company owned by Jones. The committee requested records of phone calls and text messages Enlow made between Nov...

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 20% to 77% to Buy Now

    It hasn't been a great year so far for growth stocks. In the latest numbers, the 2022 fiscal first quarter (ended Jan. 1) demonstrated good news all around, and this might just be the end of the tunnel for investors.

  • 3 401(k) Benefits You Don't Want to Miss in 2022

    If you plan to contribute to a 401(k) this year, you may be surprised to unlock more benefits that can supercharge your retirement savings.

  • Ethereum's hippest wallet app Rainbow banks funding from Alexis Ohanian

    While a world of internet users skeptically grapples with the rise of multimillion-dollar JPGs and crypto exchanges bankrolling celebrity-packed Super Bowl spots, a network of blockchain startups is trying to build friendlier consumer onramps into its vision of the crypto internet. Investors are betting that Ethereum will grow out of its wild west routes -- with high transaction fees rampant and scammers often running amok -- into a network where everyday users can transact safely. Rainbow, a crypto startup building a mobile wallet app that allows users to interact with decentralized applications on the Ethereum blockchain, wants to be the app users download to tap into that future.

  • This $48 trick from a viral TikTok has people losing their minds

    I have been spending too much time on TikTok lately. But I have definitely come to terms with my addiction. Also, I actually have a good excuse for spending so much time in the app. It’s not really for fun, though. It’s to find cool stuff like this portable projector trick from TikTok. Sure there … The post This $48 trick from a viral TikTok has people losing their minds appeared first on BGR.

  • Peter Thiel joins investors in conservative dating app The Right Stuff: report

    PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel is investing in the planned conservative dating app The Right Stuff, a person familiar with the situation told Axios. He has given $1.5 million to the platform, which is targeted toward conservatives who live in large cities dominated by liberals. The app will begin in Washington, D.C., and only be available on the iOS mobile operating system. It will be an invite-only platform in its beginning stages. "We're...